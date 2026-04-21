Mountain Kids, Inc.

Hosted by

Mountain Kids, Inc.

About this event

Mountain Kids, Inc. Camp Deposit

630 Estates Dr

Pounding Mill, VA 24637, USA

Faith Moves Mountains Camp Deposit item
Faith Moves Mountains Camp Deposit
$50

Please add this to your cart to register for Faith Moves Mountains Camp!

Pirate & Princess Camp Deposit item
Pirate & Princess Camp Deposit
$50

Please add this to your cart to register for Pirate & Princess Camp.

Ooey Gooey Art Camp Deposit item
Ooey Gooey Art Camp Deposit
$50

Please add this to your cart to register for Ooey Gooey Art Camp.

Robotics Camp Deposit item
Robotics Camp Deposit
$50

Please add this to your cart to register for Robotics Camp!

Outdoor Adventure Camp Deposit item
Outdoor Adventure Camp Deposit
$50

Please add this to your cart to register for Outdoor Adventure Camp!

Wet & Wild Camp Deposit item
Wet & Wild Camp Deposit
$50

Please add this to your cart to register for Wet & Wild Camp.

Down on Grandpa's Farm Camp Deposit item
Down on Grandpa's Farm Camp Deposit
$50

Please add this to your cart to register for Farm Camp.

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