Longfellow Parents Association

Hosted by

Longfellow Parents Association

About this event

Mountain Lion 5K and Fun Run 2026

425 W 7th St

Salida, CO 81201, USA

Adult Registration (18+)
$20

Please sign the waiver here (one per family): https://www.waiverfile.com/b/LongfellowParentsAssocation/Waiver.aspx?id=a563cd1f-b713-4ece-88f5-059b4f1844d2&direct=true

Add a donation for Longfellow Parents Association

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