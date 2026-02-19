Mountain Lion 5K and Fun Run 2026

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Please sign the waiver here (one per family): https://www.waiverfile.com/b/LongfellowParentsAssocation/Waiver.aspx?id=a563cd1f-b713-4ece-88f5-059b4f1844d2&direct=true
Please sign the waiver here (one per family): https://www.waiverfile.com/b/LongfellowParentsAssocation/Waiver.aspx?id=a563cd1f-b713-4ece-88f5-059b4f1844d2&direct=true
Please sign the waiver here (one per family): https://www.waiverfile.com/b/LongfellowParentsAssocation/Waiver.aspx?id=a563cd1f-b713-4ece-88f5-059b4f1844d2&direct=true
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