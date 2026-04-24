Mountain Mothers: A Special Guided Tour at Vance Birthplace

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About this event
Please select this option for non-mothers! Please arrive a few minutes before 10am and expect for the tour to last until roughly 11:15am.
Please select this option for mothers only! Please arrive a few minutes before 10am and expect for the tour to last until roughly 11:15am.
Please select this option for non-mothers! Please arrive a few minutes before 1pm and expect for the tour to last until roughly 2:15pm.
Please select this option for mothers only! Please arrive a few minutes before 1pm and expect for the tour to last until roughly 2:15pm.
$
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