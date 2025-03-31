Mountain Shadows International Montessori School's Gala Under the Gondola Silent Auction
Pick-up location
On your way out from the Gala, please stop by the checkout counter to pickup your items. This will be located at the top of the stairs as you exit out the main entrance. If you are unable to collect your items that night, please still stop by the table so we can coordinate a time to get your items.
The BoCo Local Luxe Package: Art, Eats & Experiences
Free
Starting bid
To Insert
To Insert
Flatirons Crate: Adventures Await!
$1
Starting bid
This epic basket was curated with school-aged adventurers in mind and is packed with incredible experiences and goodies to spark imagination, movement, and creativity all across Boulder County and Denver! From bouncing high at Get Air to exploring the cosmos at Fiske Planetarium, this crate is your family’s passport to fun.
Enjoy family outings to iconic destinations like the Museum of Nature and Science, Denver Art Museum, and ABC Kids Climbing. Dive into enriching classes and performances with the Colorado Conservatory of Dance, School of Rock, Butterscotch Studios, and more. Whether it’s learning to sew, watching aerial dancers defy gravity, or enjoying a parent’s night out while the kids tumble at Airborne, the memories will be as varied as they are magical.
The basket also includes an array of playful extras—from board games and family-friendly card decks to a soccer ball, a youth fanny pack and hat, and a stunning Beachcomber waterproof tote to carry it all.
The Flatirons Crate is more than a basket—it's a season (or more!) of adventure, curiosity, and joyful connection for the whole family.
Rest & Reset Bundle: Your Wellness Escape
$1
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone you love—to a beautifully curated collection of soul-soothing, body-recharging delights with the Rest & Reset Bundle. This indulgent package is your personal invitation to slow down, breathe deep, and return to center.
Unwind in a plush Alpine Swiss robe with a cup of artisanal tea from Celestial Seasonings or Rebecca’s Apothecary. Let stress melt away with shower steamers, a clarifying facial steam, soothing bath salts, and skin-loving masks and treatments. Snuggle into fuzzy slippers, cozy up with a meditation pillow, and let the towel and blanket warmer wrap you in comfort after a long day.
This bundle also includes a generous lineup of wellness experiences—like yoga and fitness class passes, bodywork sessions, and even a revitalizing IV treatment at Boulder Integrative Health. Plus, with thoughtful extras like a wellness journal, and aromatherapy candle, every detail has been considered to help you press pause and reconnect.
Whether it’s a quiet evening at home or a renewed commitment to self-care, this one-of-a-kind bundle brings the spa, the studio, and the sanctuary to you.
Harvest Hauler: A Backyard Adventure in Bloom
$1
Starting bid
Perfect for little explorers, budding gardeners, and nature-loving families, the Harvest Hauler is your all-in-one wheelbarrow of wonder! Packed with tools, experiences, and treasures that celebrate the joy of hands-on learning, outdoor play, and Colorado’s natural bounty, this basket is ready to roll into your next great adventure.
From real gardening tools scaled for kids to a butterfly wind chime, binoculars, watering cans, and garden gloves, children will have everything they need to dig, discover, and grow. Families can enjoy visits to Lil’ Buckaroo’s Petting Zoo, Growing Gardens, and a farm experience complete with feeding cups—and then wind down with a delicious farm-to-table dinner at the Niwot Market.
Also included are foodie favorites from Blackbelly and Santo, a birding gift basket from Wild Birds Unlimited, and fun extras like seeds, a delta kite, and educational books. All of it is thoughtfully gathered in a real wheelbarrow—because your harvest deserves to be hauled in style.
The Harvest Hauler is more than a basket—it’s a celebration of the seasons, sustainability, and sweet time spent together outdoors.
Mindful Beginnings Basket: A Montessori-Inspired Welcome for
$1
Starting bid
The Mindful Beginnings Basket is a lovingly curated, one-of-a-kind collection designed to support both baby and caregiver through the earliest chapters of life—from the newborn days through toddlerhood. Grounded in Montessori philosophy, this bundle offers timeless tools and thoughtful guidance to nurture development, independence, and deep connection from the very start.
This basket features high-quality, intentionally chosen items that support a calm, respectful, and sensory-rich environment at home: a handcrafted Moses basket, Topponcino support set, organic cotton teethers, Montessori object permanence box, balance board, and sensory toys designed for purposeful movement and exploration.
To support caregivers on their journey, the bundle also includes a private home consultation with AMI-certified Montessori Guide Patricia Speth, offering personalized insight into setting up a Montessori-aligned home and supporting your child’s unfolding with confidence and grace.
Also included are keepsakes like a Flecks of Gold memory journal and baby album, beloved books (Big Red Barn, Wherever You Are, Baby Signs), cozy swaddles and blankets, and fuzzy slippers for those long, love-filled days. Round out the experience with enriching classes like Melody Kids Music Together, a Tinkertime Art & Play session, and even a practical infant CPR course—plus a beautiful Brightland olive oil set for a moment of nourishment and joy just for the grown-ups.
Whether you're welcoming a first baby or savoring the toddler years, the Mindful Beginnings Basket is a meaningful celebration of early childhood and the mindful, connected parenting journey.
