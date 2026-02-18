2026 Friends Weekend Silent Auction

Beersheba Porcelain was located in Beersheba Springs, TN. Phil and Terry Mayhew are long-time friends of Mountain T.O.P. and each piece produced by them is beautiful. Unfortunately, Phil Mayhew passed away, which has caused his larger pottery pieces to become increasingly harder to find.



This bundle is made up of two cups and one bowl handmade by Phil Mayhew. The patterns found on his pottery are difficult to find anywhere else as his kiln was homemade and the extreme temperatures inside are the cause of the beautiful effects you see in the end products.