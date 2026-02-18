2026 Friends Weekend Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Beersheba Porcelain was located in Beersheba Springs, TN. Phil and Terry Mayhew are long-time friends of Mountain T.O.P. and each piece produced by them is beautiful. Unfortunately, Phil Mayhew passed away, causing his pottery pieces to become increasingly harder to find.
This bud vase was handmade by Phil Mayhew. The patterns found on his pottery are difficult to find anywhere else as his kiln was homemade and the extreme temperatures inside are the cause of the beautiful effects you see in the end products.
Starting bid
Beersheba Porcelain was located in Beersheba Springs, TN. Phil and Terry Mayhew are long-time friends of Mountain T.O.P. and each piece produced by them is beautiful. Unfortunately, Phil Mayhew passed away, causing his pottery pieces to become increasingly harder to find.
This mug was handmade by Phil Mayhew. The patterns found on his pottery are difficult to find anywhere else as his kiln was homemade and the extreme temperatures inside are the cause of the beautiful effects you see in the end products.
Starting bid
Beersheba Porcelain was located in Beersheba Springs, TN. Phil and Terry Mayhew are long-time friends of Mountain T.O.P. and each piece produced by them is beautiful. Unfortunately, Phil Mayhew passed away, which has caused his larger pottery pieces to become increasingly harder to find.
This bundle is made up of two cups and one bowl handmade by Phil Mayhew. The patterns found on his pottery are difficult to find anywhere else as his kiln was homemade and the extreme temperatures inside are the cause of the beautiful effects you see in the end products.
Starting bid
Welcome to Sea Winds #36, a stunning end-unit vacation rental condo offering breathtaking ocean views. This spacious three-level unit features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a main living space on the second floor. Enjoy the convenience of a 1-car garage and 1 additional parking space in the driveway, plus visitor spaces throughout the complex. Just minutes from restaurants, shops, and historical Downtown St. Augustine, the gated community of Sea Winds provides access to a pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, and a beach access boardwalk just steps away. Perfect for a relaxing seaside getaway!
Starting bid
Yeti Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler in Charcoal. Comes fully loaded with Permafrost insulation, a Periscope handle, Neverflat wheels, Quicklatches, and drain plug.
Starting bid
This bundle includes various items from the Mountain T.O.P. camp store. The star of the show is our laser engraved wooden box in celebration of the 50th anniversary! Also included in this bundle is our 2026 theme shirt, a Mountain T.O.P. bookmark, lanyard, trucker hat, and a copy of our book, Hooked!
Starting bid
Located in front of the Simmons Retreat Center with easy access for move in and to the Dining Hall, this parking spot is a great option if you are an avid Mountain T.O.P. volunteer.
Starting bid
Canteen for a year! Enjoy your favorite candy and drinks for the year every time you visit camp!
Starting bid
Do you have a favorite place to stay when you come to Mountain T.O.P. for AIM? If so, now is your chance to have it forever memorialized as YOUR room!
In previous years, we have offered the ability to reserve a room for a year, but now we are giving you the chance to reserve a room for a LIFETIME!
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Beautiful handmade quilt by Mary Kay Casani. Each piece is carefully stitched together to create this cozy heirloom. Approximately 4 ft x 3.5 ft.
Starting bid
Beautiful handmade quilt by Mary Kay Casani. Each piece is carefully stitched together to create this cozy heirloom. Approximately 46 inches x 46 inches.
Starting bid
Japanese tea kettle and 5 matching cups - the complete set!
Starting bid
Nashville Predators action photo, signed by defenseman Nicolas Hague. Perfect for the Preds fan in your life!
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out on the town in Nashville, Tennessee. This voucher is redeemable for two free tickets to see any show of your choice at the Grand Ole Opry in 2026!
Starting bid
Raku Vase handmade in Tennessee by Joppa Mountain Pottery.
Starting bid
Handcrafted coffee mug created by our very own Martha Pierce!
Starting bid
Starting bid
16x20 original print of the Monteagle Motel by Keith Killebrew
Starting bid
Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination for live music in beautiful natural settings above and below ground, home of the PBS television series The Caverns Sessions (formerly Bluegrass Underground), and a magical cave system for different skill levels of exploration. Inside The Cavern's subterranean music venue, guests revel in the prehistoric natural acoustics and otherworldly beauty. Live music inside a cave, it’s a bucket list experience that keeps fans coming back time and again for “The Greatest Show Under Earth.” This bundle has Two (2) tickets to go see a show of your choosing at the Caverns in Pelham, TN!
Starting bid
Adult bicycle with basket and back padded seat.
Starting bid
2 Tickets to visit on a day of your choice. Self-guided access to the Museum’s galleries, where instruments, stage wear, and more tell the story of country music from its nineteenth century roots to its vibrant life today.
Starting bid
2 Tickets to visit on a day of your choice. Self-guided access to the Museum’s galleries, where instruments, stage wear, and more tell the story of country music from its nineteenth century roots to its vibrant life today.
Starting bid
Beersheba Porcelain was located in Beersheba Springs, TN. Phil and Terry Mayhew are long-time friends of Mountain T.O.P. and each piece produced by them is beautiful. Unfortunately, Phil Mayhew passed away, causing his pottery pieces to become increasingly harder to find.
This mug was handmade by Phil Mayhew. The patterns found on his pottery are difficult to find anywhere else as his kiln was homemade and the extreme temperatures inside are the cause of the beautiful effects you see in the end products.
Starting bid
Beersheba Porcelain was located in Beersheba Springs, TN. Phil and Terry Mayhew are long-time friends of Mountain T.O.P. and each piece produced by them is beautiful. Unfortunately, Phil Mayhew passed away, causing his pottery pieces to become increasingly harder to find.
This mug was handmade by Phil Mayhew. The patterns found on his pottery are difficult to find anywhere else as his kiln was homemade and the extreme temperatures inside are the cause of the beautiful effects you see in the end products.
Starting bid
Beautifully curated gift basket from Mooney's Market & Emporium in Monteagle, Tennessee. Includes: dried apricots, zipper pouch bag, socks, mineral bath aroma therapy, chocolate paradise chunks, moisturizer, and the macrame plant hanger kit!
Starting bid
Gift basket from Dutch Maid's Bakery (the oldest bakery in Tennessee!). An assortment of breads, cookies, baked goods, and jam.
*Includes perishables, so must pick up in person.
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