Mountain T.O.P. Canteen

2026 - Theme Shirt Share the Light item
$20

Cardinal Unisex Adult Sized T-short. Gildan Cotton Blend. Sizes: Small - 4XLarge

2025 Theme Shirt - Jubilee item
$12

Unisex Adult Sized T-short. Gildan Cotton Blend. Sizes: Small - 4XLarge

50th Shirt - Pine Trees item
$22

Long Sleeve Gildan Cotton Blend Adult Unisex. Sizes Small - 4XLarge

Hooked! 50th Storybook item
$20

A book filled with stories over MTOP's 50 years from friends of the ministry.

Logo Sticker item
$2

White circular sticker with blue MTOP logo.

50th Pine Tree Sticker item
$3

Navy rectangular sticker with light blue 50th pine tree logo

Soda
$1.25

We usually have Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Orange Fanta.

Candy
$1.25

We usually have M&Ms, Peanut M&Ms, Twix, Reese's, Snickers, Skittles, Sour Skittles, Wild Berry Skittles.

Sweatshirt - College Logo item
$28

Slate blue. Gildan Heavy Blend Crewneck. Sizes Small - 3XLarge

Denim Long Sleeve item
$55

Embroidered Denim long sleeve shirt. Sizes Medium - 2X Large

MTOP Trucker Hat item
$25

Adjustable size. Leatherette patch. Green or Red

Elroy Sticker
$2

Day Camp Elroy sign sticker.

Lanyard
$2

Blue

Wooden Box
$75

Wooden box with laser MTOP logo or fishhook on top.

Prior Theme Shirt (2023 & older)
$5

Varying theme shirts and sizes. Ask Hailey about which one's specifically

Beanie
$16

Green cotton beanie with embroidered logo.

Green Crackle Long Sleeve
$8

