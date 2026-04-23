Mountain Valor Fest - Vendor Registration

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About this event
For businesses, makers, retailers, food vendors, and other organizations selling products or promoting services during Mountain Valor Fest 2026. Vendor fees help support event operations and year-round outreach through Mountain Valor.
For nonprofits, government agencies, service providers, and community organizations offering resources, education, or support to attendees. This space is intended for organizations focused on outreach and community impact.
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