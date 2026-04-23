Mountain Valor Veteran Services

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Mountain Valor Veteran Services

About this event

Mountain Valor Fest - Vendor Registration

1378 Shooting Creek Rd SE

Floyd, VA 24091, USA

Vendor Registration
$25

For businesses, makers, retailers, food vendors, and other organizations selling products or promoting services during Mountain Valor Fest 2026. Vendor fees help support event operations and year-round outreach through Mountain Valor.


Community Resource Booth
Free

For nonprofits, government agencies, service providers, and community organizations offering resources, education, or support to attendees. This space is intended for organizations focused on outreach and community impact.


Add a donation for Mountain Valor Veteran Services

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