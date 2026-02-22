Mountain View Elementary PTA's 2026 Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Digz garden accessories including, 2 kneeling pads, gloves and belt. Pruning shears, Burgon and Ball everyday gloves and pollinator seeds.
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
Garland Nursery gift card for $20, hose sprayer attachment, gardening tool set, pruning shears, gardening belt, gloves, seed starting kit, and assorted herb garden seeds.
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
Botanical set and 5 assorted Creator sets, Lego Friends Heartlake City Store and Easter Bunny and Chick Hunt set.
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
Enjoy building time with Magnatiles Cat Tree set, Picasso Tiles building set and a Gecko Run Marble Run set.
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
An assortment of young reader books, custom Mountain View blanket, Foil Fun activity set, and a $50 Book Bin gift certificate.
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
Monopoly, Minecraft Builders and Biomes, Candy Land and an assortment of popcorn and sweets.
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
A huge assortment of games for the entire family! Apples to Apples, Taco Cat Goat Cheese, Uno Flip, Spot It, Little Hands Card Holders, Build and Grow Cornhole Set, and Sports Arena. Lots of sweets and treats too!
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
Enjoy a night in with a $20 Netflix gift card, $20 Uber Eats gift card, cozy blanket, soft cloud socks, popcorn and a huge assortment of theater snacks.
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
Pioneer Women Cookbook, The One with all the Recipes Cookbook, 2 aprons, 2 baking dishes, kitchen gadgets, and an assortment of yummy baking mixes.
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
Peak Sports gift card for $20, Kootek Camping Hammock, Foam and Ball, Sidewalk Chalk set, and Fire Color Changing packets.
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
A HUGE assortment of crafting supplies, including everything from beading kits and colorful glue to suncatchers and ornament kits and stickerbooks. Paintbrushes and paint, markers and crayons and chalk and coloring books, this gift basket has something for everyone.
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
Face and foot masks, nail accessories, shower steamers, lip balms and all the things needed for a relaxing spa night.
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
Coffee Culture gift card for $10, assorted teas, 12oz Stick House Coffee Blend beans, cute tea mug and honey stirrers.
This gift basket was collected by one of our very own Mt. View classrooms!
Starting bid
A $50 gift card to The Bière Library. The Bière Library is a casual beer café with a Belgian inspired comfort food menu. Rotating international and local beers on draft as well as a selection of bottles and cans. Come check us out, grab a book, a beer and enjoy yourself. Santé!
(for more information, please visit https://thebierelibrary.com/ )
Starting bid
A $50 gift card to Castor. Castor is a community-driven, Southern-inspired establishment dedicated to crafting seasonally inspired dishes, sourcing local and sustainable ingredients, and curating exceptional wines and spirits to create a warm and memorable experience.
(for more information, please visit https://www.castorcorvallis.com/ )
Starting bid
Enjoy wine tasting for four at the Lumos Wine Company Philomath! Each guest will receive their choice of one of our featured Lumos Wine Flights. Big view included!
Lumos Wine Company is a two-generation winery on a three-generation vineyard, and is USDA/Oregon certified organic. This philosophy of using a natural approach with minimal intervention also drives the winemaking, the result being a selection of honest and beautiful award-winning wines.
(for more information, please visit https://lumoswine.com/ )
Starting bid
An assortment of Trader Joe's most popular snacks and treats!
(for more information, please visit https://www.traderjoes.com/home )
Starting bid
Two months of family membership to the Timberhill Athletic Club. Timberhill offers equipment, programs, and amenities for a wide variety of activities, including swimming, group exercise classes, courts for basketball/raquetball/squash/pickleball, and standard gym equipment.
(for more information, please visit https://timberhillac.com/ )
Starting bid
Every Girl Scout cookie flavor is included!
Starting bid
One of the fine craftsmen from The Village Builder will be made available for a full day to work on a project of your choice. They will also provide 1 hour of consultation time and up to $100 worth of material to be used towards the project.
The Village Builder, Inc. is the premiere custom home builder and remodeler of Corvallis, Albany, and Philomath, Oregon. For more than four decades, they have proudly served this community, building beautiful homes and delivering clients top quality at a fair price.
(for more information, please visit https://thevillagebuilder.com/ )
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!