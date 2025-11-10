Mountain View PTO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8601 E Loos Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314, USA

Founding Father's Speakeasy Access Membership item
Founding Father's Speakeasy Access Membership
$600

Starting bid

This Access membership to SevenSix Speakeasy at Founding Fathers gets you Access to the Speakeasy with one guest. You also receive invitations to members- only events, and a 10% discount on event space rental. Valued at $1200.

Radford Racing School SRT Experience item
Radford Racing School SRT Experience
$600

Starting bid

This gift certificate entitles you to an exclusive Dodge SRT Experience on Radford Racing's performance racing course. During this high-performance driving course, you’ll learn to appreciate the exceptional handling and performance that’s engineered into every Dodge SRT vehicle. Valued at $1499. Must have a valid driver's license.

