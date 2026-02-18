Mountains and Water Retreat

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405 Hazlitt Creek Rd, Victoria, BC V9E 2A3
Full program - exclusive of accommodation.
Full program - exclusive of accommodation.
Full program - exclusive of accommodation.
Private Room with an Ensuite bath - Queen bed
Dormitory (single bed) with shared bathroom
New Dawn Cabin (Queen bed with kitchenette, composting toilet, running water)
Higher Ground Cabin (Queen bed, pullout couch, kitchenette, composting toilet, running water)
Tree House (Bunkbed)
Tent Camping (per tent) with shared bathroom
RV Camping
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