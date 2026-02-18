Dragon Lake Zen

Hosted by

Dragon Lake Zen

About this event

Mountains and Water Retreat

Earthspring Sanctuary Retreat Centre

405 Hazlitt Creek Rd, Victoria, BC V9E 2A3

Retreat - Reduced Rate
$1,399

Full program - exclusive of accommodation.

Retreat - Standard Rate
$1,599

Full program - exclusive of accommodation.

Retreat - Supporter Rate
$1,799

Full program - exclusive of accommodation.

Accommodation - Private
$650

Private Room with an Ensuite bath - Queen bed

Accommodation - Dormitory
$420

Dormitory (single bed) with shared bathroom

Accommodation - New Dawn Cabin
$650

New Dawn Cabin (Queen bed with kitchenette, composting toilet, running water)

Accommodation - Higher Ground Cabin
$800

Higher Ground Cabin (Queen bed, pullout couch, kitchenette, composting toilet, running water)

Accommodation - Treehouse
$520

Tree House (Bunkbed)

Accommodation - Tent camping
$300

Tent Camping (per tent) with shared bathroom

Accommodation - RV Camping
$360

RV Camping

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