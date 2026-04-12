mountainside jbo

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mountainside jbo

About this raffle

2026 Mountainside Sr Nat Stampede

50/50 1 Ticket
$5

50% of the pot goes to the winner the other 50% is used as a fundraiser for Mountainside JBO. Funds are used to reduce player registration, provide/replace needed equipment for the teams, and provide scholarship funds for those who need financial assistance to play for Mountainside JBO.

50/50 3 Tickets
$15
This includes 3 tickets

50% of the pot goes to the winner the other 50% is used as a fundraiser for Mountainside JBO. Funds are used to reduce player registration, provide/replace needed equipment for the teams, and provide scholarship funds for those who need financial assistance to play for Mountainside JBO.

Bat 1 Ticket
$10

DeMarini Voodoo Blue One 31 -3.

Bat 3 Tickets
$25
This includes 3 tickets

DeMarini Voodoo Blue One 31 -3.

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