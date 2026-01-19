Mountainside Golf - Super Bowl Squares

Fundraiser Dates - The fundraiser will run from January 26 through February 8. The cutoff time to purchase squares is one hour before Super Bowl kickoff.

Cost and Board Details - There are 100 total squares available. Each square costs $20. If all squares are sold, the total amount collected will be $2,000.

Fund Distribution - Fifty percent of all funds collected will go directly to the fundraiser. Fifty percent will be paid out as prizes.

Prize Payouts-

First Quarter winner receives $200

Halftime winner receives $300

Third Quarter winner receives $200

Final Score winner receives $300

Square Selection and Number Assignment - Participants may select their square once the $20 entry fee is paid.

Game numbers will be randomly assigned to the board one hour before kickoff. Numbers will not be changed once the game begins

Using the numbers 0 through 9, one unique number is randomly assigned to each column for the Patriots and to each row for the Seahawks. At the end of each quarter, the winning square is determined by the last digit of each team’s score at that time.

Example - If the score at the end of the first quarter is Patriots 14 and Seahawks 7, the winning square is where the column labeled 4 intersects with the row labeled 7.

Unsold or Unassigned Squares - Any unsold squares will be assigned to the golf team and any payout on those squares will add to the donation total.

Winning Numbers - Winning squares are determined by the official Super Bowl score at the end of each quarter.

Winner Notification and Payment - After the Super Bowl concludes, the Mavs Boosters will be notified of all winners. The Mavs Boosters are responsible for distributing prize money.

Fund Collection- All funds will be collected by the Mavs Boosters.