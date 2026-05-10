Mountlake Terrace High School Band Boosters 2026 Spring Auction

Indulge in a celebration of flavor with this thoughtfully assembled beverage and gourmet snack collection. From crisp Chardonnay to bold Cabernet, refreshing craft beers, and elegant European sodas, this basket offers something for every palate. Paired with rich chocolates, savory crackers, and truffle‑infused chips, it’s the perfect companion for hosting friends, relaxing on the patio, or elevating any special occasion. The oversized rubber tub adds both charm and practicality—ready to be filled with ice and enjoyed all season long. Must be 21+ to bid on this item.

$100 value





What is included:

Wines

2024 DAOU Chardonnay

2023 MOMENTUM Legacy Cabernet Sauvignon

2024 Côte des Roses Rosé (Grenache, Syrah et Cinsault)

Craft Beers & Refreshments

Six‑pack Golden Road Brewing Mango Cart

Two Bodhizafa beers

Four Flow State Hazy IPAs

Two Best Damn Cherry Colas

Four Rhubarb & Strawberry Sodas

Four Lemon Elderflower Sodas

Gourmet Treats

Cocoa truffles

Dark chocolate–covered caramels

Savory thin crackers

White truffle potato chips

Bonus

Large rubber beverage tub—ideal for keeping drinks ice‑cold all summer long

Donated by the Smith Family.



