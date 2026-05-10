Mountlake Terrace High School Band Boosters 2026 Spring Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to McMenamin's! From beer, wine, and good honest pub food to live music, movies or swimming, McMenamins has it all! Donated by the Dearstyne Family.
Starting bid
Ready for a special night out? Consider going to one of Fire & Vine Hospitality's great restaurants - El Gaucho, Aqua by El Gaucho, and Aerlume. This $100 gift card will make it even more special. Learn more at https://firevine.com. Donated by the Dearstyne Family.
Starting bid
Grow your own cutting garden. Plants included are Zinnias, Cosmos, Snapdragons and more! Flower snips, fertilizer, and vases are included. Donated by the Molloy Family.
Starting bid
Hire a 3-5 piece Mountlake Terrace High School jazz combo for your next event. The musicians will play for tips for a 2 hour gig. Number of musicians and instrumentation is based on musician availability. Coordination for hiring the jazz combo will be through the Mountlake Terrace High School Band Boosters Gig Coordinator. $500 value.
Starting bid
Have a musician in your house? Chances are you've been to Kennelly Keys Music Store. From instrument rentals, to lessons, a retail shop, instrument repair Kennelly Keys and so much more, Kennelly Keys is a local treasure. Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to Kennelly Keys. Donated by Kennelly Keys.
Starting bid
Have a musician in your house? Chances are you've been to Kennelly Keys Music Store. From instrument rentals, to lessons, a retail shop, instrument repair Kennelly Keys and so much more, Kennelly Keys is a local treasure. Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to Kennelly Keys. Donated by Kennelly Keys.
Starting bid
Have a musician in your house? Chances are you've been to Kennelly Keys Music Store. From instrument rentals, to lessons, a retail shop, instrument repair Kennelly Keys and so much more, Kennelly Keys is a local treasure. Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to Kennelly Keys. Donated by Kennelly Keys.
Starting bid
Have a musician in your house? Chances are you've been to Kennelly Keys Music Store. From instrument rentals, to lessons, a retail shop, instrument repair Kennelly Keys and so much more, Kennelly Keys is a local treasure. Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to Kennelly Keys. Donated by Kennelly Keys.
Starting bid
Stay on top of good oral hygiene with this Sonicare gift basket. Includes a Sonicare 6300 toothbrush, coco floss, Colgate toothpaste, Closys mouth rinse, and more dental cleaning aids. $80 value. Donated by Joe Hwang DDS. Visit at https://www.joehwangdds.com.
Starting bid
Indulge in a celebration of flavor with this thoughtfully assembled beverage and gourmet snack collection. From crisp Chardonnay to bold Cabernet, refreshing craft beers, and elegant European sodas, this basket offers something for every palate. Paired with rich chocolates, savory crackers, and truffle‑infused chips, it’s the perfect companion for hosting friends, relaxing on the patio, or elevating any special occasion. The oversized rubber tub adds both charm and practicality—ready to be filled with ice and enjoyed all season long. Must be 21+ to bid on this item.
$100 value
What is included:
Wines
Craft Beers & Refreshments
Gourmet Treats
Bonus
Donated by the Smith Family.
Starting bid
Bring a live photographer to capture your next gig! Band Parent Brett Holt captures images for many of our concert and jazz band performances. Hire him for a 2-hour concert event and receive up to 50 digital images. Concert must be within Snohomish or King counties. $200 value. View his Instagram profile at https://www.instagram.com/brettholtphotography
Starting bid
Have a fun time enjoying all the games and food at Dave & Busters with this $50 gift card. Fun for the whole family! Donated by the Sloan Family.
Starting bid
Have a fun time enjoying all the games and food at Dave & Busters with this $50 gift card. Fun for the whole family! Donated by the Sloan Family.
Starting bid
Movie night is in your future! Enjoy 2 movie tickets + $20 to use at concessions. $50 value. Donated by the Sloan Family.
Starting bid
Do you love dumplings? Dough Zone orginiated in Bellevue and blends tradition with innovation. Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to any of the areas restaurants. Donated by the Sloan Family.
Starting bid
Do you love dumplings? Dough Zone orginiated in Bellevue and blends tradition with innovation. Enjoy a $50 gift certificate to any of the areas restaurants. Donated by the Sloan Family.
Starting bid
The Tupperware Sonic Mist™ Ultrasonic Diffuser is an electric aromatherapy device that creates a fine, cool mist to humidify air and disperse essential oils. It features 2 mist modes, 4 timer settings (up to 6 hours), auto-shutoff, and LED color-changing lights. $35 value. Donated by the Walker Family.
Starting bid
The Tupperware Sonic Mist™ Ultrasonic Diffuser is an electric aromatherapy device that creates a fine, cool mist to humidify air and disperse essential oils. It features 2 mist modes, 4 timer settings (up to 6 hours), auto-shutoff, and LED color-changing lights. $35 value. Donated by the Walker Family.
Starting bid
Museum of Pop Culture is a leading-edge, non-profit museum, dedicated to the ideas and risk-taking that fuel contemporary popular culture. With its roots in rock 'n roll, Museum of Pop Culture serves as a gateway museum, reaching multigenerational audiences through our collections, exhibitions and educational programs, using interactive technologies to engage and empower our visitors. For Museum of Pop Culture hours and information please visit www.MoPOP.org. $150 value. Donated by the Museum of Pop Culture.
Starting bid
Handcrafted earring display box made by local artisan Audra Lenhart. Comes with extra display hooks. A unique and beautiful way to display your earrings! $25 value. Donated by the Robertson Family.
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