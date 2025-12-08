Mouse Madness: Auction Items

Hosted by
Provided by All American Insurance
Cheer on the Bluejays in style! This package includes (4) Club Season Tickets (Section 216, Row 7, Seats 1–4) plus a parking pass for an easy, premium game-day experience.
Provided by Travis & Tracy Klein
Enjoy a memorable day on the water with a one-day Platte River Airboat Tour. Experience the beauty of the river, local wildlife, and the excitement of an airboat ride for a unique outdoor adventure. Additional details coming soon.
Get ready for high-energy hockey! Win four tickets to any of the Omaha Lancers home games in the 2026–2027 season and experience the excitement live at Ralston Arena. Season runs from October 2026 - April 2027.
Enjoy a wellness upgrade with this Witte 24/7 Wellness package featuring a one-month membership, golf simulator time, t-shirt, and water bottle.
Enjoy a night at the ballpark with two ticket vouchers to an Omaha Storm Chasers regular season home game. A great outing for date night, friends, or family fun at Werner Park.
