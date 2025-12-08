Louisville Lions Athletic Booster Club

Mouse Madness: Auction Items

(4) Club Season Tickets with Parking Pass item
$150

Starting bid

Provided by All American Insurance

Cheer on the Bluejays in style! This package includes (4) Club Season Tickets (Section 216, Row 7, Seats 1–4) plus a parking pass for an easy, premium game-day experience.

One Day Airboat Tour on the Platte River item
$100

Starting bid

Provided by Travis & Tracy Klein

Enjoy a memorable day on the water with a one-day Platte River Airboat Tour. Experience the beauty of the river, local wildlife, and the excitement of an airboat ride for a unique outdoor adventure. Additional details coming soon.

(4) Tickets to any of the Omaha Lancers Home Hockey Games item
$100

Starting bid

Get ready for high-energy hockey! Win four tickets to any of the Omaha Lancers home games in the 2026–2027 season and experience the excitement live at Ralston Arena. Season runs from October 2026 - April 2027.

Free Fitness and Golf Giveaway item
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a wellness upgrade with this Witte 24/7 Wellness package featuring a one-month membership, golf simulator time, t-shirt, and water bottle.

Enjoy a Omaha Storm Chaser Game at Werner Park item
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a night at the ballpark with two ticket vouchers to an Omaha Storm Chasers regular season home game. A great outing for date night, friends, or family fun at Werner Park.

