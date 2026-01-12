Louisville Lions Athletic Booster Club

Louisville Lions Athletic Booster Club

Mouse Madness: Official Sponsor of the Madness

Event Sponsor item
Event Sponsor
$1,500

Event Sponsor – Your business name becomes part of the event title, with logo placement on signage, ongoing verbal recognition throughout the evening, and featured sponsorship of the Championship Race.

Race Sponsors (6 available) item
Race Sponsors (6 available)
$250

Race Sponsor – Your logo will be displayed throughout the event, with your business name announced during the race as “This race is brought to you by [Your Business].”

Game Sponsor - Mouse Roulette item
Game Sponsor - Mouse Roulette
$500

Get in on the action - Game Sponsors will have prominent logo placement and recognition at this high-engagement game experience.

Game Sponsor - Chuck-A-Luck item
Game Sponsor - Chuck-A-Luck
$500

Get in on the action - Game Sponsors will have prominent logo placement and recognition at this high-engagement game experience.

Game Sponsor - Plinko item
Game Sponsor - Plinko
$500

Get in on the action - Game Sponsors will have prominent logo placement and recognition at this high-engagement game experience.

Signature Drink Sponsor - Purple Pride Punch item
Signature Drink Sponsor - Purple Pride Punch
$500

Feature a custom cocktail presented by your business, with signage at the bar areas and recognition as the official sponsor. Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic versions available.

Signature Drink Sponsor - The Lions Roar item
Signature Drink Sponsor - The Lions Roar
$500

Feature a custom cocktail presented by your business, with signage at the bar areas and recognition as the official sponsor. Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic versions available.

Auction Donation - Monetary item
Auction Donation - Monetary
Pay what you can

Donate to the auction items - will be listed as a sponsor of the items.

