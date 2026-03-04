Mouse Madness: Creighton Blue Jays Baseball Raffle

If you can't make the event, this is for pre-sale purchase of raffle tickets that will be added to the drawing which will occur on March14th, the end of the Mouse Madness event. You do not need to be present to win and we will notify you if you are the winner.





Provided by All American Insurance, Agent Justin Larsen





What you will win: Four (4) Club Level Season Tickets with Parking Pass to all regular season Creighton's Men's Baseball Games at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE. (Section 216 Row 7 Seat 1-4). These are season tickets for the entire 2026 season.