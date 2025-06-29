St Louis Police Officers Memorial Fund
Mouse Races for the Middleton Family
3710 Hampton Ave
St. Louis, MO 63109, USA
Single admission
$25
Entry for one
Entry for one
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Table purchase
$200
Entry for 8 and a reserved table
Entry for 8 and a reserved table
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Race Sponsorship
$150
Have your name and logo displayed during one of the races and on the program!
Have your name and logo displayed during one of the races and on the program!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout