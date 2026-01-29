Hosted by
About this event
Become a Summit Sponsor and get a thank you in the Mountain View newsletter; recognition on the campus digital sign on the day of the event; dedicated social media post; and recognition at Move-A-Thon.
Become a Cougar Sponsor of Move-A-Thon and get recognition on the campus digital sign on the day of the event; dedicated social media post; and recognition at Move-A-Thon.
Become a Cub Sponsor of Move-A-Thon and get recognition at Move-A-Thon.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!