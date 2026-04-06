Hope4spandana Inc

Hosted by

Hope4spandana Inc

About this event

Move for a Mission: Hope4spandana 5k Walk & Pickleball Tournament

321 Easton Ave

New Brunswick, NJ 08901, USA

Rutgers Student (Co-Sponsor Ticket)
$25

If you are a Rutgers Student Organization Co-Sponsoring with H4S, please select this option. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities (Pickleball not included).

General Admission (RU Student)
$27

If you are a Rutgers Student, please select this option. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities (Pickleball not included).

General Admission (Non-RU Student)
$30

If you are a Non-Rutgers Student, please select this option. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities (Pickleball not included).

General Admission (Child Ticket 12 & Under)
$15

If you are a Non-Rutgers Student (12&Under), please select this option. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities (Pickleball not included).

Pickleball Tournament (Co-sponsor Ticket)
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

If you are a Rutgers Student Co-Sponsoring with H4S, please select this option. Note: This price reflects the price for your team (2 people per team).

Pickleball Tournament (RU Student Ticket)
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

If you are a Rutgers Student please select this option. Note: This price reflects the price for your team (2 people per team).

Pickleball Tournament (Non-RU Student)
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

If you are a Non-Rutgers Student please select this option. Note: This price reflects the price for your team (2 people per team).

Add a donation for Hope4spandana Inc

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