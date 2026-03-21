Move, Groove & Give

It's time to move!





All net proceeds from this event will support The REST Project in providing meaningful rest and renewal experiences for caregivers and single parents. All sales final.





By attending this event, you understand that photos and videos may be taken throughout the experience. While not all attendees will be photographed, any images captured may be used by The REST Project for promotional purposes, including our website and social media. If you prefer not to be included, please let us know at check-in.