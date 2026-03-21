Her Idea SF

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Her Idea SF

About this event

Move With Purpose: Mindset Workshop & Pilates Class (J8 X Her Idea)

1887 El Camino Real

Burlingame, CA 94010, USA

Reserve Your Spot
$45

75 minute Mindset Workshop + 45 minute Pilates class

Community Sliding Scale
Pay what you can

We believe this experience should be accessible to everyone.


If the standard ticket price is not feasible for you right now, please feel free to select a reduced price that feels aligned with your current situation.


Our goal is to create an inclusive, supportive space while sustaining the event and our programs.


Please note: reduced-price tickets do not include sponsor perks such as swag bags or complimentary Giants tickets.


Thank you for supporting this work in whatever way you can! <3

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