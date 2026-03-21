Move With Purpose: Mindset Workshop & Pilates Class (J8 X Her Idea)

We believe this experience should be accessible to everyone.





If the standard ticket price is not feasible for you right now, please feel free to select a reduced price that feels aligned with your current situation.





Our goal is to create an inclusive, supportive space while sustaining the event and our programs.





Please note: reduced-price tickets do not include sponsor perks such as swag bags or complimentary Giants tickets.





Thank you for supporting this work in whatever way you can! <3