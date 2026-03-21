Move With Purpose: Mindset Workshop & Pilates Class (J8 X Her Idea)

About this event
75 minute Mindset Workshop + 45 minute Pilates class
We believe this experience should be accessible to everyone.
If the standard ticket price is not feasible for you right now, please feel free to select a reduced price that feels aligned with your current situation.
Our goal is to create an inclusive, supportive space while sustaining the event and our programs.
Please note: reduced-price tickets do not include sponsor perks such as swag bags or complimentary Giants tickets.
Thank you for supporting this work in whatever way you can! <3
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!