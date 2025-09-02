Movement for Life

Offered by

Movement for Life

About this shop

Movement for Life - Silent Auction Winners

SoulCycle Bike item
SoulCycle Bike
$250

Pre-loved SoulCycle Bike

Hair Package - House of Hebe item
Hair Package - House of Hebe
$200

House of Hebe Salon services with Erin

Hawaiin Retreat at Hali'i Kai item
Hawaiin Retreat at Hali'i Kai
$3,500

Hawaiian Retreat at Hali'i Kai - 1 week stay at 2BR condo with golf & ocean views.

Stehekin Cabin Stay item
Stehekin Cabin Stay
$1,150

3 nights @ private Stehekin Mountain View cabin.

Coursed Dinner & Cruise item
Coursed Dinner & Cruise
$1,000

6 person coursed dinner & boat cruise - Lake Washington.

Cabin Oasis on Chinook Pass item
Cabin Oasis on Chinook Pass
$1,000

2 night stay at 3BR cabin

Glendale Vacation Home item
Glendale Vacation Home
$2,800

4 nights at vacation home in Glendale, Arizona.

Devon Witherspoon Autograph Helmet item
Devon Witherspoon Autograph Helmet
$250

Autographed Devon Witherspoon mini helmet

Mariners Collectibles & Autograph item
Mariners Collectibles & Autograph
$340

Bat & Jersey - Mike Blowers

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!