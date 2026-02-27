The MS Games

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About this event
Let’s do this! As an MS Thriver, you’re stepping into a day of movement, strength, and community. You’ll be placed in one of two groups (based on mobility level) to keep things inclusive, supportive, and empowering. We start together, and we finish strong; Together!
Let’s go! You're showing up in a powerful way. Whether you’re showing up for someone specific or the MS community as a whole, your presence and participation make a real impact. We start together, and we finish strong; Together!
Your donation is greatly appreciated, and helps to fuel our movement missions! We thank you!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!