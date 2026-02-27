The MiSunderstood Foundation

Hosted by

The MiSunderstood Foundation

About this event

The MS Games

2260 Marietta Blvd NW APT 108

Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

MS Thriver
$50

Let’s do this! As an MS Thriver, you’re stepping into a day of movement, strength, and community. You’ll be placed in one of two groups (based on mobility level) to keep things inclusive, supportive, and empowering. We start together, and we finish strong; Together!

MS Supporter
$75

Let’s go! You're showing up in a powerful way. Whether you’re showing up for someone specific or the MS community as a whole, your presence and participation make a real impact. We start together, and we finish strong; Together!

Donate to the Cause
Pay what you can

Your donation is greatly appreciated, and helps to fuel our movement missions! We thank you!

Add a donation for The MiSunderstood Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!