Movement, Memory, and Migration: A Cultural Dance Experience

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
Experience an interactive storytime that brings Stacey Allen's acclaimed children’s books to life! Perfect for kids and families, this vibrant workshop combines storytelling, music, and creative movement to celebrate African and African diasporic dance forms and cultural heritage. Join us for a playful, affirming experience that promotes cultural literacy, joy, and meaningful connections while centering Black narratives.
FREE offering. Donations welcomed.
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
A dynamic, culturally grounded workshop led by Stacey Allen, an award-winning choreographer, curator, and arts educator. This immersive session draws from Afro-Modern technique, praise-dance traditions, and somatic practices to guide participants through a journey of embodied memory, cultural storytelling, and joyful movement. The workshop integrates breathing techniques, improvisation, and choreography inspired by ring shout—an African American spiritual tradition—offering an experience that is both artistically rigorous and deeply accessible.
This is a WAITLIST for the 3:00-4:30 workshop which is currently full. We will notify you Saturday morning if there is space.
