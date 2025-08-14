Movement, Memory, and Migration: A Cultural Dance Experience

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

A dynamic, culturally grounded workshop led by Stacey Allen, an award-winning choreographer, curator, and arts educator. This immersive session draws from Afro-Modern technique, praise-dance traditions, and somatic practices to guide participants through a journey of embodied memory, cultural storytelling, and joyful movement. The workshop integrates breathing techniques, improvisation, and choreography inspired by ring shout—an African American spiritual tradition—offering an experience that is both artistically rigorous and deeply accessible.





FREE offering. Donations welcomed.