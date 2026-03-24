Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary - Movement

Hosted by

Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary - Movement

About this event

Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary Movement Mission Store TEST

Payment for items ordered from the Schoenstatt Sisters
Pay what you can

Please enter the total amount from the invoice.


Please note that our online giving partner, Zeffy, does not charge fees for it's services; however, they do offer the opportunity to make a voluntary contribution to them prior to checking out. It will appear in the "summary" section of the transaction. If you do not wish to contribute to Zeffy, please select "other" from the dropdown box and enter $0 in the contribution box.

Add a donation for Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary - Movement

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!