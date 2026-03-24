Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary Movement Mission Store TEST

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Please enter the total amount from the invoice.
Please note that our online giving partner, Zeffy, does not charge fees for it's services; however, they do offer the opportunity to make a voluntary contribution to them prior to checking out. It will appear in the "summary" section of the transaction. If you do not wish to contribute to Zeffy, please select "other" from the dropdown box and enter $0 in the contribution box.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!