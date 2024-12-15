Moves for Mitzvah

All proceeds will go to charity and are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by current law
All proceeds will go to charity and are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by current law
GOLD LEVEL Sponsor
$60
All proceeds will go to charity and are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by current law
All proceeds will go to charity and are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by current law
VIP TABLE Sponsor
$270
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
ONE Table with 4 admission tickets.
Additional guest in your party can purchase individual tickets.
All proceeds will be giving to charity and are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by current law
ONE Table with 4 admission tickets.
Additional guest in your party can purchase individual tickets.
All proceeds will be giving to charity and are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by current law
VIP Lounge TABLE Sponsor
$270
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
ONE Table with 4 admission tickets.
Additional guest in your party can purchase individual tickets.
All proceeds will be giving to charity and are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by current law
ONE Table with 4 admission tickets.
Additional guest in your party can purchase individual tickets.
All proceeds will be giving to charity and are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by current law
Add a donation for Russian-speaking Jewish Community of SF Bay Area
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!