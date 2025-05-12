Lauderbach Elementary PTA

Hosted by

Lauderbach Elementary PTA

About this event

Movie Day 12/05/25

390 Palomar St

Chula Vista, CA 91911, USA

Adult Adulto
Free

Please add a ticket for each adult and each child that you will bring. Those without a ticket will not be admitted.

Por favor, añada un boleto para cada adulto y cada niño que traiga. Aquellos sin boleto no serán admitidos.

Child Niñ@
Free

Please add a ticket for each adult and each child that you will bring. Those without a ticket will not be admitted.

Por favor, añada un boleto para cada adulto y cada niño que traiga. Aquellos sin boleto no serán admitidos.

Add a donation for Lauderbach Elementary PTA

$

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