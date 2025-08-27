Westhope Presbyterian Church

Westhope Presbyterian Church

Film: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack

12850 Saratoga Ave

Saratoga, CA 95070, USA

In person ticket: Film and talk by Dr Sidhwa
No one turned away for lack of funds. Suggested donation of $10 - $20 to cover the cost of the film and the speaker. Additional proceeds will be donated to organizations that provide medical assistance in Palestine.

Zoom webinar ONLY with Dr Feroze Sidhwa
Free

No one turned away for lack of funds. Suggested donation of $10 - $20 to cover the cost of the speaker. Additional proceeds will be donated to organizations that provide medical assistance in Palestine.

