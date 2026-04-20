Movie Night

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About this event
Enjoy the movie Turning Red.
Enjoy the movie Turning Red and a bag of popcorn
Enjoy the movie Turning Red and a Soda
Enjoy the movie Turning Red with a Soda and a bag of popcorn.
Enjoy the movie Turning Red with an alcoholic drink and a bag of popcorn.
Come watch a movie (vote on your favorite by stopping by the Taphouse).
Come watch a movie (vote on your favorite by stopping by the Taphouse). Also enjoy a soda!
Come watch a movie (vote on your favorite by stopping by the Taphouse). Also enjoy some Popcorn
Come watch a movie (vote on your favorite by stopping by the Taphouse). Also enjoy some Popcorn with a soda
Come watch a movie (vote on your favorite by stopping by the Taphouse). Also enjoy some Popcorn with an alcoholic drink
$
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