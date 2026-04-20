A Cooked Meal

Hosted by

A Cooked Meal

About this event

Movie Night

201 S Montgomery St STE A

Uniontown, WA 99179, USA

5:30pm Movie Turning Red
Pay what you can

Enjoy the movie Turning Red.

5:30pm Movie Turning Red + Popcorn
$3

Enjoy the movie Turning Red and a bag of popcorn

5:30pm Movie Turning Red + Soda
$3

Enjoy the movie Turning Red and a Soda

5:30pm Movie Turning Red + Soda + Popcorn
$5

Enjoy the movie Turning Red with a Soda and a bag of popcorn.

5:30pm Movie Turning Red + Drink + Popcorn
$10

Enjoy the movie Turning Red with an alcoholic drink and a bag of popcorn.

8pm Movie TBD
Pay what you can

Come watch a movie (vote on your favorite by stopping by the Taphouse).

8pm Movie TBD + Soda
$3

Come watch a movie (vote on your favorite by stopping by the Taphouse). Also enjoy a soda!

8pm Movie TBD + Popcorn
$3

Come watch a movie (vote on your favorite by stopping by the Taphouse). Also enjoy some Popcorn

8pm Movie TBD + Popcorn + Soda
$5

Come watch a movie (vote on your favorite by stopping by the Taphouse). Also enjoy some Popcorn with a soda

8pm Movie TBD + Popcorn + drink
$10

Come watch a movie (vote on your favorite by stopping by the Taphouse). Also enjoy some Popcorn with an alcoholic drink

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