Movie Night at the PAC - sponsored by Conley's Drug Store

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About this event
Admits one person to Movie Night. Perfect for individuals, friends, or small families looking for a fun and affordable evening.
Admits a large family to Movie Night attending together.
Skip the line and enjoy a classic movie treat! Each snack pack includes one drink (seltzer or water), one snack (crackers or pretzels), and one candy. Ready for pickup before the movie or at intermission. Perfect for an easy, no-hassle movie night.
$
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