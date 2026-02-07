Friends of Ipswich Elementary Schools

Hosted by

Friends of Ipswich Elementary Schools

About this event

Movie Night at the PAC - sponsored by Conley's Drug Store

130 High St

Ipswich, MA 01938, USA

Individual Ticket
$5

Admits one person to Movie Night. Perfect for individuals, friends, or small families looking for a fun and affordable evening.

Family Ticket
$20

Admits a large family to Movie Night attending together.

Pre-Paid Movie Snack Pack
$5

Skip the line and enjoy a classic movie treat! Each snack pack includes one drink (seltzer or water), one snack (crackers or pretzels), and one candy. Ready for pickup before the movie or at intermission. Perfect for an easy, no-hassle movie night.

Add a donation for Friends of Ipswich Elementary Schools

$

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