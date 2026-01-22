Movie Night Concessions - January 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza
Doritos, Cheetos, Lays, Fritos
Sour Patch Kids, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's Chocolate Bars, KitKat, Snickers, Twix, M&Ms, Milky Way
Small Candy Option-Air Heads
Snack size bag of fun size candy
Rice Krispy Treat
Coca Cola, Sprite, Root Beer, Fanta Orange
Fruit Punch, Orange, Lemon Lime, Fruit Punch/Berry, Glacier Freeze, Blue Cherry
Capri Sun drink option
Kirkland Signature Water
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!