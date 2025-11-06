Movie Night Reserved Seating

Hosted by
About this event
Reserve a designated spot on the field for up to four people. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy guaranteed space for movie night.
Pool for two people. Add up to two kiddie pools to your reserved area for extra comfort—great for filling with blankets and pillows so you don’t have to sit directly on the grass.
If you need more than two pools, an additional Reserved Seating purchase ($25) is required to allow space for the extra pools.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!