Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc.

About this event

Caribbean American Heritage Month Movie Night

South Boston Waterfront

Boston, MA, USA

Cool Runnings PG 1993 ‧ Sport/Adventure
$15

Start Time: 5:30 PM

Overview

Four Jamaican bobsleighers dream of competing in the Winter Olympics, despite never having seen snow. With the help of a disgraced former champion desperate to redeem himself, the Jamaicans set out to become worthy of Olympic selection, and go all out for glory.

Movie Rating: PG

Time: 1H 38M

One Love PG-13 2003 ‧ Romance/Musical ‧ 1h 40m
$15

Start Time: 8:00 PM


Overview

A gospel singer (Cherine Anderson) falls in love with a rasta musician (Ky-Mani Marley), but her religious father tries to keep them apart.

Movie Rating: PM-13

Time:1H 40M

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