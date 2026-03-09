Caribbean American Heritage Month Movie Night

About this event
Start Time: 5:30 PM
Overview
Four Jamaican bobsleighers dream of competing in the Winter Olympics, despite never having seen snow. With the help of a disgraced former champion desperate to redeem himself, the Jamaicans set out to become worthy of Olympic selection, and go all out for glory.
Movie Rating: PG
Time: 1H 38M
Start Time: 8:00 PM
Overview
A gospel singer (Cherine Anderson) falls in love with a rasta musician (Ky-Mani Marley), but her religious father tries to keep them apart.
Movie Rating: PM-13
Time:1H 40M
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!