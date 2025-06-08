Back to School Backpack and Hair Drive Volunteer Registration

Hosted by
Fresno, CA 93706, USA
We are looking for enthusiastic and dependable volunteers to help support our annual Back-to-School Backpack and Hair Drive! This community event is dedicated to ensuring that students are equipped with the supplies they need for a successful school year. Volunteers will play a vital role in organizing, distributing, and creating a welcoming environment for students and families.
