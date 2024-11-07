Moving Forward Fundraiser Silent Auction

Value: $7,000 Discover Malawi: An Exclusive Impact Getaway for Two to the Warm Heart of Africa Immerse yourself in the beauty and heart of Malawi with this exclusive, purpose-driven journey. This premier experience combines world-class accommodations with meaningful opportunities to visit Freshwater Project International’s life-changing school water projects. Package Includes: International Economy Airfare: Roundtrip flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). Domestic Flights: Johannesburg to Lilongwe and Blantyre to Johannesburg. Exceptional Accommodations: Protea Hotel Fire and Ice by Marriott Melrose Arch, Johannesburg Latitude 13 Hotel, Lilongwe Kaya Mawa, Likoma Island – a serene island retreat Amaryllis Hotel, Blantyre Transformative Experiences: Private visits to Freshwater’s school water and hygiene projects, meeting local students and communities. Witness firsthand how clean water transforms lives and contributes to brighter futures. All-Inclusive Transfers &; Activities: Meet-and-greet upon arrival, private transfers, local sightseeing, and curated activities per itinerary. Important Details: Flights, accommodations, and activities are subject to availability and confirmation at booking. Total package value includes airfare, lodging, transfers, and all outlined experiences. Make a Difference: Explore the stunning landscapes of Malawi while contributing to global change. This is more than a trip; it’s an opportunity to see impact in action! Impact Getaway for Two

