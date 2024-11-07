Moving Forward Fundraiser Silent Auction

Framed “Freshwater Face” Contemporary Tribal Art Painting
$1,000
Starting bid
Value: $2,000
Bring the beauty of art and purpose into your home with this striking acrylic painting by artist Zak Depue.
Description: This semi-abstract contemporary tribal art piece features vibrant colors inspired by the Kansas City Current team and Freshwater Project International’s signature blue.
The painting portrays an African face emerging through swirling water, symbolizing clean water projects transforming lives in Malawi.
Details:
Size: 51 ½ x 37 ½ inches
Frame: Elegant gunmetal silver float frame
Medium: Acrylic on panel
A stunning blend of creativity and impact, this unique piece is perfect for art enthusiasts and changemakers alike!
“Temwa Chawinga: Malawi to KC” by John Knell
$1,000
Starting bid
Value: $2,000
Celebrate the spirit of sport, culture, and artistry with this stunning 24"x30" mixed-media collage by renowned Kansas City artist John Knell.
About the Artwork:
This dynamic piece captures Temwa Chawinga, KC Current forward and Malawian soccer sensation, in Knell’s signature style. Vibrant textures, bold colors, and layered motifs bring to life Chawinga’s journey from Malawi to Kansas City, symbolizing resilience, empowerment, and her passion for the game.
About the Artist:
John Knell, a "visual ruckus maker," is a Kansas City-based artist who works with athletes, blending his talents as a collage artist, illustrator, and storyteller. His art explores the relationships between texture, color, and line, creating works that evoke connection and conversation.
Knell describes his process as working “with joy and passion,” aiming to transport his audience into a shared experience of inspiration and beauty.
Details:
Size: 24"x30"
Medium: Mixed media collage
Theme: Temwa Chawinga, soccer, and cultural storytelling
Own this one-of-a-kind tribute to sport and creativity—a powerful addition to any collection and a celebration of art’s ability to inspire change.
Signed “TC6 Splatter Ball” Custom Hand-Painted Soccer Ball
$150
Starting bid
Value: $300
Score big with this one-of-a-kind, hand-painted soccer ball featuring Temwa Chawinga’s iconic TC6 name and number. Created by Kansas City’s internationally exhibited artist John Knell—renowned for his dynamic Contemporary Pop Culture and Sports Art—this piece is both a visual masterpiece and a celebration of Temwa’s record-shattering 2024 NWSL
season.
In her debut year, Temwa set the league ablaze, earning the Golden Boot with a jaw-dropping 20 goals. Her relentless speed and skill make her a force to be reckoned with, and this collector’s item perfectly captures her unstoppable spirit.
Own a piece of history that celebrates a soccer legend in the making and the artistry of a true visual ruckus maker!
Trip to Malawi
$4,000
Starting bid
Value: $7,000
Discover Malawi: An Exclusive Impact Getaway for Two to the Warm Heart of Africa
Immerse yourself in the beauty and heart of Malawi with this exclusive, purpose-driven journey. This premier experience combines world-class accommodations with meaningful opportunities to visit Freshwater Project International’s life-changing school water projects.
Package Includes:
International Economy Airfare: Roundtrip flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).
Domestic Flights: Johannesburg to Lilongwe and Blantyre to
Johannesburg.
Exceptional Accommodations:
Protea Hotel Fire and Ice by Marriott Melrose Arch, Johannesburg
Latitude 13 Hotel, Lilongwe
Kaya Mawa, Likoma Island – a serene island retreat
Amaryllis Hotel, Blantyre
Transformative Experiences:
Private visits to Freshwater’s school water and hygiene projects, meeting local students and communities.
Witness firsthand how clean water transforms lives and contributes to brighter futures.
All-Inclusive Transfers &; Activities: Meet-and-greet upon arrival, private transfers, local sightseeing, and curated activities per itinerary.
Important Details:
Flights, accommodations, and activities are subject to availability and confirmation at booking.
Total package value includes airfare, lodging, transfers, and all outlined experiences.
Make a Difference: Explore the stunning landscapes of Malawi while contributing to global change. This is more than a trip; it’s an opportunity to see impact in action!
Impact Getaway for Two
