United States Moving Protection Organization

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United States Moving Protection Organization

About the memberships

Support Our Mission

Verified Moving Partner Member
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Become a Verified Mover and demonstrate your company’s commitment to integrity, safety, and consumer protection in the moving industry.

The Verified Mover Membership is designed for moving companies that voluntarily align with USMPO’s mission to reduce fraud, promote ethical business practices, and strengthen public trust.

By participating, your company signals that it supports higher standards, accountability, and informed consumer decision-making.

Consumer Awareness & Protection Fund
$2,500

Renews monthly

Funds support the development and dissemination of public education campaigns designed to:

  • Increase consumer awareness of common moving-related fraud schemes and deceptive practices
  • Educate the public on how to identify high-risk operators, including companies with patterns of unresolved consumer complaints
  • Promote informed decision-making through access to research-based guidance and educational resources

    Contributions to this fund are used exclusively for charitable and educational purposes consistent with USMPO’s IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) mission.
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