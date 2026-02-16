Support Our Mission

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Become a Verified Mover and demonstrate your company’s commitment to integrity, safety, and consumer protection in the moving industry.
The Verified Mover Membership is designed for moving companies that voluntarily align with USMPO’s mission to reduce fraud, promote ethical business practices, and strengthen public trust.
By participating, your company signals that it supports higher standards, accountability, and informed consumer decision-making.
Renews monthly
Funds support the development and dissemination of public education campaigns designed to:
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!