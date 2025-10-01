Mowrey Pto

Mowrey PTO

Mowrey PTO's Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$10

Soft cotton tee featuring our Mowrey Mustangs logo. Perfect for spirit days!

Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Crewneck Sweatshirt
$20

Cozy sweatshirt to show your Mustang pride in cooler weather.

Hooded Sweatshirt item
Hooded Sweatshirt
$25

A fan favorite! Warm hoodie with front pocket, perfect for layering.

Croc Charm item
Croc Charm
$3

Fun Mustang-themed charms to add to your crocs and show your school spirit everywhere you go!

Discount Card item
Discount Card
$20

Save at local businesses all year long! One card pays for itself after just a few uses. Great gift idea too!

Beef Stick item
Beef Stick
$1.50

Enjoy a savory, protein-packed snack made with premium cuts of meat and crafted with care.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!