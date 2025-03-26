Moyaone Association Inc
Moyaone Pool Membership
2311 Bryan Point Rd
Accokeek, MD 20607, USA
Family Membership
$550
Family - All family members within a single household address
Couple
$445
Couple - Two individuals within a single household address
Individual
$315
Individual - One person (16 years or older)
Swim Team Family
$465
Family – Family of swim team member
Swim Team 1 Adult + 1 Child
$390
Pair - Two individuals (e.g., parent and child or two siblings), one of whom is on the swim team
Swim Team Individual
$224
Individual - Swim team member
Daily Guest
$5
Bring in guests for a party. Maximum 40 $5 per person per day.
Swim Lesson, Individual, 30 minutes
$15
Swim Lesson, Individual, 45 minutes
$20
Swim Lesson, Group - 8 Sessions
$75
