Mozaic's Silent Auction

Ancient Palmyrene Art
$300

Starting bid

A painting by the late Syrian artist Maha Al-Omari 1932-2023

This artwork represents ancient Palmyrene art with its authentic Syrian symbols.
Handmade.

Dimensions: 21 x 31 inches


The value of the late artist’s work lies in the extraordinary precision and patience it requires. It is a handcrafted piece painted on glass using the color-dotting technique, intentionally highlighting Palmyrene symbols, proportions, and forms.


