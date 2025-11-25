Mozaic's Silent Auction

A painting by the late Syrian artist Maha Al-Omari 1932-2023

This artwork represents ancient Palmyrene art with its authentic Syrian symbols.

Handmade.

Dimensions: 21 x 31 inches





The value of the late artist’s work lies in the extraordinary precision and patience it requires. It is a handcrafted piece painted on glass using the color-dotting technique, intentionally highlighting Palmyrene symbols, proportions, and forms.



