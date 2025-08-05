Trustees of the Catholic Cathedral Church of Baltimore

Hosted by

Trustees of the Catholic Cathedral Church of Baltimore

About this event

Mozart's Great Mass and Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor

409 Cathedral St

Baltimore, MD 21201, USA

Early Bird - Front Main Dome Ticket
$68
Available until Apr 1

You will be seated in one of the first 6 pew rows underneath the main dome, where the best views and the best acoustics are experienced. Please note that seating is first-come, first-serve and the earlier you arrive, the better your seat in the section.

Platinum - Main Dome Ticket
$75

You will be seated in one of the first 6 pew rows underneath the main dome, where the best views and the best acoustics are experienced. Please note that seating is first-come, first-serve and the earlier you arrive, the better your seat in the section.

Gold - Main Dome Ticket
$64

You will be seated in one of the back 8 pew rows underneath the main dome, where great views and the best acoustics are experienced. Please note that seating is first-come, first-serve and the earlier you arrive, the better your seat in the section.

General Admission
$48

General Admission includes any pew in the back half of the Church. Please note that seating is first-come, first-serve and you may experience an obstructed view if you arrive close to the start of the concert or late.

Students and Religious
$18

Please note: Students are currently enrolled in primary school, ages 12 - 18, or are currently enrolled in an undergraduate program.

Children 12 and under
Free

Children ages 12 and under can attend this concert for free!

Add a donation for Trustees of the Catholic Cathedral Church of Baltimore

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!