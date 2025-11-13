MPA Scholarship Benefit's Silent Auction

Story Time Chess: 1 Free Private Lesson
Story Time Chess: 1 Free Private Lesson
$200

Starting bid

Storytime Chess turns lessons into unforgettable experiences that spark creativity, build critical thinking, and bring the game to life.

CMOM 1-Year Family Membership
CMOM 1-Year Family Membership
$400

Starting bid

MEMBERS RECEIVE:

  • Unlimited free admission
  • Exclusive early morning hours for only members on the first Saturday of
    the month
  • Digital membership card
  • Priority Registration and 10% off CMOM Enrollment Classes
  • 15% off at the CMOM Store year-round and 20% off during the holiday
    season
  • Promotions and discounts at select local restaurants
  • Reduced admission costs to 200+ children’s museums through the ACM
    Reciprocal Network
5 Class Pack to SoulCycle
5 Class Pack to SoulCycle
$300

Starting bid

Parents League Membership
Parents League Membership
$495

Starting bid

For more than 100 years, Parents League of New York has helped thousands of families make great school choices for their children.

Many things have changed over the years, but there has been one consistent thread: parents want the best for their children. And with our practical, intimate knowledge of New York City private schools, we’ve always been here to help. Today’s Parents League members get more resources, top advice and unparalleled value than ever before.


A Parents League Membership Includes:

School Admissions

  • One-on-one appointments to discuss preschool, kindergarten, lower, middle, upper, boarding & special needs admission
  • School Admission Workshops led by our expert school advisors
  • Special Needs Group Discussions
  • Admissions Panel Discussions and School Fairs featuring admissions
    directors and officers from private and independent schools
    Resources
  • Directory of Parents League Member Schools
  • The Review: our annual journal on parenting & education
  • Guide to New York City Preschools: a comprehensive guide to
    nearly 300 preschools and their programs, including: age
    requirements, admissions priorities, enrollments, hours and tuition
  • Online School Directory
    Events
  • Book talks with parenting & education experts. Past speakers have included Sophie Brickman, Daisy Dowling, Ned Hallowell and Andrew Solomon.
  • Parenting and caregiver workshops on topics ranging from early literacy and math to the SSAT and ISEE Tests and college essay writing.

