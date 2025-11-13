MPA Scholarship Benefit's Silent Auction

For more than 100 years, Parents League of New York has helped thousands of families make great school choices for their children.
Many things have changed over the years, but there has been one consistent thread: parents want the best for their children. And with our practical, intimate knowledge of New York City private schools, we’ve always been here to help. Today’s Parents League members get more resources, top advice and unparalleled value than ever before.
A Parents League Membership Includes:
School Admissions
- One-on-one appointments to discuss preschool, kindergarten, lower, middle, upper, boarding & special needs admission
- School Admission Workshops led by our expert school advisors
- Special Needs Group Discussions
- Admissions Panel Discussions and School Fairs featuring admissions
directors and officers from private and independent schools
Resources
- Directory of Parents League Member Schools
- The Review: our annual journal on parenting & education
- Guide to New York City Preschools: a comprehensive guide to
nearly 300 preschools and their programs, including: age
requirements, admissions priorities, enrollments, hours and tuition
- Online School Directory
Events
- Book talks with parenting & education experts. Past speakers have included Sophie Brickman, Daisy Dowling, Ned Hallowell and Andrew Solomon.
- Parenting and caregiver workshops on topics ranging from early literacy and math to the SSAT and ISEE Tests and college essay writing.
