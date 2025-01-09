eventClosed

MPAT Republic Day and Makar Sankranti Celebrations 2025

Morrisville Community Park Shelter

Family Ticket
$25
Two adult and Two Kids. This include entry and food ( Poha, Jalebi and Samosa)
General Admission (8 yrs and above)
$10
This include entry and food ( Poha, Jalebi and Samosa)
Kites (3 Kites, 1 Chakri and Thread)
$8

