MPDM Cow Pie Bingo

Get ready for one of the funniest fundraisers on the farm!

Here's how it works: A large ground space is divided into numbered squares, and each square is available for purchase. When the big moment arrives, our special bovine guest is released into the bingo grid and allowed to wander, graze, and do what cows do best.

The winning square is simple: where the cow drops its first cow pie, that's the winning Bingo square!

No daubers. No numbers to call. No strategy required. Just one cow (or two, or three) one field, and a whole lot of anticipation!

Purchase a square (or several!) Available SOON on our website or linked through this event

$100 Pre-Purchase & Day Of (25% of this "pot" will go to the BIG Winner)

$25 At the door (small prize of $500 will go to the winner)

Winners will be chosen from each "pool"

What to do while you're waiting for the "Grand Deposit"?

-Cheer on your favorite spot

- Play games, earn prizes, have fun!

- If the cow pie lands in your square, you win!

It's farm-fresh fun, a little bit silly, and all for a great cause. Whether you're a seasoned farmer or have never stepped foot in a barn, Cow Pie Bingo is for YOU!!

One barn. One cow (or two, or three). One lucky pile. Could your square be the winner?

Isabella County Fairgrounds: Beef Pavilion, Building D