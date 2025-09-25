MPE Homecoming 2025 Silent Auction

Starting bid
A large, beautiful gift basket featuring fragrant, handmade items from The Sassy Alpaca. Contains soaps, lotion, linen spay, clay for face masks, a scented candle, decorative washcloth and more. All items have a cherry blossom theme. A great gift or self-indulgence!
About the donors:
The Sassy Alpaca is an Autism owned, Macon-based, Georgia Grown, soap maker that specializes in locally sourced ingredients. Central Georgia is our home and we invest in it's future with everything we make and everything we sell by partnering with local growers and makers and by giving back in every way we can.
Visit The Sassy Alpaca at 195 Spring St, Ste C, in Macon.
Starting bid
A colorful, fun, and delicious gift basket from Shuster's Candy and Creamery. Includes a T-shirt (kids size large), assorted candy including a package of Shuster's chocolates, a sticker pack, and a $25 gift card to Shuster's.
About our donors:
We’re a family-friendly, independently owned ice cream and candy shop in the heart of downtown Macon offering up delicious premium hand-dipped ice cream creations and an amazing assortment of candy sure to satisfy your sweet tooth!
Visit Shuster's Candy & Creamery at 616 Poplar St in Macon.
Starting bid
A goodie bag of fun from local artist and designer Mama Hawk Draws. This bag features a variety of stickers, cards, and stationery. Your friends would be delighted to get one of these cards and stickers in the mail!
About our donor:
Erin Hawkins, owner of Mama Hawk Draws, is a graphic designer, muralist, and artist based in Macon, Georgia. Through her fun, quirky vision, she works with clients to tell their story, no matter how big or small.
Erin also owns Tanglewood Art Studios, a creative haven where artists of all backgrounds can connect, grow, and thrive.
Find her at mamahawkdraws.com
Starting bid
A cozy treat for the bookworm in your life! This gift bag from The Bear's Books features a scented candle and a copy of national bestseller "Before the Coffee Gets Cold" by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. A wonderful gift from Middle Georgia's bibliophile paradise.
About our donor:
Discover a world of books, enchanting candles, hidden treasures, and inspiring events at Macon's newest literary haven.
Visit The Bear's Books at 835 Forsyth St in Macon or at thebearsbooks.com
Starting bid
One 30 minute Chit Chat Garden Consultation with Maypop Garden Designs
Chat on site or by phone with talented gardener Heidi Clinite about what plant issues you have, plant identification, or advice to improve your landscape.
About our donor:
Heidi is a passionate lifelong gardener who has consulted on many residential gardens, as well as gardens for parks and community spaces. She is highly resourceful and emphasizes organic and native options.
Learn more at www.heidicliniteart.com/maypop-garden-designs
Starting bid
A framed print by beloved local artist Heidi Clinite, this whimsical and irreverent piece is sure to spark joy.
We all love the Blue-Footed Booby, of course!
About our donor:
Heidi Clinite, weirdo extraordinaire, has many talents & endless creative ideas. She makes imaginative works of art in acrylic paint on canvas & walls, wood-burned crafts & fine art. As a surreal artist, Heidi's whimsical designs expand your imagination. She challenges herself to capture the realistic details of animals in magical environments. She's not afraid to mix media & styles, explore graffiti & henna tattoos, research cultural designs or reference historic artists in her work.
Find her at www.heidicliniteart.com and at many local art fairs and community events!
Starting bid
A framed print by beloved local artist Heidi Clinite, this whimsical and irreverent piece is sure to spark joy. This is a perfect piece of decor for anyone who has or appreciates tiny tits and/or small songbirds.
About our donor:
Find her at www.heidicliniteart.com and at many local art fairs and community events!
Starting bid
A framed print by beloved local artist Heidi Clinite, this whimsical and irreverent piece is sure to spark joy. Perfect for anyone who has or appreciates big kitties and or big "kitties".
About our donor:
Find her at www.heidicliniteart.com and at many local art fairs and community events!
Starting bid
A framed print by beloved local artist Heidi Clinite, this whimsical and irreverent piece is sure to spark joy. Perfect for anyone who has or appreciates big ol' pitties!
About our donor:
Find her at www.heidicliniteart.com and at many local art fairs and community events!
Starting bid
Bring something home for your best friend! Three day passes to Barks & Brews, a place for pups and their people. It's the best dog park in town--and a great place for humans to hang out and have a beer, too. The package also comes with a blue "Off Leash Life" Barks & Brews T-shirt (size medium).
About our donor:
Barks N Brews is an off leash dog park and bar created for our four-legged friends to exercise and socialize in a large, open space. Parents of pets can play with their pups, enjoy a beverage at our Airstream bar, and hang with friends while their dogs are free to roam the park and enjoy the outdoors without the restrictions of a leash. Barks N Brews is the new hangout for dogs and their best friends.
Visit them at 695 Riverside Dr or maconbarksnbrews.com
Starting bid
A framed print by beloved local artist Rhonda Miller, this vibrant and expressive image will brighten your space and your life.
About our donor:
Rhonda Miller is a self-taught artist and art advocate. Whether you describe her work as outsider art, folk art, or mixed-media, Rhonda has a style all her own! She has been participating in art exhibition & events since 2017, including the Local 47 Folk Blues Art Show at Grant’s Lounge, Wesleyan College’s Art Showcase, 567 Center, Macon Arts Alliance, Middle Georgia Arts Association, Little Village Art Center, Tubman Museum, and Triangle Arts.
Rhonda draws inspiration from her traumatic childhood, experience battling breast cancer, and a fundamental drive to give back to her community. With energy that is both positive and infectious, Rhonda transforms life’s challenges into works of art that provide testimony to the healing power of creative expression.
Starting bid
Experience the perfect evening out in Macon! Start your night with upscale cocktails in the comfortable, classic atmosphere of the Rose Room. Continue to Oliver's, for inspiring dishes assembled from the freshest ingredients in a welcoming environment.
Cap off your night with live entertainment at Macon Little Theatre, where you'll enjoy your choice of the shows in the 2025-26 season.
Package includes:
About our donors:
The Rose Room is a downtown Macon Cocktail bar that serves upscale drinks with a comfortable and classic atmosphere.
Visit them at: 378 2nd St, or https://roseroommacon.com/
Oliver's is the happening restaurant where locals go to dine, drink, and socialize. Our menu features dishes assembled from the freshest ingredients, sure to bring bold and inspiring flavor into your life. Upscale, quality food meets welcoming, friendly service and a comfortable environment.
Check them out at: 496 2nd St and https://www.oliversmacon.com/
From the big Broadway musicals, to classic plays, from theatre for young audiences to "leave the kids at home" fun...Macon Little Theatre has something for everyone!
Take a look at their offerings at: https://www.maconlittletheatre.org/season
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a rejuvenating microdermabrasion facial that will leave your skin smooth, refreshed, and glowing. This professional treatment gently exfoliates dead skin cells, reduces the appearance of fine lines, and promotes a more even skin tone. Perfect for a relaxing self-care day or as a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Gift certificate includes one microdermabrasion facial session at Beesa Skincare Salon. $145 value!
About our donor: Beesa Skincare Salon, LLC offers the highest quality, professional spa and advanced skincare treatments that nourish and rejuvenate your body and face naturally, with top of the line products containing organic botanicals and 100% natural essential oils. There are no parabens, no artificial colorants, and no animal testing…just visible results. https://www.beesaskincare.com/
Starting bid
Ignite your creativity with this unforgettable art date for two! Spend the day exploring the mesmerizing art of glassblowing, where you'll work side-by-side to create your own unique glass pieces to take home. Whether you're a couple, best friends, or family members, this hands-on experience offers a perfect blend of artistry, adventure, and lasting memories.
Along with your glassblowing session, enjoy a farm-to-table lunch at Grow, featuring fresh, locally-sourced ingredients that celebrate the flavors of the season.
Package includes:
About our donors:
Blazing Paddles Studio is a local Glass Blowing studio in Macon, GA. Our mission is to share the exciting and creative world of glass to all levels of creators, community members and tourists. Whether you have never touched glass or have years of experience, we want to offer you a chance to experience the thrills of working with glass hands on. https://blazingpaddles.weebly.com/
Grow is a local Macon restaurant that specializes in fresh food made with love and local ingredients https://www.growfreshlocalfood.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy Max's favorite float trip for 4 from Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions.
Experience the perfect day of outdoor adventure and culinary delight! Embark on Max's favorite float trip with Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions, where you'll paddle through scenic waterways, soak in nature's beauty, and enjoy a peaceful escape on the river. Whether you're seeking relaxation or a bit of excitement, this guided float trip offers the best of both.
About our donors:
Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions is the Macon area’s original and locally owned canoe and kayak rental service for the Ocmulgee River. We offer a variety of trips for novice to experienced paddlers and provide shuttle service for those who own a boat. While we focus on our backyard, near Juliette, Ga, custom trips are available for both small and large groups. https://www.ocmulgeeoutdoorexpeditions.com/
Starting bid
Whether you are a climbing enthusiast or just getting started, this pass gives you the chance to flex your fingers and try your hands at Macon's premier rock climbing experience. The 5-punch Day Pass includes rental gear.
About our donor: At Macon Rocks Climbing Gym we aim to offer you the best climbing you can find in the middle Georgia area! Come on in to enjoy the large amount of top rope, bouldering, auto belays and lead routes we offer. At Macon Rocks you’ll find routes for all ages and skill levels, so from beginner to expert we will have something for you! https://www.maconrocks.com/
Starting bid
If you are a fan of pop culture, games, or all things nerdy, this package is for you! Get the latest comics, games or other pop-culture paraphernalia and the caffeine to keep you reading/gaming through the night.
Package includes:
About our donors:
Located in Ingleside Village, Fanboy Collectibles & Comics is the largest Comics, Games, and Toy store in Middle Georgia. https://www.fanboycollectiblescomics.com/
Starting bid
Win a delicious custom cake from Layers, Macon's favorite bakery. Find out why they were voted Best of Macon and are the perennial winner of the Macon Baking Week dessert contest! This is truly Macon's best and friendliest bakery.
You'll get to choose from over 200 flavors for a custom 8-inch 3-layer cake or a 9x13-inch sheet cake.
About our donor:
Layers is a one-of-a-kind bakery that features delicious cake options sold by the slice or full, from tart creations with fruit-loaded cobbler or chocolate delights like brownie batter icing cakes. Try it for yourself at 3001 Vineville Avenue!
Starting bid
Savor the best flavors Macon has to offer with this delicious dining package! Explore the city's vibrant food scene from morning coffee to an elegant dinner out.
Start your day at Z Beans Coffee, where locally roasted coffee and a cozy atmosphere fuel your morning. Enjoy a farm-to-table lunch at Grow Fresh Local Foods, featuring seasonal ingredients that celebrate local farmers and fresh flavors. Then choose between two exceptional dinner experiences: Oliver's, where bold, inspiring dishes and welcoming service create the perfect evening, or Braddock's, a local favorite for quality cuisine.
Package includes:
Z Beans coffee shops focus on creating sustainable solutions for hard working farmers in Ecuador through direct, transparent trade. https://www.zbeanscoffee.com/
At Braddock's Cask & Table, we believe that dining out should be an experience that engages all of your senses. That's why we create dishes that not only taste amazing but also look and smell incredible. We believe that every meal should be a celebration and strive to make every visit to our restaurant a memorable one. https://braddockscaskandtable.com/
Starting bid
Unwind and treat yourself to a cozy evening of self-care with this carefully curated relaxation bundle from Mossy Creek Natural. This thoughtful collection brings together everything you need for the perfect night in.
Sip on soothing Honella Honeybush mini tea, enjoy a comforting bowl of Love Ramen from SoupaPOTamus served in your beautiful new Rainbow Mug from NL Mugs. Each item has been hand-selected from Mossy Creek Natural's collection of artisan products and natural goods, creating the ultimate relaxation experience.
Package includes:
About our donors: Mossy Creek collaborates with small-scale artisans across the U.S. and Canada, prioritizing quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability. We bring together handcrafted self-care, eco-conscious living, and elevated everyday style—all under one roof.
Starting bid
Transform your outdoor space into a personalized paradise with a comprehensive vision board consultation from Heidi at Maypop Garden Designs. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this thoughtful design service takes the guesswork out of creating a beautiful, thriving garden tailored to your space and style.
During your consultation, Heidi will visit your property to discuss garden bed locations, plant types, and design styles that match your vision. She'll carefully assess your existing landscape, research the perfect plants for your specific garden conditions, and create a custom sketch with a detailed map layout. You'll receive a complete planting list with seasonal timing, budget recommendations from the Savvy Squirrel, and suggestions on where to purchase your plants. Heidi can even help you plant the garden if desired!
About our donor:
Starting bid
Win a $100 gift card to Spa 22!
Escape the everyday and indulge in the ultimate self-care experience at Spa 22. Whether you're dreaming of a soothing massage, a rejuvenating facial, or a pampering spa treatment, this gift card gives you the freedom to choose exactly what you need to unwind and recharge.
Treat yourself to a day of tranquility, or gift it to someone special who deserves a little luxury. With expert therapists and a serene atmosphere, Spa 22 offers the perfect retreat from life's demands.
About our donor: Spa 22 is a luxury day spa in Warner Robins, offering high end body treatments including massage, facials, scrubs, wraps and more in a luxurious setting. https://spatwentytwo.com/
