MPE Homecoming 2025 Silent Auction

Savor the best flavors Macon has to offer with this delicious dining package! Explore the city's vibrant food scene from morning coffee to an elegant dinner out.





Start your day at Z Beans Coffee, where locally roasted coffee and a cozy atmosphere fuel your morning. Enjoy a farm-to-table lunch at Grow Fresh Local Foods, featuring seasonal ingredients that celebrate local farmers and fresh flavors. Then choose between two exceptional dinner experiences: Oliver's, where bold, inspiring dishes and welcoming service create the perfect evening, or Braddock's, a local favorite for quality cuisine.

Package includes:

$25 gift certificate to Z Beans Coffee

Lunch for 2 at Grow Fresh Local Foods

$70 gift certificate to Oliver's

$50 gift certificate to Braddock's





Z Beans coffee shops focus on creating sustainable solutions for hard working farmers in Ecuador through direct, transparent trade. https://www.zbeanscoffee.com/





Grow is a local Macon restaurant that specializes in fresh food made with love and local ingredients https://www.growfreshlocalfood.com/





Oliver's is the happening restaurant where locals go to dine, drink, and socialize. Our menu features dishes assembled from the freshest ingredients, sure to bring bold and inspiring flavor into your life. Upscale, quality food meets welcoming, friendly service and a comfortable environment.





Check them out at: 496 2nd St and https://www.oliversmacon.com/





At Braddock's Cask & Table, we believe that dining out should be an experience that engages all of your senses. That's why we create dishes that not only taste amazing but also look and smell incredible. We believe that every meal should be a celebration and strive to make every visit to our restaurant a memorable one. https://braddockscaskandtable.com/