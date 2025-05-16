Silent Auction

California Dreamin’: A Family Escape to Santa Ynez
$1,500
Starting bid
Embark on an unforgettable family adventure to the heart of California's Santa Ynez Valley, where rustic charm meets refined luxury.
🏡 Seven-Night Stay in a Spacious Wine Country Home
Relax in a beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home nestled in the picturesque town of Los Alamos. This family-friendly residence offers:
- A fenced backyard with swings, fire pit, and outdoor seating
- Bikes and helmets for all ages
- Indoor amenities including safety gates, highchair, kid-friendly kitchenware, crib, toddler mattress, blackout curtains, sound machine, and a toy-filled family room
- Dinner at Bell's Restaurant
Enjoy a reservation at Bell's, a Michelin-starred, French-inspired bistro in Los Alamos. Helmed by Per Se alums Daisy and Greg Ryan, Bell's offers a seasonal prix-fixe menu highlighting local ingredients.
🌄 Curated Family Itinerary by Brooke Stangeland: Ashford mom Brooke Stangeland has crafted a personalized itinerary to ensure a memorable experience for all ages, featuring:
- Family-friendly wine tasting experiences
- Horseback riding adventures
- Exploration of nearby waterfalls
- A visit to a local llama farm
This exclusive package combines relaxation, adventure, and culinary excellence, offering your family a unique opportunity to create lasting memories in California's enchanting wine country.
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/5647662?viralityEntryPoint=1&unique_share_id=C10DC3E4-1AB9-443D-87E7-2AE34744CB84&slcid=7c44e08aec854795a244925b9cd364d2&s=76&feature=share&adults=1&channel=native&slug=EGumpvfL&source_impression_id=p3_1749092727_P3Xm_uFDuqNGSvpX&modal=PHOTO_TOUR_SCROLLABLE
Generously donated by Brooke Stangeland
Embark on an unforgettable family adventure to the heart of California's Santa Ynez Valley, where rustic charm meets refined luxury.
🏡 Seven-Night Stay in a Spacious Wine Country Home
Relax in a beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home nestled in the picturesque town of Los Alamos. This family-friendly residence offers:
- A fenced backyard with swings, fire pit, and outdoor seating
- Bikes and helmets for all ages
- Indoor amenities including safety gates, highchair, kid-friendly kitchenware, crib, toddler mattress, blackout curtains, sound machine, and a toy-filled family room
- Dinner at Bell's Restaurant
Enjoy a reservation at Bell's, a Michelin-starred, French-inspired bistro in Los Alamos. Helmed by Per Se alums Daisy and Greg Ryan, Bell's offers a seasonal prix-fixe menu highlighting local ingredients.
🌄 Curated Family Itinerary by Brooke Stangeland: Ashford mom Brooke Stangeland has crafted a personalized itinerary to ensure a memorable experience for all ages, featuring:
- Family-friendly wine tasting experiences
- Horseback riding adventures
- Exploration of nearby waterfalls
- A visit to a local llama farm
This exclusive package combines relaxation, adventure, and culinary excellence, offering your family a unique opportunity to create lasting memories in California's enchanting wine country.
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/5647662?viralityEntryPoint=1&unique_share_id=C10DC3E4-1AB9-443D-87E7-2AE34744CB84&slcid=7c44e08aec854795a244925b9cd364d2&s=76&feature=share&adults=1&channel=native&slug=EGumpvfL&source_impression_id=p3_1749092727_P3Xm_uFDuqNGSvpX&modal=PHOTO_TOUR_SCROLLABLE
Generously donated by Brooke Stangeland
Family Mini Portrait Session
$75
Starting bid
Capture timeless memories with a professional mini family portrait session by the talented Ann Charles Photography. This package includes a session at a local outdoor location, resulting in a beautifully curated 10 image online gallery with high-resolution digital images for download. Perfect for updating family photos or commemorating a special occasion, this session offers a relaxed, fun, and memorable experience for families of all sizes.
Generously donated by Ann Charles Photography.
Capture timeless memories with a professional mini family portrait session by the talented Ann Charles Photography. This package includes a session at a local outdoor location, resulting in a beautifully curated 10 image online gallery with high-resolution digital images for download. Perfect for updating family photos or commemorating a special occasion, this session offers a relaxed, fun, and memorable experience for families of all sizes.
Generously donated by Ann Charles Photography.
4 Tickets to NY Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons + Parking Pass
$400
Starting bid
Experience NFL action up close and personal! Cheer on the New York Jets as they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 30th at 1:00 PM at MetLife Stadium. This incredible package includes four premium seats in Section 134, Row 20 (Seats 25–28) — offering fantastic views near the field — plus a parking pass for added convenience. Don’t miss your chance to witness the excitement live!
Game date: Sunday, November 30, 2025 – 1:00 PM kickoff.
Retail value: $1040
Generously donated by Jonathan Cancro
Experience NFL action up close and personal! Cheer on the New York Jets as they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 30th at 1:00 PM at MetLife Stadium. This incredible package includes four premium seats in Section 134, Row 20 (Seats 25–28) — offering fantastic views near the field — plus a parking pass for added convenience. Don’t miss your chance to witness the excitement live!
Game date: Sunday, November 30, 2025 – 1:00 PM kickoff.
Retail value: $1040
Generously donated by Jonathan Cancro
3-Month All-Inclusive Membership to Ridgefield Rec Center
$100
Starting bid
Jumpstart your family’s wellness journey with a 3-month all-inclusive family membership to the Ridgefield Recreation Center! This amazing package gives your entire household full access to the facility — including Yoga, Cycle, TRX, and Row classes. Enjoy state-of-the-art fitness amenities, a welcoming community atmosphere, and a wide range of programs to keep every family member active, healthy, and inspired.
Retail Value: $400
Generously donated by Ridgefield Recreation Center
Jumpstart your family’s wellness journey with a 3-month all-inclusive family membership to the Ridgefield Recreation Center! This amazing package gives your entire household full access to the facility — including Yoga, Cycle, TRX, and Row classes. Enjoy state-of-the-art fitness amenities, a welcoming community atmosphere, and a wide range of programs to keep every family member active, healthy, and inspired.
Retail Value: $400
Generously donated by Ridgefield Recreation Center
Wellness Trio: Pure Barre, Chair Massage & Artisanal Soap
$75
Starting bid
Reinvigorate your body and mind with this thoughtfully curated self-care package, perfect for anyone seeking relaxation and renewal:
One-Month Unlimited Pass to Pure Barre
Experience the transformative power of Pure Barre's low-impact, high-intensity workouts. With classes focusing on strength, flexibility, and balance, this pass offers unlimited access for a month, allowing you to immerse yourself in a supportive fitness community.
20-Minute Chair Massage from Some Spa: Melt away tension with a rejuvenating 20-minute chair massage. This session targets key areas to relieve stress and promote relaxation, leaving you refreshed and revitalized.
Adalie Handmade Soap
Indulge in the nourishing qualities of Adalie Soap, crafted with minimal, simple ingredients in small batches. This gentle, vegan soap is perfect for sensitive skin, offering a luxurious cleansing experience.
This package offers a harmonious blend of fitness, relaxation, and skincare, making it an ideal gift for yourself or a loved one.
Generously donated by Pure Barre, Some Spa, and Adalie Soap
Reinvigorate your body and mind with this thoughtfully curated self-care package, perfect for anyone seeking relaxation and renewal:
One-Month Unlimited Pass to Pure Barre
Experience the transformative power of Pure Barre's low-impact, high-intensity workouts. With classes focusing on strength, flexibility, and balance, this pass offers unlimited access for a month, allowing you to immerse yourself in a supportive fitness community.
20-Minute Chair Massage from Some Spa: Melt away tension with a rejuvenating 20-minute chair massage. This session targets key areas to relieve stress and promote relaxation, leaving you refreshed and revitalized.
Adalie Handmade Soap
Indulge in the nourishing qualities of Adalie Soap, crafted with minimal, simple ingredients in small batches. This gentle, vegan soap is perfect for sensitive skin, offering a luxurious cleansing experience.
This package offers a harmonious blend of fitness, relaxation, and skincare, making it an ideal gift for yourself or a loved one.
Generously donated by Pure Barre, Some Spa, and Adalie Soap
Indulge in a curated selection of Ridgefield's finest offerings with this charming package that combines shopping, reading, sipping, and crafting:
$30 Gift Card to Bella Home
Explore Bella Home, a boutique gift store offering a wide array of home goods, accessories, and personalized items. Whether you're seeking the perfect housewarming gift or a treat for yourself, Bella Home has something special for every occasion.
$50 Gift Card to Books on the Common
Dive into a world of literature at Books on the Common, Ridgefield's proudly independent bookstore since 1984. With a vast selection of titles and a knowledgeable staff, you're sure to find your next great read.
$10 Gift Card to Tazza Café
Enjoy a delightful coffee break at Tazza Café, known for its premium fresh roasted coffee, espresso drinks, and delicious pastries. It's the perfect spot to relax and recharge.
Private Beading Lesson at Zoe & Co Sugarbeads
Unleash your creativity with a private beading lesson at Zoe & Co Sugarbeads. Learn the art of jewelry making from experienced instructors and craft a unique piece to cherish.
This package offers a delightful experience of Ridgefield's local charm, perfect for anyone looking to explore the town's unique offerings.
Retail Value: $130
Generously donated by Bella Home, Books on the Common, Tazza Café, and Zoe & Co Sugarbeads
Indulge in a curated selection of Ridgefield's finest offerings with this charming package that combines shopping, reading, sipping, and crafting:
$30 Gift Card to Bella Home
Explore Bella Home, a boutique gift store offering a wide array of home goods, accessories, and personalized items. Whether you're seeking the perfect housewarming gift or a treat for yourself, Bella Home has something special for every occasion.
$50 Gift Card to Books on the Common
Dive into a world of literature at Books on the Common, Ridgefield's proudly independent bookstore since 1984. With a vast selection of titles and a knowledgeable staff, you're sure to find your next great read.
$10 Gift Card to Tazza Café
Enjoy a delightful coffee break at Tazza Café, known for its premium fresh roasted coffee, espresso drinks, and delicious pastries. It's the perfect spot to relax and recharge.
Private Beading Lesson at Zoe & Co Sugarbeads
Unleash your creativity with a private beading lesson at Zoe & Co Sugarbeads. Learn the art of jewelry making from experienced instructors and craft a unique piece to cherish.
This package offers a delightful experience of Ridgefield's local charm, perfect for anyone looking to explore the town's unique offerings.
Retail Value: $130
Generously donated by Bella Home, Books on the Common, Tazza Café, and Zoe & Co Sugarbeads
Beauty & Bliss: Eiluj Eyebrow Sculpting + Blooming Nail Spa
$50
Starting bid
Beauty & Bliss: Eiluj Eyebrow Sculpting + Blooming Nail & Spa Gift Cards
Treat yourself to a day of pampering with this luxurious beauty package:
Eyebrow Sculpting Session at Eiluj Beauty (Katonah, NY)
Experience expert eyebrow shaping through tweezing or waxing at Eiluj Beauty, renowned for its award-winning services. Their skilled professionals will sculpt the perfect brows to enhance your natural beauty.
$30 in Gift Card to Blooming Nail & Spa (Ridgefield, CT), a newly renovated salon offering manicures, pedicures, and more in a clean, comfortable environment. Their friendly and professional staff ensures a relaxing experience.
Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or simply indulging in self-care, this package offers the perfect blend of beauty and relaxation.
Generously donated by Eiluj Beauty and Blooming Nail & Spa
Beauty & Bliss: Eiluj Eyebrow Sculpting + Blooming Nail & Spa Gift Cards
Treat yourself to a day of pampering with this luxurious beauty package:
Eyebrow Sculpting Session at Eiluj Beauty (Katonah, NY)
Experience expert eyebrow shaping through tweezing or waxing at Eiluj Beauty, renowned for its award-winning services. Their skilled professionals will sculpt the perfect brows to enhance your natural beauty.
$30 in Gift Card to Blooming Nail & Spa (Ridgefield, CT), a newly renovated salon offering manicures, pedicures, and more in a clean, comfortable environment. Their friendly and professional staff ensures a relaxing experience.
Whether you're preparing for a special occasion or simply indulging in self-care, this package offers the perfect blend of beauty and relaxation.
Generously donated by Eiluj Beauty and Blooming Nail & Spa
Estate Planning/Will Service by Veronica McIlraith, Esq.
$200
Starting bid
Take the stress out of estate planning and finally check that Will off your to-do list!
MPES mom and experienced Estate Planning attorney, Veronica McIlraith, is generously offering customized wills for two people residing at the same address —a package valued at $2,000.
The winner will also have the option to add additional estate planning documents at a later time for an extra fee.
Learn more about estate planning services at www.willswestchester.com.
For questions or to redeem, the winner may contact Veronica McIlraith directly at [email protected]. You can also visit www.willswestchester.com for more information.
Take the stress out of estate planning and finally check that Will off your to-do list!
MPES mom and experienced Estate Planning attorney, Veronica McIlraith, is generously offering customized wills for two people residing at the same address —a package valued at $2,000.
The winner will also have the option to add additional estate planning documents at a later time for an extra fee.
Learn more about estate planning services at www.willswestchester.com.
For questions or to redeem, the winner may contact Veronica McIlraith directly at [email protected]. You can also visit www.willswestchester.com for more information.
One Month of Weekly Private Lessons–School of Rock (Bedford)
$50
Starting bid
Unleash your inner rockstar with one month of weekly 45-minute private music lessons at School of Rock – Bedford! Whether you're a beginner or looking to level up your skills, their expert instructors offer personalized lessons on guitar, drums, vocals, keyboard, and more. A perfect opportunity for aspiring musicians of any age to shine!
Valid only at the Bedford, NY location.
Generously donated by School of Rock Bedford
Unleash your inner rockstar with one month of weekly 45-minute private music lessons at School of Rock – Bedford! Whether you're a beginner or looking to level up your skills, their expert instructors offer personalized lessons on guitar, drums, vocals, keyboard, and more. A perfect opportunity for aspiring musicians of any age to shine!
Valid only at the Bedford, NY location.
Generously donated by School of Rock Bedford
Microneedling Facial Treatment at Thrive Wellness
$60
Starting bid
Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with a professional microneedling treatment at Thrive Wellness. This advanced skincare service stimulates collagen production, improves skin texture, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and scars — leaving your face glowing and revitalized. A luxurious self-care experience with lasting results!
Generously donated by Thrive Wellness and Aesthetics
Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with a professional microneedling treatment at Thrive Wellness. This advanced skincare service stimulates collagen production, improves skin texture, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and scars — leaving your face glowing and revitalized. A luxurious self-care experience with lasting results!
Generously donated by Thrive Wellness and Aesthetics
1-Year Family Membership to the Katonah Museum of Art
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of art, culture, and creativity with a Family Membership to the Katonah Museum of Art. This membership includes unlimited free admission for the whole family, exclusive access to member-only events, exhibition previews, discounts on programs and in the museum shop, and more. A wonderful way to stay inspired all year long!
Retail Value: $115
Generously donated by the Katonah Museum of Art
Enjoy a full year of art, culture, and creativity with a Family Membership to the Katonah Museum of Art. This membership includes unlimited free admission for the whole family, exclusive access to member-only events, exhibition previews, discounts on programs and in the museum shop, and more. A wonderful way to stay inspired all year long!
Retail Value: $115
Generously donated by the Katonah Museum of Art
Kiwi Day Camp Birthday Party Package for 10 Children
$250
Starting bid
Celebrate in style with this birthday party package for up to 10 children at Kiwi Country Day Camp! Your child and their friends will enjoy an unforgettable party filled with fun activities in a beautiful outdoor setting. This package also includes Kiwi-themed goodies to keep the celebration going! Perfect for kids who love to play, explore, and make memories. The promotional value expires one year from the date of purchase.
Retail Value: $649
Generously donated by Kiwi Country Day Camp
Celebrate in style with this birthday party package for up to 10 children at Kiwi Country Day Camp! Your child and their friends will enjoy an unforgettable party filled with fun activities in a beautiful outdoor setting. This package also includes Kiwi-themed goodies to keep the celebration going! Perfect for kids who love to play, explore, and make memories. The promotional value expires one year from the date of purchase.
Retail Value: $649
Generously donated by Kiwi Country Day Camp
Bedford Playhouse Membership + Bacio Lunch
$75
Starting bid
Family Film & Fine Dining: Bedford Playhouse Membership + Bacio Trattoria Lunch
Delight in a year of cinematic experiences and a taste of authentic Italian cuisine with this exclusive package:
Annual Family Membership to Bedford Playhouse (Bedford, NY)
Enjoy a year of entertainment and community with a Family Membership to Bedford Playhouse! This membership includes perks like:
15% discount on movies, programs, and events (excluding fundraisers) for up to 4 tickets per showtime
Invitations to members-only receptions
Early access to select events
Additional member benefits
All in a beautifully restored, state-of-the-art theater. Perfect for families who love film, culture, and local fun!
Lunch for Two at Bacio Trattoria (Cross River, NY)
Savor the flavors of Italy with two lunch entrées at Bacio Trattoria. Known for its warm ambiance and authentic dishes, Bacio offers a delightful menu featuring fresh pastas, savory entrées, and delectable desserts. It's the perfect spot for a relaxing midday meal.
Retail Value: $240
Generously donated by Bedford Playhouse and Bacio Trattoria
Family Film & Fine Dining: Bedford Playhouse Membership + Bacio Trattoria Lunch
Delight in a year of cinematic experiences and a taste of authentic Italian cuisine with this exclusive package:
Annual Family Membership to Bedford Playhouse (Bedford, NY)
Enjoy a year of entertainment and community with a Family Membership to Bedford Playhouse! This membership includes perks like:
15% discount on movies, programs, and events (excluding fundraisers) for up to 4 tickets per showtime
Invitations to members-only receptions
Early access to select events
Additional member benefits
All in a beautifully restored, state-of-the-art theater. Perfect for families who love film, culture, and local fun!
Lunch for Two at Bacio Trattoria (Cross River, NY)
Savor the flavors of Italy with two lunch entrées at Bacio Trattoria. Known for its warm ambiance and authentic dishes, Bacio offers a delightful menu featuring fresh pastas, savory entrées, and delectable desserts. It's the perfect spot for a relaxing midday meal.
Retail Value: $240
Generously donated by Bedford Playhouse and Bacio Trattoria
2 tickets to Aloe Blacc + $100 to the Benjamin
$150
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with two tickets to see Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc live at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 7:30 PM. Known for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits like "Wake Me Up" and "The Man," Aloe Blacc delivers an electric performance you won’t want to miss. Experience a night filled with rhythm, soul, and unforgettable vibes.
Complement your concert experience with a $100 gift certificate to The Benjamin, a stylish and inviting restaurant located in Ridgefield, CT. The Benjamin offers a delightful blend of New American and French cuisine, set in a chic atmosphere that pays homage to Ridgefield's colonial heritage. Whether you're enjoying dinner before the show or a late-night bite, The Benjamin provides the perfect setting for a memorable evening.
Retail Value: $342
Generously donated by Ridgefield Playhouse and The Benjamin
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with two tickets to see Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc live at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 7:30 PM. Known for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits like "Wake Me Up" and "The Man," Aloe Blacc delivers an electric performance you won’t want to miss. Experience a night filled with rhythm, soul, and unforgettable vibes.
Complement your concert experience with a $100 gift certificate to The Benjamin, a stylish and inviting restaurant located in Ridgefield, CT. The Benjamin offers a delightful blend of New American and French cuisine, set in a chic atmosphere that pays homage to Ridgefield's colonial heritage. Whether you're enjoying dinner before the show or a late-night bite, The Benjamin provides the perfect setting for a memorable evening.
Retail Value: $342
Generously donated by Ridgefield Playhouse and The Benjamin
Ninja Night Out & Custom Hoodie Experience
$40
Starting bid
Treat your child to an evening of high-energy fun and creative self-expression with this exciting package:
Two Kids Night Out Passes from The Grit Ninja
Let your kids unleash their inner ninja with two passes to The Grit Ninja's Kids Night Out program. These evening sessions offer supervised open gym time, engaging games, and more, providing a safe and fun environment for children to play and explore. Passes are valid through December 31, 2025.
Custom-Designed Hoodie from Make It Swag
Collaborate with the creative team at Make It Swag to design a one-of-a-kind hoodie that tells your story. Whether it's a meaningful quote, personal artwork, or a unique concept, this custom hoodie is perfect for self-expression, gifting, or commemorating something special.
Generously donated by The Grit Ninja and Make It Swag
Treat your child to an evening of high-energy fun and creative self-expression with this exciting package:
Two Kids Night Out Passes from The Grit Ninja
Let your kids unleash their inner ninja with two passes to The Grit Ninja's Kids Night Out program. These evening sessions offer supervised open gym time, engaging games, and more, providing a safe and fun environment for children to play and explore. Passes are valid through December 31, 2025.
Custom-Designed Hoodie from Make It Swag
Collaborate with the creative team at Make It Swag to design a one-of-a-kind hoodie that tells your story. Whether it's a meaningful quote, personal artwork, or a unique concept, this custom hoodie is perfect for self-expression, gifting, or commemorating something special.
Generously donated by The Grit Ninja and Make It Swag
Family Fun & Dining Delight – The Pottery Factory & Chipotle
$70
Starting bid
Unleash your family's creativity and enjoy a delicious meal with this engaging package:
Pottery-Filled Basket & Family Fun Pass from The Pottery Factory (Mount Kisco, NY)
Dive into hands-on artistic adventures with a basket brimming with pottery projects and a Family Fun Pass. Whether you're planning a cozy craft night at home or a fun day out, this package offers everything needed to create lasting memories together.
Savor a flavorful meal with a $25 gift card to Chipotle, perfect for two entrees and a side of chips with queso.
Retail Value: $175
Generously donated by The Pottery Factory – Mount Kisco and Chipotle.
Unleash your family's creativity and enjoy a delicious meal with this engaging package:
Pottery-Filled Basket & Family Fun Pass from The Pottery Factory (Mount Kisco, NY)
Dive into hands-on artistic adventures with a basket brimming with pottery projects and a Family Fun Pass. Whether you're planning a cozy craft night at home or a fun day out, this package offers everything needed to create lasting memories together.
Savor a flavorful meal with a $25 gift card to Chipotle, perfect for two entrees and a side of chips with queso.
Retail Value: $175
Generously donated by The Pottery Factory – Mount Kisco and Chipotle.
1 Week of Custom Color Rainbow Bagels at Ridgefield Bagels
$30
Starting bid
Create Your Own Bagel Flavor at Ridgefield Bagels & Bakes
Become a bagel artisan for a week with this exclusive opportunity from Ridgefield Bagels & Bakes! As the winner, you'll collaborate with the bakery's skilled team to:
Choose up to 3 custom colors for your signature bagel dough.
Name your unique bagel creation, adding a personal touch.
See your custom bagel featured in-store for an entire week, allowing friends, family, and the community to enjoy your masterpiece.
Whether you opt for vibrant hues to celebrate a special occasion or a design that reflects your personality, this experience offers a delightful way to engage with the local community and showcase your creativity.
Retail Value: Priceless
Generously donated by Ridgefield Bagels & Bakes
Create Your Own Bagel Flavor at Ridgefield Bagels & Bakes
Become a bagel artisan for a week with this exclusive opportunity from Ridgefield Bagels & Bakes! As the winner, you'll collaborate with the bakery's skilled team to:
Choose up to 3 custom colors for your signature bagel dough.
Name your unique bagel creation, adding a personal touch.
See your custom bagel featured in-store for an entire week, allowing friends, family, and the community to enjoy your masterpiece.
Whether you opt for vibrant hues to celebrate a special occasion or a design that reflects your personality, this experience offers a delightful way to engage with the local community and showcase your creativity.
Retail Value: Priceless
Generously donated by Ridgefield Bagels & Bakes
🎨 Artful Living Gift Set – Featuring Handmade by Nancy & Am
$60
Starting bid
Celebrate creativity and natural beauty with this thoughtfully curated gift set, perfect for adding a touch of artistry to your everyday life.
Handmade by Nancy Collection:
Canvas Tote Bag & Matching Pouch: Adorned with original artwork, these pieces are both functional and stylish, ideal for daily use or special outings.
Set of Five Hand-Painted Notebooks: Each notebook is uniquely crafted by hand, offering a personalized touch for your thoughts, sketches, or lists.
These items are handmade and generously donated by Handmade by Nancy, reflecting a commitment to quality and artistic expression.
Terrarium:
Enhance your space with a stunning orchid terrarium. This living arrangement features a carefully selected miniature orchid nestled within a glass enclosure, creating a serene and elegant display. Ideal for both home and office settings, it brings a touch of nature indoors with minimal maintenance. Please note, the photo is for representative purposes and is not of the actual terrarium.
Together, this gift set offers a harmonious blend of handcrafted art and natural beauty, making it a perfect addition to any collection or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Celebrate creativity and natural beauty with this thoughtfully curated gift set, perfect for adding a touch of artistry to your everyday life.
Handmade by Nancy Collection:
Canvas Tote Bag & Matching Pouch: Adorned with original artwork, these pieces are both functional and stylish, ideal for daily use or special outings.
Set of Five Hand-Painted Notebooks: Each notebook is uniquely crafted by hand, offering a personalized touch for your thoughts, sketches, or lists.
These items are handmade and generously donated by Handmade by Nancy, reflecting a commitment to quality and artistic expression.
Terrarium:
Enhance your space with a stunning orchid terrarium. This living arrangement features a carefully selected miniature orchid nestled within a glass enclosure, creating a serene and elegant display. Ideal for both home and office settings, it brings a touch of nature indoors with minimal maintenance. Please note, the photo is for representative purposes and is not of the actual terrarium.
Together, this gift set offers a harmonious blend of handcrafted art and natural beauty, making it a perfect addition to any collection or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Haircut & Pamper Package – Cross River Hair Salon
$60
Starting bid
Treat yourself with a haircut gift certificate plus a pampering bundle from Cross River Hair Salon, including hair care products, a towel, hair masks, and sweet treats. Everything you need for a relaxing and revitalizing self-care day!
Retail Value: $200 Generously donated by Cross River Hair Salon
Treat yourself with a haircut gift certificate plus a pampering bundle from Cross River Hair Salon, including hair care products, a towel, hair masks, and sweet treats. Everything you need for a relaxing and revitalizing self-care day!
Retail Value: $200 Generously donated by Cross River Hair Salon
Teeth Whitening Session – Mint Kisco
$200
Starting bid
Brighten your smile with a professional teeth whitening session from Mint Kisco. Safe, effective, and expertly delivered, this treatment helps remove stains and restore your teeth’s natural brilliance — perfect for looking and feeling your best!
Retail Value: $499
Generously donated by Mint Kisco
Brighten your smile with a professional teeth whitening session from Mint Kisco. Safe, effective, and expertly delivered, this treatment helps remove stains and restore your teeth’s natural brilliance — perfect for looking and feeling your best!
Retail Value: $499
Generously donated by Mint Kisco
Comprehensive Financial Planning Consultation
$200
Starting bid
Take control of your financial future with a one-on-one comprehensive financial planning consultation with Chris McIlraith, founder of TippingPoint Wealth. This personalized session includes a full review of your financial picture—covering investments, retirement, tax strategy, education planning, risk management, and more.
Whether you're looking to fine-tune your current strategy or create a new roadmap, this consultation will leave you empowered with clarity and actionable next steps tailored to your goals.
A smart investment—for today and tomorrow.
Retail Value: $2,400
Generously donated by Chris McIlraith at Tipping Point Wealth
Take control of your financial future with a one-on-one comprehensive financial planning consultation with Chris McIlraith, founder of TippingPoint Wealth. This personalized session includes a full review of your financial picture—covering investments, retirement, tax strategy, education planning, risk management, and more.
Whether you're looking to fine-tune your current strategy or create a new roadmap, this consultation will leave you empowered with clarity and actionable next steps tailored to your goals.
A smart investment—for today and tomorrow.
Retail Value: $2,400
Generously donated by Chris McIlraith at Tipping Point Wealth
Personalized Sleep Training Plan from Slumberland Solutions
$100
Starting bid
Rest easier with a custom sleep training plan for your little one, designed by Slumberland Solutions. Choose between plans for ages 6–23 months or 2–5 years to support healthy, independent sleep habits.
Retail Value: $600
Generously donated by Slumberland Solutions
Rest easier with a custom sleep training plan for your little one, designed by Slumberland Solutions. Choose between plans for ages 6–23 months or 2–5 years to support healthy, independent sleep habits.
Retail Value: $600
Generously donated by Slumberland Solutions
1-Hour Wellness Session with Kris Noelle Wellness
$50
Starting bid
Relax, recharge, and refocus with a 1-hour personalized wellness session from Kris Noelle Wellness. Whether you're seeking balance, stress relief, or holistic guidance, this session is tailored to support your mind, body, and well-being.
Generously donated by Kris Noelle Wellness
Relax, recharge, and refocus with a 1-hour personalized wellness session from Kris Noelle Wellness. Whether you're seeking balance, stress relief, or holistic guidance, this session is tailored to support your mind, body, and well-being.
Generously donated by Kris Noelle Wellness
1-Month Group Fencing Lessons– Way of the Sword Fencing
$150
Starting bid
En garde! Introduce your child to the exciting world of fencing with 1 month of group lessons at Way of the Sword Fencing, valued at $500. Open to ages 6–16, this package includes all necessary equipment, making it a perfect entry into this dynamic, confidence-building sport.
Generously donated by Way of the Sword Fencing
En garde! Introduce your child to the exciting world of fencing with 1 month of group lessons at Way of the Sword Fencing, valued at $500. Open to ages 6–16, this package includes all necessary equipment, making it a perfect entry into this dynamic, confidence-building sport.
Generously donated by Way of the Sword Fencing
Guided Trail Ride for Two – Ridgebury Farm
$100
Starting bid
Saddle up for a scenic adventure with a guided trail ride for two at Ridgebury Farm. Enjoy the beauty of nature on horseback as you explore peaceful trails with experienced guides in a serene farm setting — perfect for both beginners and seasoned riders.
Retail Value: $550
Generously donated by Ridgebury Farm
Saddle up for a scenic adventure with a guided trail ride for two at Ridgebury Farm. Enjoy the beauty of nature on horseback as you explore peaceful trails with experienced guides in a serene farm setting — perfect for both beginners and seasoned riders.
Retail Value: $550
Generously donated by Ridgebury Farm
Keeler Tavern Membership + Adirondack & Chubby's gift cards
$60
Starting bid
Heritage & Home: Keeler Tavern Membership + Adirondack & Chubby’s Gift Cards
Immerse yourself in local history and rustic elegance with this thoughtfully curated package:
Annual Household Membership to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (Ridgefield, CT)
Enjoy a year of exploration and enrichment with benefits including:
Free site admission for two adults and accompanying children
Two guest passes
10% discount on Keeler Kids programs
10% discount in the Museum Shop and Holiday Boutique
Access to select members-only previews and receptions
Reciprocal admission to over 1,000 museums through the North American Reciprocal Museum (NARM) Association
$50 Gift Card to The Adirondack Store & Gallery (New Canaan, CT)
Discover a curated selection of handcrafted furniture, artisanal home décor, and unique gifts that capture the spirit of the Adirondacks.
$50 Gift Card to Chubby’s Hardware (Pound Ridge, NY)
Stock up on tools, home improvement supplies, or seasonal décor at this beloved family-owned hardware store, known for its exceptional customer service and wide selection.
This package offers a delightful blend of cultural enrichment and home inspiration, perfect for those who appreciate history and craftsmanship.
Retail Value: $200
Generously donated by Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, The Adirondack Store & Gallery, and Chubby’s Hardware
Heritage & Home: Keeler Tavern Membership + Adirondack & Chubby’s Gift Cards
Immerse yourself in local history and rustic elegance with this thoughtfully curated package:
Annual Household Membership to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (Ridgefield, CT)
Enjoy a year of exploration and enrichment with benefits including:
Free site admission for two adults and accompanying children
Two guest passes
10% discount on Keeler Kids programs
10% discount in the Museum Shop and Holiday Boutique
Access to select members-only previews and receptions
Reciprocal admission to over 1,000 museums through the North American Reciprocal Museum (NARM) Association
$50 Gift Card to The Adirondack Store & Gallery (New Canaan, CT)
Discover a curated selection of handcrafted furniture, artisanal home décor, and unique gifts that capture the spirit of the Adirondacks.
$50 Gift Card to Chubby’s Hardware (Pound Ridge, NY)
Stock up on tools, home improvement supplies, or seasonal décor at this beloved family-owned hardware store, known for its exceptional customer service and wide selection.
This package offers a delightful blend of cultural enrichment and home inspiration, perfect for those who appreciate history and craftsmanship.
Retail Value: $200
Generously donated by Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, The Adirondack Store & Gallery, and Chubby’s Hardware
Speech & Language Evaluation – The Speech Studio
$75
Starting bid
Gain valuable insight into your child's communication needs with a comprehensive speech and language evaluation at The Speech Studio in Goldens Bridge, NY. Conducted by experienced professionals, this assessment provides expert guidance to support speech and language development.
Retail Value: $240
Generously donated by The Speech Studio
Gain valuable insight into your child's communication needs with a comprehensive speech and language evaluation at The Speech Studio in Goldens Bridge, NY. Conducted by experienced professionals, this assessment provides expert guidance to support speech and language development.
Retail Value: $240
Generously donated by The Speech Studio
CBD Wellness Gift Set + $100 Firehouse Gift Card – from oHHo
$150
Starting bid
Relax, restore, and indulge with this luxurious CBD wellness gift set from oHHo, featuring:
CBNight & CBDay Dark Chocolate
Dream Cream
Pomegranate & Blood Orange CBDots
Body Oil
Recovery Balm
Plus, enjoy a $100 gift card to The Firehouse for even more pampering or dining delight. A perfect package for wellness and self-care!
Retail Value: $460
Generously donated by oHHo
Relax, restore, and indulge with this luxurious CBD wellness gift set from oHHo, featuring:
CBNight & CBDay Dark Chocolate
Dream Cream
Pomegranate & Blood Orange CBDots
Body Oil
Recovery Balm
Plus, enjoy a $100 gift card to The Firehouse for even more pampering or dining delight. A perfect package for wellness and self-care!
Retail Value: $460
Generously donated by oHHo
Complete Chiropractic Exam & Spinal Adjustment
$50
Starting bid
Experience a comprehensive chiropractic wellness evaluation and spinal adjustment at Peterson Chiropractic & Acupuncture in Ridgefield, CT. This session includes a thorough assessment of your spine and nervous system, followed by a personalized adjustment to help restore balance, relieve tension, and enhance overall well-being.
Retail Value: $205
Generously donated by Peterson Chiropractic & Acupuncture
Experience a comprehensive chiropractic wellness evaluation and spinal adjustment at Peterson Chiropractic & Acupuncture in Ridgefield, CT. This session includes a thorough assessment of your spine and nervous system, followed by a personalized adjustment to help restore balance, relieve tension, and enhance overall well-being.
Retail Value: $205
Generously donated by Peterson Chiropractic & Acupuncture
Reconnect with nature and nurture your well-being through this thoughtfully curated package:
Intro to Foraging Hike with Marissa Carrio
Embark on a guided foraging adventure with Marissa Carrio, Outdoor Program Coordinator for the Lewisboro Land Trust. This family-friendly hike will introduce you to local edible plants, emphasizing sustainable and ethical foraging practices. The experience will be tailored to your family's interests and scheduled at your convenience.
Yoga Bliss Session at Majestic Hudson (Katonah, NY)
Unwind with a 60-minute gentle yoga and guided meditation session at Majestic Hudson, a serene wellness sanctuary in Katonah. Led by Jennifer Llewellyn, this class focuses on stress relief, mindfulness, and deep relaxation, suitable for all levels.
Generously donated by Lewisboro Land Trust and Majestic Hudson
Reconnect with nature and nurture your well-being through this thoughtfully curated package:
Intro to Foraging Hike with Marissa Carrio
Embark on a guided foraging adventure with Marissa Carrio, Outdoor Program Coordinator for the Lewisboro Land Trust. This family-friendly hike will introduce you to local edible plants, emphasizing sustainable and ethical foraging practices. The experience will be tailored to your family's interests and scheduled at your convenience.
Yoga Bliss Session at Majestic Hudson (Katonah, NY)
Unwind with a 60-minute gentle yoga and guided meditation session at Majestic Hudson, a serene wellness sanctuary in Katonah. Led by Jennifer Llewellyn, this class focuses on stress relief, mindfulness, and deep relaxation, suitable for all levels.
Generously donated by Lewisboro Land Trust and Majestic Hudson
1-Year Family Membership – Stamford Museum & Nature Center
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of discovery with a Family Membership to the Stamford Museum & Nature Center. This membership includes unlimited admission for two named adults and their children under 18, discounts on festival weekends, and 10% off at the gift shop. Explore the museum, working farm, nature trails, and engaging exhibits all year long.
Retail Value: $125
Generously donated by Stamford Museum & Nature Center
Enjoy a full year of discovery with a Family Membership to the Stamford Museum & Nature Center. This membership includes unlimited admission for two named adults and their children under 18, discounts on festival weekends, and 10% off at the gift shop. Explore the museum, working farm, nature trails, and engaging exhibits all year long.
Retail Value: $125
Generously donated by Stamford Museum & Nature Center
$500 Gift Card – Outdoor Sports Center, Wilton, CT
$150
Starting bid
Gear up for adventure with a $500 gift card to Outdoor Sports Center in Wilton, CT. Whether you're into skiing, snowboarding, biking, paddling, hiking, or premium outdoor apparel, this family-owned outfitter has been a trusted destination for over 60 years. Explore top brands and expert service to elevate your next outdoor experience.
Generously donated by Outdoor Sports Center
Gear up for adventure with a $500 gift card to Outdoor Sports Center in Wilton, CT. Whether you're into skiing, snowboarding, biking, paddling, hiking, or premium outdoor apparel, this family-owned outfitter has been a trusted destination for over 60 years. Explore top brands and expert service to elevate your next outdoor experience.
Generously donated by Outdoor Sports Center
Self-Care & Wellness Package – Ridgefield
$40
Starting bid
Relax & Renew: Spa & Beauty Essentials Package
Treat yourself or a loved one to a luxurious self-care experience with this thoughtfully curated package:
Michel Design Works Honey Almond Collection
Immerse in the warm, comforting scents of sweet almond, cherry, vanilla, and honey with:
Shea Butter Soap
Hand Cream (2.5 oz)
Room Spray (100ml)
These products offer a soothing and aromatic experience, perfect for relaxation.
$15 Gift Certificate to Blooming Nail & Spa: Enjoy a professional manicure at Blooming Nail & Spa, located at 453 Main St, Ridgefield, CT. Known for their clean, comfortable environment and skilled technicians, it's the perfect place to pamper your hands.
20-Minute Chair Massage from Some Spa
Relieve tension and stress with a rejuvenating 20-minute chair massage. This session focuses on key areas to promote relaxation and well-being.
This package offers a delightful combination of aromatic indulgence and personal pampering, making it an ideal treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Generously donated by Paul's Pharmacy, Blooming Nail & Spa, and Some Spa
Relax & Renew: Spa & Beauty Essentials Package
Treat yourself or a loved one to a luxurious self-care experience with this thoughtfully curated package:
Michel Design Works Honey Almond Collection
Immerse in the warm, comforting scents of sweet almond, cherry, vanilla, and honey with:
Shea Butter Soap
Hand Cream (2.5 oz)
Room Spray (100ml)
These products offer a soothing and aromatic experience, perfect for relaxation.
$15 Gift Certificate to Blooming Nail & Spa: Enjoy a professional manicure at Blooming Nail & Spa, located at 453 Main St, Ridgefield, CT. Known for their clean, comfortable environment and skilled technicians, it's the perfect place to pamper your hands.
20-Minute Chair Massage from Some Spa
Relieve tension and stress with a rejuvenating 20-minute chair massage. This session focuses on key areas to promote relaxation and well-being.
This package offers a delightful combination of aromatic indulgence and personal pampering, making it an ideal treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Generously donated by Paul's Pharmacy, Blooming Nail & Spa, and Some Spa
Blazer Pub Fan Pack + Private Football Training Session
$50
Starting bid
Celebrate local pride and athletic excellence with this dynamic package:
Blazer Pub Fan Pack
Show your love for the iconic Blazer Pub in Purdys, NY, with this exclusive merchandise bundle:
- Trucker Hat
- Pub Pint Glass
- Sticker
- $50 Gift Certificate
Private Football Training Session with Division I Coach: Elevate your game with a personalized football training session led by a Division I–level coach. This one-on-one session focuses on skill development, technique refinement, and performance enhancement tailored to your position and goals. Generously donated by: The Blazer Pub and The Miklusak family
Celebrate local pride and athletic excellence with this dynamic package:
Blazer Pub Fan Pack
Show your love for the iconic Blazer Pub in Purdys, NY, with this exclusive merchandise bundle:
- Trucker Hat
- Pub Pint Glass
- Sticker
- $50 Gift Certificate
Private Football Training Session with Division I Coach: Elevate your game with a personalized football training session led by a Division I–level coach. This one-on-one session focuses on skill development, technique refinement, and performance enhancement tailored to your position and goals. Generously donated by: The Blazer Pub and The Miklusak family
Gentleman’s Grooming & Style Package
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a distinguished gentleman to this curated package combining premium grooming products and a shopping experience:
Men’s Grooming Essentials from The Dapper Den Barbershop: Elevate your grooming routine with a selection of high-quality products from The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield, CT, including:
- Beard Wash
- Shaving Gel
- Aftershave Balm
- Beard Oil
$75 Gift Certificate to Charles Department Store: Enjoy a shopping spree at Charles Department Store in Katonah, NY, a family-owned establishment since 1924, offering a carefully curated selection of upscale goods, including premium clothing, footwear, and home goods.
Generously donated by The Dapper Den Barbershop and Charles Department Store
Treat yourself or a distinguished gentleman to this curated package combining premium grooming products and a shopping experience:
Men’s Grooming Essentials from The Dapper Den Barbershop: Elevate your grooming routine with a selection of high-quality products from The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield, CT, including:
- Beard Wash
- Shaving Gel
- Aftershave Balm
- Beard Oil
$75 Gift Certificate to Charles Department Store: Enjoy a shopping spree at Charles Department Store in Katonah, NY, a family-owned establishment since 1924, offering a carefully curated selection of upscale goods, including premium clothing, footwear, and home goods.
Generously donated by The Dapper Den Barbershop and Charles Department Store
One Month of Unlimited Yoga – Second Wind Yoga Studio
$60
Starting bid
Elevate your well-being with a month of unlimited yoga at Second Wind Yoga Studio, located in Cross River, NY. This package offers access to a variety of classes, including Vinyasa Flow, Yoga Sculpt, Slow Flow, and Yin, all designed to challenge, restore, and energize. Each session is infused with good energy, music, and a generous dose of breath work, culminating in restorative stretching and relaxation.
Whether you're a seasoned yogi or new to the practice, Second Wind Yoga provides a supportive environment to explore and deepen your yoga journey.
Retail value: $189. Generously donated by Second Wind Yoga Studio
Elevate your well-being with a month of unlimited yoga at Second Wind Yoga Studio, located in Cross River, NY. This package offers access to a variety of classes, including Vinyasa Flow, Yoga Sculpt, Slow Flow, and Yin, all designed to challenge, restore, and energize. Each session is infused with good energy, music, and a generous dose of breath work, culminating in restorative stretching and relaxation.
Whether you're a seasoned yogi or new to the practice, Second Wind Yoga provides a supportive environment to explore and deepen your yoga journey.
Retail value: $189. Generously donated by Second Wind Yoga Studio
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Maker + Milk Frother
$75
Starting bid
Elevate your home coffee experience with the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Maker, paired with the Aeroccino3 Milk Frother. This sleek, single-serve machine offers a variety of brew sizes—from espresso to 18 oz. carafe—and features Nespresso’s innovative Centrifusion™ technology for rich, crema-topped coffee at the touch of a button. The included Aeroccino3 frother creates smooth hot or cold milk foam in seconds, perfect for crafting lattes, cappuccinos, and more.
Each machine comes with a complimentary set of Nespresso capsules to get you started on your gourmet coffee journey.
Retail Value: $229
Generously donated by Nespresso
Elevate your home coffee experience with the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Maker, paired with the Aeroccino3 Milk Frother. This sleek, single-serve machine offers a variety of brew sizes—from espresso to 18 oz. carafe—and features Nespresso’s innovative Centrifusion™ technology for rich, crema-topped coffee at the touch of a button. The included Aeroccino3 frother creates smooth hot or cold milk foam in seconds, perfect for crafting lattes, cappuccinos, and more.
Each machine comes with a complimentary set of Nespresso capsules to get you started on your gourmet coffee journey.
Retail Value: $229
Generously donated by Nespresso
Jet Set & Go: The Ultimate Travel Bundle
$60
Starting bid
A carry-on packed with travel must-haves + a luxury planning experience to match. More specifically it includes a carry-on piece of luggage, toiletry bag, reusable bottles, travel jewelry case, 2 waterproof phone pouches, laundry bag, and a reusable insulated cup. PLUS, a Gift voucher for $150 in travel credit, Free signature concierge care, Private luxury airport transfer, and a bottle of Champagne in room upon arrival Generously donated by the Vacay Maker Value: $600
A carry-on packed with travel must-haves + a luxury planning experience to match. More specifically it includes a carry-on piece of luggage, toiletry bag, reusable bottles, travel jewelry case, 2 waterproof phone pouches, laundry bag, and a reusable insulated cup. PLUS, a Gift voucher for $150 in travel credit, Free signature concierge care, Private luxury airport transfer, and a bottle of Champagne in room upon arrival Generously donated by the Vacay Maker Value: $600
Delight in a blend of outdoor inspiration and indulgent treats with this charming package:
Garden Basket from Ridgefield Hardware (Ridgefield, CT)
Enhance your green space with a curated selection of gardening tools and supplies from Ridgefield Hardware, a trusted community staple since 1938. This thoughtfully assembled basket includes items to assist with your home gardening projects and daily needs. Ridgefield Hardware is known for its exceptional customer service and wide range of products, making it a go-to destination for homeowners and gardening enthusiasts alike.
$50 Gift Card to Bedford Farms Nursery & Market (Bedford, NY).
Bedford Farms offers a delightful array of plants, gardening supplies, and gourmet market items, perfect for enhancing your outdoor and culinary experiences.
Generously donated by Ridgefield Hardware and Bedford Farms Nursery & Market
Delight in a blend of outdoor inspiration and indulgent treats with this charming package:
Garden Basket from Ridgefield Hardware (Ridgefield, CT)
Enhance your green space with a curated selection of gardening tools and supplies from Ridgefield Hardware, a trusted community staple since 1938. This thoughtfully assembled basket includes items to assist with your home gardening projects and daily needs. Ridgefield Hardware is known for its exceptional customer service and wide range of products, making it a go-to destination for homeowners and gardening enthusiasts alike.
$50 Gift Card to Bedford Farms Nursery & Market (Bedford, NY).
Bedford Farms offers a delightful array of plants, gardening supplies, and gourmet market items, perfect for enhancing your outdoor and culinary experiences.
Generously donated by Ridgefield Hardware and Bedford Farms Nursery & Market
Reiki Healing Session with Adrienne Burgos
$50
Starting bid
Experience deep relaxation and energetic renewal with a 45-minute Reiki healing session from Adrienne Banza, a licensed esthetician and Reiki Master based in Katonah, NY. Adrienne combines her Reiki Healing Session with Adrienne Burgos
Experience deep relaxation and energetic renewal with a 45-minute Reiki healing session from Adrienne Banza, a licensed esthetician and Reiki Master based in Katonah, NY. Adrienne combines her Reiki Healing Session with Adrienne Burgos
Boho Summer Table Set by Hippie Feet Tie Dyes
$50
Starting bid
Infuse your gatherings with color and charm with this handcrafted summer table set from Hippie Feet Tie Dyes. Created by local artisans Katie and Pat, this one-of-a-kind collection includes:
An upcycled tie-dye tablecloth and matching napkins, each featuring vibrant, swirling hues that bring joy to any gathering.
A coordinating serving tray and pitcher, perfect for presenting your favorite beverages.
A bottle of wine to complement your meals and celebrations.
Hippie Feet Tie Dyes is known for transforming everyday textiles into bold, sustainable art pieces. This set is ideal for summer entertaining, picnics, or brightening your dining room year-round.
Generously donated by Hippie Feet Tie Dyes.
Infuse your gatherings with color and charm with this handcrafted summer table set from Hippie Feet Tie Dyes. Created by local artisans Katie and Pat, this one-of-a-kind collection includes:
An upcycled tie-dye tablecloth and matching napkins, each featuring vibrant, swirling hues that bring joy to any gathering.
A coordinating serving tray and pitcher, perfect for presenting your favorite beverages.
A bottle of wine to complement your meals and celebrations.
Hippie Feet Tie Dyes is known for transforming everyday textiles into bold, sustainable art pieces. This set is ideal for summer entertaining, picnics, or brightening your dining room year-round.
Generously donated by Hippie Feet Tie Dyes.
Private At-Home Whiskey Tasting Experience for 6
$200
Starting bid
Elevate your evening with friends or family with a private whiskey tasting hosted in the comfort of your own home. This curated experience allows you to explore the rich flavors and histories of distinguished whiskeys, guided by an expert who will lead you through each pour.
What’s Included:
Customized Whiskey Selection: Choose from a curated lineup of premium single malt Scotch, Irish whiskey, Kentucky bourbon, or a combination of all three.
Expert Guidance: A knowledgeable whiskey connoisseur will provide insights into the nuances of each selection, enhancing your appreciation and understanding.
Whether you're a seasoned aficionado or new to the world of whiskey, this tasting promises an engaging and flavorful journey.
Retail Value: $550
Elevate your evening with friends or family with a private whiskey tasting hosted in the comfort of your own home. This curated experience allows you to explore the rich flavors and histories of distinguished whiskeys, guided by an expert who will lead you through each pour.
What’s Included:
Customized Whiskey Selection: Choose from a curated lineup of premium single malt Scotch, Irish whiskey, Kentucky bourbon, or a combination of all three.
Expert Guidance: A knowledgeable whiskey connoisseur will provide insights into the nuances of each selection, enhancing your appreciation and understanding.
Whether you're a seasoned aficionado or new to the world of whiskey, this tasting promises an engaging and flavorful journey.
Retail Value: $550
Treat your family to an unforgettable adventure at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Pocono Manor, PA—home to one of America’s largest indoor waterparks. This package includes:
One-Night Stay for Four Guests:
Enjoy deluxe accommodations with access to resort amenities.
Unlimited Waterpark Access:
Dive into 220,000 square feet of aquatic fun, featuring thrilling slides, a lazy river, wave pools, and more. Overnight guests can begin enjoying the waterpark as early as 10:00 AM on the day of arrival and continue until 3:00 PM on the day of departure.
Breakfast at Great Karoo Marketplace
Start your day with a delicious breakfast buffet or à la carte options at the resort's family-friendly restaurant.
Whether you're seeking relaxation or adventure, Kalahari Resorts offers the perfect setting for family fun.
Retail Value: $550
Generously donated by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. kalahariresorts.com
Treat your family to an unforgettable adventure at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Pocono Manor, PA—home to one of America’s largest indoor waterparks. This package includes:
One-Night Stay for Four Guests:
Enjoy deluxe accommodations with access to resort amenities.
Unlimited Waterpark Access:
Dive into 220,000 square feet of aquatic fun, featuring thrilling slides, a lazy river, wave pools, and more. Overnight guests can begin enjoying the waterpark as early as 10:00 AM on the day of arrival and continue until 3:00 PM on the day of departure.
Breakfast at Great Karoo Marketplace
Start your day with a delicious breakfast buffet or à la carte options at the resort's family-friendly restaurant.
Whether you're seeking relaxation or adventure, Kalahari Resorts offers the perfect setting for family fun.
Retail Value: $550
Generously donated by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. kalahariresorts.com
Soccer Summer Camp at Onatru Farm Park
$75
Starting bid
Give your young athlete the chance to train with experienced coaches at the Strive Soccer Summer Camp, hosted by John Jay FC and Strive Soccer Training. This camp offers a dynamic environment focused on skill development, teamwork, and fun.
Camp Details:
Dates: Choose between two sessions:
July 14–18, 2025
August 11–15, 2025
Location: Onatru Farm Park, South Salem, NY
Schedule Options:
Full Day: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Half Day: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM or 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Led by Coach Gareth Horrocks and the dedicated Strive Soccer team, campers will engage in age-appropriate drills, games, and activities designed to enhance their soccer skills and love for the game.
Generously donated by John Jay FC and Strive Soccer Training
Give your young athlete the chance to train with experienced coaches at the Strive Soccer Summer Camp, hosted by John Jay FC and Strive Soccer Training. This camp offers a dynamic environment focused on skill development, teamwork, and fun.
Camp Details:
Dates: Choose between two sessions:
July 14–18, 2025
August 11–15, 2025
Location: Onatru Farm Park, South Salem, NY
Schedule Options:
Full Day: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Half Day: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM or 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Led by Coach Gareth Horrocks and the dedicated Strive Soccer team, campers will engage in age-appropriate drills, games, and activities designed to enhance their soccer skills and love for the game.
Generously donated by John Jay FC and Strive Soccer Training
Live Americana/Folk Music + Tequila & Margarita Set
$50
Starting bid
Host an unforgettable evening with this exclusive entertainment and cocktail package:
Private Performance by Local Americana/Folk Band
Enjoy a live performance of Americana, folk, bluegrass, and blues music by a talented local band at your private event. Their soulful melodies and engaging rhythms will create a warm and inviting atmosphere for you and your guests.
Tequila Scenario – Small-Batch Artisanal Tequila
Savor a bottle of Tequila Scenario, an organic, additive-free tequila handcrafted in small batches and aged in Jack Daniels whiskey barrels. Known for its smooth finish and rich flavor profile, it's perfect for sipping or crafting premium cocktails.
Kate Spade New York Margarita Pitcher Set
Serve your drinks in style with this chic 5-piece set from Kate Spade New York. The set includes a 57 oz. citrus-printed acrylic pitcher and four 9 oz. green margarita glasses that conveniently stack inside the pitcher for easy storage.
Whether you're planning a backyard gathering or an intimate indoor soirée, this package offers the perfect blend of live music and artisanal cocktails to delight your guests.
Retail Value: $550
Generously donated by Salem Wine & Liquors, Thiefs Wick, and The Cancro Family
Host an unforgettable evening with this exclusive entertainment and cocktail package:
Private Performance by Local Americana/Folk Band
Enjoy a live performance of Americana, folk, bluegrass, and blues music by a talented local band at your private event. Their soulful melodies and engaging rhythms will create a warm and inviting atmosphere for you and your guests.
Tequila Scenario – Small-Batch Artisanal Tequila
Savor a bottle of Tequila Scenario, an organic, additive-free tequila handcrafted in small batches and aged in Jack Daniels whiskey barrels. Known for its smooth finish and rich flavor profile, it's perfect for sipping or crafting premium cocktails.
Kate Spade New York Margarita Pitcher Set
Serve your drinks in style with this chic 5-piece set from Kate Spade New York. The set includes a 57 oz. citrus-printed acrylic pitcher and four 9 oz. green margarita glasses that conveniently stack inside the pitcher for easy storage.
Whether you're planning a backyard gathering or an intimate indoor soirée, this package offers the perfect blend of live music and artisanal cocktails to delight your guests.
Retail Value: $550
Generously donated by Salem Wine & Liquors, Thiefs Wick, and The Cancro Family
Orangetheory Fitness Starter Pack: $200 Gift Card + Gear
$75
Starting bid
Jumpstart your fitness journey with this dynamic package from Orangetheory Fitness, designed to motivate and equip you for success.
Package Includes:
$200 Orangetheory Fitness Gift Card
Apply this versatile gift card toward class packages, membership fees, or Orangetheory merchandise.
Orangetheory Branded Water Bottle
Stay hydrated during your workouts with this sleek, reusable water bottle featuring the Orangetheory logo.
Orangetheory Workout Towel
Keep cool and dry with this soft, absorbent towel, perfect for high-intensity sessions.
Orangetheory T-Shirt
Show off your commitment to fitness with this comfortable and stylish branded tee.
Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just beginning your fitness journey, this starter pack provides the essentials to keep you motivated and on track.
Generously donated by Orangetheory Fitness
Jumpstart your fitness journey with this dynamic package from Orangetheory Fitness, designed to motivate and equip you for success.
Package Includes:
$200 Orangetheory Fitness Gift Card
Apply this versatile gift card toward class packages, membership fees, or Orangetheory merchandise.
Orangetheory Branded Water Bottle
Stay hydrated during your workouts with this sleek, reusable water bottle featuring the Orangetheory logo.
Orangetheory Workout Towel
Keep cool and dry with this soft, absorbent towel, perfect for high-intensity sessions.
Orangetheory T-Shirt
Show off your commitment to fitness with this comfortable and stylish branded tee.
Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just beginning your fitness journey, this starter pack provides the essentials to keep you motivated and on track.
Generously donated by Orangetheory Fitness
Sip & Savor: Wine Lover’s Gift Set
$50
Starting bid
Indulge in a curated wine experience with this elegant package, perfect for both casual evenings and special occasions:
Canyon Road Chardonnay (750ml)
Savor the medium-bodied flavors of this California Chardonnay, featuring notes of crisp apple, ripe citrus, and a hint of cinnamon spice. Its balanced acidity makes it a versatile companion for various dishes or enjoyable on its own.
Set of 4 Crate & Barrel Wine Glasses
Enhance your wine-tasting experience with four elegantly designed wine glasses from Crate & Barrel. Crafted to complement a variety of wines, these glasses combine style and functionality for any setting.
$50 Gift Card to Folkways Wines
Explore a diverse selection of natural and artisanal wines at Folkways Wines in Croton Falls, NY. This gift card can be used toward any purchase, allowing you to choose the perfect bottle for any occasion.
Whether you're a seasoned oenophile or just beginning your wine journey, this set offers a delightful experience for any wine enthusiast.
Generously donated by Folkway's Wine and the Cancro Family
Indulge in a curated wine experience with this elegant package, perfect for both casual evenings and special occasions:
Canyon Road Chardonnay (750ml)
Savor the medium-bodied flavors of this California Chardonnay, featuring notes of crisp apple, ripe citrus, and a hint of cinnamon spice. Its balanced acidity makes it a versatile companion for various dishes or enjoyable on its own.
Set of 4 Crate & Barrel Wine Glasses
Enhance your wine-tasting experience with four elegantly designed wine glasses from Crate & Barrel. Crafted to complement a variety of wines, these glasses combine style and functionality for any setting.
$50 Gift Card to Folkways Wines
Explore a diverse selection of natural and artisanal wines at Folkways Wines in Croton Falls, NY. This gift card can be used toward any purchase, allowing you to choose the perfect bottle for any occasion.
Whether you're a seasoned oenophile or just beginning your wine journey, this set offers a delightful experience for any wine enthusiast.
Generously donated by Folkway's Wine and the Cancro Family
Indulge in a curated selection of Ridgefield's finest culinary offerings with this gourmet package:
$25 Gift Card to Ross Artisanal Bakery & Café
Enjoy freshly baked artisan breads, pastries, and organic coffee at this cozy neighborhood café. Ross Bread is known for its commitment to quality and community.
Bottle of Rosé Wine
Savor a refreshing bottle of rosé, perfect for pairing with your favorite meals or enjoying on its own.
$15 Gift Card to 109 Cheese & Wine
Explore a curated selection of artisanal cheeses, gourmet foods, and fine wines at this beloved local shop. 109 Cheese & Wine is a haven for food enthusiasts seeking quality and variety.
$15 Gift Card to Cellar XV Wine Market
Discover an extensive collection of wines from around the world at Cellar XV. Whether you're a connoisseur or a casual enthusiast, their knowledgeable staff can help you find the perfect bottle.
This package offers a delightful taste of Ridgefield's gourmet scene, making it perfect for food and wine lovers alike.
Generously donated by Ross Artisanal Bakery & Café, 109 Cheese & Wine, and Cellar XV Wine Market
Indulge in a curated selection of Ridgefield's finest culinary offerings with this gourmet package:
$25 Gift Card to Ross Artisanal Bakery & Café
Enjoy freshly baked artisan breads, pastries, and organic coffee at this cozy neighborhood café. Ross Bread is known for its commitment to quality and community.
Bottle of Rosé Wine
Savor a refreshing bottle of rosé, perfect for pairing with your favorite meals or enjoying on its own.
$15 Gift Card to 109 Cheese & Wine
Explore a curated selection of artisanal cheeses, gourmet foods, and fine wines at this beloved local shop. 109 Cheese & Wine is a haven for food enthusiasts seeking quality and variety.
$15 Gift Card to Cellar XV Wine Market
Discover an extensive collection of wines from around the world at Cellar XV. Whether you're a connoisseur or a casual enthusiast, their knowledgeable staff can help you find the perfect bottle.
This package offers a delightful taste of Ridgefield's gourmet scene, making it perfect for food and wine lovers alike.
Generously donated by Ross Artisanal Bakery & Café, 109 Cheese & Wine, and Cellar XV Wine Market
Custom Cookie Dozen by Curated Confections
$25
Starting bid
Add a personalized touch to your next celebration with a dozen custom cookies from Curated Confections. Whether you're planning a birthday, baby shower, wedding, or corporate event, these beautifully hand-decorated cookies are tailored to match your theme and vision.
Fully Customizable Designs: Collaborate with the artist to create cookies that reflect your event's unique style, from elegant monograms to playful motifs.
Perfect for Any Occasion: Ideal for party favors, dessert tables, or thoughtful gifts, these cookies are as delicious as they are visually stunning.
Quality Craftsmanship: Each cookie is meticulously crafted with attention to detail, ensuring a memorable treat for your guests.
This package includes a set of personalized cookies.
Generously donated by Curated Confections
Add a personalized touch to your next celebration with a dozen custom cookies from Curated Confections. Whether you're planning a birthday, baby shower, wedding, or corporate event, these beautifully hand-decorated cookies are tailored to match your theme and vision.
Fully Customizable Designs: Collaborate with the artist to create cookies that reflect your event's unique style, from elegant monograms to playful motifs.
Perfect for Any Occasion: Ideal for party favors, dessert tables, or thoughtful gifts, these cookies are as delicious as they are visually stunning.
Quality Craftsmanship: Each cookie is meticulously crafted with attention to detail, ensuring a memorable treat for your guests.
This package includes a set of personalized cookies.
Generously donated by Curated Confections
Groove Backpack + Giggling Pig Parents' Night Out
$40
Starting bid
Treat your child to a stylish new backpack and notepads from Groove in New Canaan, and enjoy a well-deserved evening off with a Parents' Night Out at The Giggling Pig in Pound Ridge.
Groove Backpack & Notepads
Groove offers a curated selection of trendy and functional backpacks and stationery, perfect for school or everyday use. Their collection includes stylish options that kids will love.
Parents' Night Out at The Giggling Pig
Enjoy a worry-free evening while your child engages in creative activities at The Giggling Pig's Kids Night Out. This event includes art projects, pizza, and plenty of giggles, providing a fun and safe environment for children aged 4–12.
This package offers both fun for your child and a relaxing night off for you.
Generously donated by Groove and The Giggling Pig
Treat your child to a stylish new backpack and notepads from Groove in New Canaan, and enjoy a well-deserved evening off with a Parents' Night Out at The Giggling Pig in Pound Ridge.
Groove Backpack & Notepads
Groove offers a curated selection of trendy and functional backpacks and stationery, perfect for school or everyday use. Their collection includes stylish options that kids will love.
Parents' Night Out at The Giggling Pig
Enjoy a worry-free evening while your child engages in creative activities at The Giggling Pig's Kids Night Out. This event includes art projects, pizza, and plenty of giggles, providing a fun and safe environment for children aged 4–12.
This package offers both fun for your child and a relaxing night off for you.
Generously donated by Groove and The Giggling Pig
Mommy & Me Delight: Sweet Moments for Two
$30
Starting bid
Treat yourself and your little one to a day of bonding, indulgence, and relaxation with this thoughtfully curated package:
Jellycat Bunny & Seashell Pouch from Bubble & Tweet (Bedford)
Delight your child with a cuddly Jellycat Bashful Bunny, renowned for its ultra-soft texture and charming design. Paired with a whimsical seashell pouch, this duo adds a touch of magic to your little one's day.
$25 Gift Card to G.E. Brown Fine Food & Provisions (Bedford, NY)
Enjoy a delightful outing with your child at G.E. Brown, a local favorite offering amazing coffee, great food, and curated gifts for the home and family. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty sandwich, fresh salad, or a sweet treat, this gift card has you covered.
20-Minute Chair Massage from Some Spa (Cross River)
Unwind with a rejuvenating 20-minute chair massage from Some Spa. This session targets key areas to relieve tension and promote relaxation, leaving you refreshed and revitalized.
This package offers a harmonious blend of comfort, taste, and tranquility, making it an ideal experience for parents and their children to enjoy together.
Generously donated by Bubble & Tweet, G.E. Brown Fine Food & Provisions, and Some Spa
Treat yourself and your little one to a day of bonding, indulgence, and relaxation with this thoughtfully curated package:
Jellycat Bunny & Seashell Pouch from Bubble & Tweet (Bedford)
Delight your child with a cuddly Jellycat Bashful Bunny, renowned for its ultra-soft texture and charming design. Paired with a whimsical seashell pouch, this duo adds a touch of magic to your little one's day.
$25 Gift Card to G.E. Brown Fine Food & Provisions (Bedford, NY)
Enjoy a delightful outing with your child at G.E. Brown, a local favorite offering amazing coffee, great food, and curated gifts for the home and family. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty sandwich, fresh salad, or a sweet treat, this gift card has you covered.
20-Minute Chair Massage from Some Spa (Cross River)
Unwind with a rejuvenating 20-minute chair massage from Some Spa. This session targets key areas to relieve tension and promote relaxation, leaving you refreshed and revitalized.
This package offers a harmonious blend of comfort, taste, and tranquility, making it an ideal experience for parents and their children to enjoy together.
Generously donated by Bubble & Tweet, G.E. Brown Fine Food & Provisions, and Some Spa
Family Movie Night & Flobee’s Feast (Copy)
$100
Starting bid
Treat your family to an unforgettable evening of entertainment and delicious local fare with this delightful package:
Family Movie Passes (4) to The Prospector Theater (Ridgefield, CT)
Enjoy a cinematic experience at The Prospector Theater, a nonprofit dedicated to providing meaningful employment to people with disabilities. With four movie passes, your family can catch the latest blockbuster or a beloved classic in a welcoming environment.
Gourmet Popcorn from The Prospector Theater
Savor a selection of gourmet popcorn, handcrafted in small batches, perfect for your movie night.
Flobee’s Roadside Stand Merchandise & Gift Card
Show off your local pride with Flobee’s merchandise, including two adult-sized t-shirts, an embroidered hat, two koozies, and a set of stickers. After the movie, enjoy a meal at Flobee’s with a $50 gift card. Known for its house-made burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken sandwiches, and delectable milkshakes, Flobee’s offers a nostalgic dining experience the whole family will enjoy.
This package offers a perfect blend of entertainment and local flavor, making it an ideal choice for families looking to create lasting memories.
Generously donated by The Prospector Theater and Flobee’s Roadside Stand
Treat your family to an unforgettable evening of entertainment and delicious local fare with this delightful package:
Family Movie Passes (4) to The Prospector Theater (Ridgefield, CT)
Enjoy a cinematic experience at The Prospector Theater, a nonprofit dedicated to providing meaningful employment to people with disabilities. With four movie passes, your family can catch the latest blockbuster or a beloved classic in a welcoming environment.
Gourmet Popcorn from The Prospector Theater
Savor a selection of gourmet popcorn, handcrafted in small batches, perfect for your movie night.
Flobee’s Roadside Stand Merchandise & Gift Card
Show off your local pride with Flobee’s merchandise, including two adult-sized t-shirts, an embroidered hat, two koozies, and a set of stickers. After the movie, enjoy a meal at Flobee’s with a $50 gift card. Known for its house-made burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken sandwiches, and delectable milkshakes, Flobee’s offers a nostalgic dining experience the whole family will enjoy.
This package offers a perfect blend of entertainment and local flavor, making it an ideal choice for families looking to create lasting memories.
Generously donated by The Prospector Theater and Flobee’s Roadside Stand
Whimsical Adventures: Play, Create & Imagine
$75
Starting bid
Delight your child with a magical blend of play, creativity, and dress-up fun with this thoughtfully curated package:
10-Play Pass to The Play Place Wilton
Enjoy ten visits to The Play Place in Wilton, CT, a premier indoor play facility offering a safe and engaging environment for children to explore and have fun. This pass is valid for one year, providing flexibility for your family's schedule.
Two-Day Summer Session at PopArt! Kids
Ignite your child's creativity with a two-day summer session at PopArt! Kids in Wilton, CT. This sensory art and play studio offers themed camps where little artists can explore various art stations and create their own masterpieces.
Disney Store Alice in Wonderland Costume (Size 5/6)
Bring storybook magic to life with this authentic Disney Store Alice in Wonderland costume, designed for children size 5/6. Perfect for imaginative play, dress-up parties, or Halloween adventures.
$25 Gift Card to The Toy Chest
Let your child choose their next favorite toy with a $25 gift card to The Toy Chest, a beloved local toy store offering a wide selection of games, puzzles, and educational toys.
This package offers a perfect blend of physical activity, artistic expression, imaginative play, and the joy of choosing a new toy, making it an ideal gift for young children and their families.
Retail Value: $200
Generously donated by The Play Place Wilton, PopArt! Kids, Disney Store, and The Toy Chest
Delight your child with a magical blend of play, creativity, and dress-up fun with this thoughtfully curated package:
10-Play Pass to The Play Place Wilton
Enjoy ten visits to The Play Place in Wilton, CT, a premier indoor play facility offering a safe and engaging environment for children to explore and have fun. This pass is valid for one year, providing flexibility for your family's schedule.
Two-Day Summer Session at PopArt! Kids
Ignite your child's creativity with a two-day summer session at PopArt! Kids in Wilton, CT. This sensory art and play studio offers themed camps where little artists can explore various art stations and create their own masterpieces.
Disney Store Alice in Wonderland Costume (Size 5/6)
Bring storybook magic to life with this authentic Disney Store Alice in Wonderland costume, designed for children size 5/6. Perfect for imaginative play, dress-up parties, or Halloween adventures.
$25 Gift Card to The Toy Chest
Let your child choose their next favorite toy with a $25 gift card to The Toy Chest, a beloved local toy store offering a wide selection of games, puzzles, and educational toys.
This package offers a perfect blend of physical activity, artistic expression, imaginative play, and the joy of choosing a new toy, making it an ideal gift for young children and their families.
Retail Value: $200
Generously donated by The Play Place Wilton, PopArt! Kids, Disney Store, and The Toy Chest
Pound Ridge Day: Sip, Shop & Savor Local Treasures
$50
Starting bid
Celebrate the charm of Pound Ridge with this thoughtfully curated package, perfect for a day of indulgence and local exploration:
Cold Brew Coffee Maker & Starbucks Mug: Kickstart your mornings with a refreshing cold brew, crafted effortlessly with this sleek coffee maker. Enjoy your brew in a stylish Starbucks mug, adding a touch of café elegance to your daily routine.
$25 Gift Card to Booksy Galore:
Dive into a new literary adventure or find the perfect gift at Booksy Galore, a beloved local bookstore offering a diverse selection of books and unique finds.
$100 Gift Card to Scotts Corner Market:
Stock up on gourmet groceries, fresh produce, and specialty items at Pound Ridge Market, your go-to destination for quality and variety.
$50 Gift Card to Bread & Bakes:
Satisfy your cravings with artisanal breads, delectable pastries, and savory treats from Bread & Bakes, known for their handcrafted baked goods.
This package offers a delightful blend of culinary delights and local shopping experiences, making it an ideal gift for food enthusiasts and community supporters alike.
Retail Value: $250
Generously donated by Booksy Galore, Pound Ridge Market, and Bread & Bakes
Celebrate the charm of Pound Ridge with this thoughtfully curated package, perfect for a day of indulgence and local exploration:
Cold Brew Coffee Maker & Starbucks Mug: Kickstart your mornings with a refreshing cold brew, crafted effortlessly with this sleek coffee maker. Enjoy your brew in a stylish Starbucks mug, adding a touch of café elegance to your daily routine.
$25 Gift Card to Booksy Galore:
Dive into a new literary adventure or find the perfect gift at Booksy Galore, a beloved local bookstore offering a diverse selection of books and unique finds.
$100 Gift Card to Scotts Corner Market:
Stock up on gourmet groceries, fresh produce, and specialty items at Pound Ridge Market, your go-to destination for quality and variety.
$50 Gift Card to Bread & Bakes:
Satisfy your cravings with artisanal breads, delectable pastries, and savory treats from Bread & Bakes, known for their handcrafted baked goods.
This package offers a delightful blend of culinary delights and local shopping experiences, making it an ideal gift for food enthusiasts and community supporters alike.
Retail Value: $250
Generously donated by Booksy Galore, Pound Ridge Market, and Bread & Bakes
Ballet Beginning: One Week at The Ridgefield School of Dance
$50
Starting bid
Ballet Beginnings: One Week of Summer or Senior Sprites at The Ridgefield School of Dance
Introduce your child to the joy of dance with a one-week session in either the Summer Sprites (ages 3–4) or Senior Sprites (ages 5–6) program at The Ridgefield School of Dance. These programs offer a delightful blend of imagination, creative play, and foundational ballet technique, fostering confidence and coordination in a nurturing environment.
Location: The Ridgefield School of Dance, 66 Grove Street, Ridgefield, CT
allevents.in
This offering is valid for new students only and must be redeemed by July 31, 2025. It's a perfect opportunity for young dancers to embark on their ballet journey in a supportive and fun setting.
Retail Value: $150
Generously donated by The Ridgefield School of Dance
Ballet Beginnings: One Week of Summer or Senior Sprites at The Ridgefield School of Dance
Introduce your child to the joy of dance with a one-week session in either the Summer Sprites (ages 3–4) or Senior Sprites (ages 5–6) program at The Ridgefield School of Dance. These programs offer a delightful blend of imagination, creative play, and foundational ballet technique, fostering confidence and coordination in a nurturing environment.
Location: The Ridgefield School of Dance, 66 Grove Street, Ridgefield, CT
allevents.in
This offering is valid for new students only and must be redeemed by July 31, 2025. It's a perfect opportunity for young dancers to embark on their ballet journey in a supportive and fun setting.
Retail Value: $150
Generously donated by The Ridgefield School of Dance
Books & Bubbles: A Summer Book Club Experience
$40
Starting bid
Indulge in the perfect blend of literature and leisure with this thoughtfully curated package, ideal for book lovers and wine enthusiasts alike.
📚 Summer Reading Selections:
Immerse yourself in five captivating novels that promise to be the highlights of your summer reading list:
What If I Never Get Over You by Paige Toon: A poignant tale of love and fate, where two hearts are bound by a promise made on the rugged Cornish coastline until a new potential love forces an impossible choice.
Bad Summer People by Emma Rosenblum: A whip-smart, propulsive debut about infidelity, backstabbing, and murderous intrigue, set against an exclusive summer haven on Fire Island.
Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez:
A refreshingly modern fairy tale and instant New York Times bestseller that Love Hypothesis author Ali Hazelwood hails as "an uplifting, feel-good, romantic read."
Summer Romance by Annabel Monaghan: The romantic and hilarious story of a professional organizer whose life is a mess, and the summer she gets unstuck with the help of someone unexpected from her past.
One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune: A radiant escape to the lake from #1 New York Times bestselling author of Every Summer After and This Summer Will Be Different.
🍷 Wine & Accessories:
2 Pourtions Wine Glasses: Enjoy your favorite vintages in these stylish glasses designed for perfect pours.
Bottle of Wine: Savor a carefully selected wine that complements your reading experience.
This package offers everything needed for a delightful summer of reading and relaxation.
Generously donated by Bedford Books
Indulge in the perfect blend of literature and leisure with this thoughtfully curated package, ideal for book lovers and wine enthusiasts alike.
📚 Summer Reading Selections:
Immerse yourself in five captivating novels that promise to be the highlights of your summer reading list:
What If I Never Get Over You by Paige Toon: A poignant tale of love and fate, where two hearts are bound by a promise made on the rugged Cornish coastline until a new potential love forces an impossible choice.
Bad Summer People by Emma Rosenblum: A whip-smart, propulsive debut about infidelity, backstabbing, and murderous intrigue, set against an exclusive summer haven on Fire Island.
Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez:
A refreshingly modern fairy tale and instant New York Times bestseller that Love Hypothesis author Ali Hazelwood hails as "an uplifting, feel-good, romantic read."
Summer Romance by Annabel Monaghan: The romantic and hilarious story of a professional organizer whose life is a mess, and the summer she gets unstuck with the help of someone unexpected from her past.
One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune: A radiant escape to the lake from #1 New York Times bestselling author of Every Summer After and This Summer Will Be Different.
🍷 Wine & Accessories:
2 Pourtions Wine Glasses: Enjoy your favorite vintages in these stylish glasses designed for perfect pours.
Bottle of Wine: Savor a carefully selected wine that complements your reading experience.
This package offers everything needed for a delightful summer of reading and relaxation.
Generously donated by Bedford Books
Relax & Rejuvenate: A Tranquil Escape Package
$70
Starting bid
Unwind and indulge in a serene experience designed to melt away stress and elevate your senses.
🎓 60-Minute De-Stress Massage
Treat yourself to a full hour of personalized massage therapy aimed at relieving tension and promoting relaxation. This session is tailored to your needs, ensuring a rejuvenating experience that restores both body and mind.
🌟 Elegant Home Accents from Rifle Paper Co.
Enhance your living space with these beautifully crafted items:
Decorative Frame: Showcase your cherished memories in a stylish frame adorned with Rifle Paper Co.'s signature floral designs.
Scented Candle: Infuse your home with soothing aromas from a high-quality candle, perfect for creating a calming ambiance.
Trinket Box: Keep your precious items organized in a charming trinket box that combines functionality with aesthetic appeal.
This package offers a perfect blend of personal pampering and home elegance, making it an ideal gift for yourself or a loved one.
Retail Value: $150 Generously donated by Adam Broderick Salon & Spa and the Cancro Family
Unwind and indulge in a serene experience designed to melt away stress and elevate your senses.
🎓 60-Minute De-Stress Massage
Treat yourself to a full hour of personalized massage therapy aimed at relieving tension and promoting relaxation. This session is tailored to your needs, ensuring a rejuvenating experience that restores both body and mind.
🌟 Elegant Home Accents from Rifle Paper Co.
Enhance your living space with these beautifully crafted items:
Decorative Frame: Showcase your cherished memories in a stylish frame adorned with Rifle Paper Co.'s signature floral designs.
Scented Candle: Infuse your home with soothing aromas from a high-quality candle, perfect for creating a calming ambiance.
Trinket Box: Keep your precious items organized in a charming trinket box that combines functionality with aesthetic appeal.
This package offers a perfect blend of personal pampering and home elegance, making it an ideal gift for yourself or a loved one.
Retail Value: $150 Generously donated by Adam Broderick Salon & Spa and the Cancro Family
Be the "Official Elbow Bumper" at MPES
$50
Starting bid
Exclusive Student Experience – Must be redeemed during the 2024–2025 academic year
Give your child the unique opportunity to step into the spotlight as the "Official Elbow Bumper" at Meadow Pond Elementary School. This special role allows them to greet fellow students with cheerful elbow bumps during morning arrivals, spreading positivity and school spirit.
Experience Details:
Two Opportunities: Your child will serve as the "Official Elbow Bumper" on two separate days, making mornings memorable for themselves and their peers.
Leadership Role: This experience fosters confidence and a sense of responsibility, as your child takes on a leadership position within the school community.
Don't miss this chance to create lasting memories and celebrate your child's enthusiasm and school pride.
Generously donated by Meadow Pond Elementary School
Exclusive Student Experience – Must be redeemed during the 2024–2025 academic year
Give your child the unique opportunity to step into the spotlight as the "Official Elbow Bumper" at Meadow Pond Elementary School. This special role allows them to greet fellow students with cheerful elbow bumps during morning arrivals, spreading positivity and school spirit.
Experience Details:
Two Opportunities: Your child will serve as the "Official Elbow Bumper" on two separate days, making mornings memorable for themselves and their peers.
Leadership Role: This experience fosters confidence and a sense of responsibility, as your child takes on a leadership position within the school community.
Don't miss this chance to create lasting memories and celebrate your child's enthusiasm and school pride.
Generously donated by Meadow Pond Elementary School
🎶 Be the Official Dismissal Song Picker at MPES
$50
Starting bid
Exclusive Student Experience – Must be redeemed during the 2024–2025 academic year
Give your child the unique opportunity to set the tone for the school's dismissal by selecting the official song played over the loudspeaker. This special role allows them to share their favorite tune with classmates, making the end of the school day even more memorable.
Experience Details:
Song Selection: Your child will choose the dismissal song, subject to approval by school staff, to be played during the last week of June.
School-Wide Recognition: Their name and song choice will be announced, giving them a moment in the spotlight.
Memorable Moment: This experience offers a fun and creative way for your child to contribute to the school's daily routine.
Don't miss this chance to let your child leave their musical mark on Meadow Pond Elementary School!
Generously donated by Meadow Pond Elementary School
Exclusive Student Experience – Must be redeemed during the 2024–2025 academic year
Give your child the unique opportunity to set the tone for the school's dismissal by selecting the official song played over the loudspeaker. This special role allows them to share their favorite tune with classmates, making the end of the school day even more memorable.
Experience Details:
Song Selection: Your child will choose the dismissal song, subject to approval by school staff, to be played during the last week of June.
School-Wide Recognition: Their name and song choice will be announced, giving them a moment in the spotlight.
Memorable Moment: This experience offers a fun and creative way for your child to contribute to the school's daily routine.
Don't miss this chance to let your child leave their musical mark on Meadow Pond Elementary School!
Generously donated by Meadow Pond Elementary School
📸 Community Meeting Photographer at Meadow Pond Elementary
$50
Starting bid
Exclusive Student Experience – Must be redeemed during the 2024–2025 academic year
Empower your child to step into the role of a school event photographer, capturing the vibrant moments of the June Community Meeting at Meadow Pond Elementary School. This unique opportunity allows them to document the event's highlights, from candid student interactions to the enthusiasm of the assembly.
Experience Details:
Photographer Role: Your child will serve as the official photographer for the June Community Meeting, using a school-provided camera or their own device, under staff supervision.
Creative Expression: They'll have the chance to showcase their perspective and creativity, capturing images that reflect the spirit of the school community.
Lasting Impact: Selected photographs may be featured in the school's newsletter, website, or yearbook, allowing their work to be shared and celebrated.
This experience not only nurtures your child's interest in photography but also fosters a sense of responsibility and pride in contributing to the school's memories.
Generously donated by Meadow Pond Elementary School
Exclusive Student Experience – Must be redeemed during the 2024–2025 academic year
Empower your child to step into the role of a school event photographer, capturing the vibrant moments of the June Community Meeting at Meadow Pond Elementary School. This unique opportunity allows them to document the event's highlights, from candid student interactions to the enthusiasm of the assembly.
Experience Details:
Photographer Role: Your child will serve as the official photographer for the June Community Meeting, using a school-provided camera or their own device, under staff supervision.
Creative Expression: They'll have the chance to showcase their perspective and creativity, capturing images that reflect the spirit of the school community.
Lasting Impact: Selected photographs may be featured in the school's newsletter, website, or yearbook, allowing their work to be shared and celebrated.
This experience not only nurtures your child's interest in photography but also fosters a sense of responsibility and pride in contributing to the school's memories.
Generously donated by Meadow Pond Elementary School
🎤 Official Last Day of School Announcer at MPES
$50
Starting bid
Exclusive Student Experience – Must be redeemed during the 2024–2025 academic year
Give your child the unforgettable opportunity to be the voice that marks the beginning of summer break! As the "Official Last Day of School Announcer," your child will make the final dismissal announcement over the school's loudspeaker, sending off students and staff with excitement and cheer.
Experience Details:
Announcement Role: Your child will deliver the official dismissal announcement on the last day of school, sharing their enthusiasm and well-wishes with the entire Meadow Pond community.
Memorable Moment: This unique experience allows your child to participate in a cherished school tradition, creating a lasting memory as they help conclude the academic year on a high note.
School-Wide Recognition: Their role will be acknowledged, giving them a moment in the spotlight and a sense of pride in contributing to the school's end-of-year celebrations.
Don't miss this chance to let your child shine as the voice of Meadow Pond Elementary on the most anticipated day of the school year!
Generously donated by Meadow Pond Elementary School
Exclusive Student Experience – Must be redeemed during the 2024–2025 academic year
Give your child the unforgettable opportunity to be the voice that marks the beginning of summer break! As the "Official Last Day of School Announcer," your child will make the final dismissal announcement over the school's loudspeaker, sending off students and staff with excitement and cheer.
Experience Details:
Announcement Role: Your child will deliver the official dismissal announcement on the last day of school, sharing their enthusiasm and well-wishes with the entire Meadow Pond community.
Memorable Moment: This unique experience allows your child to participate in a cherished school tradition, creating a lasting memory as they help conclude the academic year on a high note.
School-Wide Recognition: Their role will be acknowledged, giving them a moment in the spotlight and a sense of pride in contributing to the school's end-of-year celebrations.
Don't miss this chance to let your child shine as the voice of Meadow Pond Elementary on the most anticipated day of the school year!
Generously donated by Meadow Pond Elementary School
Community Meeting DJ
$50
Starting bid
Exclusive Student Experience – Must be redeemed during the 2024–2025 academic year
Give your child the unforgettable opportunity to be the DJ at the June Community Meeting! As the "Official Community Meeting DJ," your child will work with Mr. Grasso to play music for the final Community Meeting of the year.
Experience Details:
DJ Role: Your child will work with Mr. Grasso to select songs for the final Community Meeting.
Memorable Moment: This unique experience allows your child to participate in a cherished school tradition, creating a lasting memory as they help conclude the academic year on a high note.
School-Wide Recognition: Their role will be acknowledged, giving them a moment in the spotlight and a sense of pride.
Don't miss this chance to let your child shine as the DJ of Meadow Pond Elementary final Community Meeting.
Generously donated by Meadow Pond Elementary School.
Exclusive Student Experience – Must be redeemed during the 2024–2025 academic year
Give your child the unforgettable opportunity to be the DJ at the June Community Meeting! As the "Official Community Meeting DJ," your child will work with Mr. Grasso to play music for the final Community Meeting of the year.
Experience Details:
DJ Role: Your child will work with Mr. Grasso to select songs for the final Community Meeting.
Memorable Moment: This unique experience allows your child to participate in a cherished school tradition, creating a lasting memory as they help conclude the academic year on a high note.
School-Wide Recognition: Their role will be acknowledged, giving them a moment in the spotlight and a sense of pride.
Don't miss this chance to let your child shine as the DJ of Meadow Pond Elementary final Community Meeting.
Generously donated by Meadow Pond Elementary School.
🌸 Forlanya Jewelry Set – $500 Value
$150
Starting bid
Indulge in the artistry of Forlanya, a luxury demi-fine jewelry brand renowned for its handcrafted designs by Nicole Zusi. This exquisite set, valued at $500, features pieces that blend bold elegance with everyday wearability.
Each piece is made with high-quality materials, including gold-fill vermeil and semi-precious stones, ensuring durability and timeless appeal. Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift, this Forlanya Jewelry Set offers a blend of luxury and everyday elegance.
Generously donated by Forlanya Jewelry
Indulge in the artistry of Forlanya, a luxury demi-fine jewelry brand renowned for its handcrafted designs by Nicole Zusi. This exquisite set, valued at $500, features pieces that blend bold elegance with everyday wearability.
Each piece is made with high-quality materials, including gold-fill vermeil and semi-precious stones, ensuring durability and timeless appeal. Whether you're treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift, this Forlanya Jewelry Set offers a blend of luxury and everyday elegance.
Generously donated by Forlanya Jewelry
📚 Storytime & Sweets: A Children's Books & Treats Bundle
$40
Starting bid
Delight the young readers in your life with this enchanting collection of children's books, complemented by local gift cards for added fun and indulgence.
Included Books:
The Bakery Dragon by Devin Elle Kurtz:
Join Ember, a tiny dragon with a heart of gold and a penchant for pastries, in this scrumptious tale that celebrates kindness and the joy of sharing.
The Book with No Pictures by B.J. Novak:
Experience a hilarious read-aloud adventure where the reader is compelled to say every silly word, proving that a book doesn't need pictures to be uproariously fun.
I Have Seven Dogs by Molly Horan:
Follow Zoe, a young girl who, despite not having a dog of her own, befriends all the neighborhood pups, showcasing creativity and community spirit.
The Yellow Bus by Loren Long:
Embark on a heartfelt journey with a forgotten school bus that discovers new purpose and joy in unexpected places.
Local Gift Cards:
$25 Gift Card to The Toy Chest
Explore a wide array of toys and games that inspire imagination and play.
$10 Gift Card to Tazza Café
Enjoy delightful beverages and treats, perfect for a cozy reading session.
This package offers a perfect blend of engaging stories and local delights, making it an ideal gift for young readers and their families.
Retail Value: $115. Generously donated by Katonah Reading Room, The Toy Chest, and Tazza Café
Delight the young readers in your life with this enchanting collection of children's books, complemented by local gift cards for added fun and indulgence.
Included Books:
The Bakery Dragon by Devin Elle Kurtz:
Join Ember, a tiny dragon with a heart of gold and a penchant for pastries, in this scrumptious tale that celebrates kindness and the joy of sharing.
The Book with No Pictures by B.J. Novak:
Experience a hilarious read-aloud adventure where the reader is compelled to say every silly word, proving that a book doesn't need pictures to be uproariously fun.
I Have Seven Dogs by Molly Horan:
Follow Zoe, a young girl who, despite not having a dog of her own, befriends all the neighborhood pups, showcasing creativity and community spirit.
The Yellow Bus by Loren Long:
Embark on a heartfelt journey with a forgotten school bus that discovers new purpose and joy in unexpected places.
Local Gift Cards:
$25 Gift Card to The Toy Chest
Explore a wide array of toys and games that inspire imagination and play.
$10 Gift Card to Tazza Café
Enjoy delightful beverages and treats, perfect for a cozy reading session.
This package offers a perfect blend of engaging stories and local delights, making it an ideal gift for young readers and their families.
Retail Value: $115. Generously donated by Katonah Reading Room, The Toy Chest, and Tazza Café
🎁 G. Willikers! Toy Store Basket – A Bundle of Fun!
$45
Starting bid
Delight the young and the young-at heart with this thoughtfully curated basket from G. Willikers! Books & Toys. Packed with engaging activities and educational fun, this collection is perfect for sparking creativity and curiosity.
Basket Includes:
Foam Plane Flyer: Soar into fun with this easy-to-assemble and safe foam glider, perfect for outdoor play.
Ravensburger Puzzle: Challenge young minds with a high-quality puzzle from Ravensburger, known for their engaging and educational designs.
"100 Questions About Oceans" Book: Dive into the depths of the sea with this informative book that answers curious questions about ocean life.
Slamwich Game: A fast-paced, action-packed card game that tests reflexes and keeps players on their toes.
Delight the young and the young-at heart with this thoughtfully curated basket from G. Willikers! Books & Toys. Packed with engaging activities and educational fun, this collection is perfect for sparking creativity and curiosity.
Basket Includes:
Foam Plane Flyer: Soar into fun with this easy-to-assemble and safe foam glider, perfect for outdoor play.
Ravensburger Puzzle: Challenge young minds with a high-quality puzzle from Ravensburger, known for their engaging and educational designs.
"100 Questions About Oceans" Book: Dive into the depths of the sea with this informative book that answers curious questions about ocean life.
Slamwich Game: A fast-paced, action-packed card game that tests reflexes and keeps players on their toes.
🌿 Garden Enthusiast's Dream Package
$75
Starting bid
Transform your outdoor space into a lush haven with this comprehensive gardening package, perfect for both novice and seasoned gardeners.
Copia Home & Garden Gift Basket:
Delight in a curated selection of live plants and premium gardening supplies from Copia Home & Garden, a family-owned garden center in South Salem, NY. Known for their abundant variety and expert horticultural advice, Copia offers everything you need to kickstart or enhance your garden.
copiahomeandgarden.com
Mars Kitchen Garden Consultation:
Receive personalized guidance with a one-on-one garden consultation from Mars Kitchen Garden. Whether you're starting from scratch or looking to revitalize your existing garden, their expert advice will help you achieve your gardening goals.
This package combines quality products with professional expertise, ensuring your garden thrives throughout the seasons.
Generously donated by Copia Home & Garden and Mars Kitchen Garden
Transform your outdoor space into a lush haven with this comprehensive gardening package, perfect for both novice and seasoned gardeners.
Copia Home & Garden Gift Basket:
Delight in a curated selection of live plants and premium gardening supplies from Copia Home & Garden, a family-owned garden center in South Salem, NY. Known for their abundant variety and expert horticultural advice, Copia offers everything you need to kickstart or enhance your garden.
copiahomeandgarden.com
Mars Kitchen Garden Consultation:
Receive personalized guidance with a one-on-one garden consultation from Mars Kitchen Garden. Whether you're starting from scratch or looking to revitalize your existing garden, their expert advice will help you achieve your gardening goals.
This package combines quality products with professional expertise, ensuring your garden thrives throughout the seasons.
Generously donated by Copia Home & Garden and Mars Kitchen Garden
🍽️ Nourish & Thrive: Meal Delivery and Nutrition Consult
$100
Starting bid
Elevate your health journey with this comprehensive wellness package, combining the convenience of nutritious meal delivery with personalized nutritional guidance.
Annie's Home Delivery – $75 Gift Card:
Enjoy wholesome, fully-cooked meals delivered straight to your doorstep. Annie's Home Delivery specializes in seasonal dishes crafted with local and organic ingredients, offering vegetarian and gluten-free options to suit diverse dietary needs. With a $75 gift card, experience the ease of healthy eating without the hassle of meal prep.
annieshomedelivery.com
Chelli Health – Pantry Review & Grocery Store Tour:
Partner with Certified Nutrition Specialist Sarah Menichelli of Chelli Health for a transformative two-part session:
Pantry Review: Gain insights into your current food choices and receive tailored recommendations to optimize your pantry for health and sustainability.
Grocery Store Tour: Learn to navigate the aisles with confidence, making informed decisions that align with your nutritional goals.
This personalized consultation empowers you to make lasting, healthful changes in your daily routine.
Embark on a path to better health with this unique combination of practical meal solutions and expert nutritional advice.
Generously donated by Annie's Home Delivery and Chelli Health
Elevate your health journey with this comprehensive wellness package, combining the convenience of nutritious meal delivery with personalized nutritional guidance.
Annie's Home Delivery – $75 Gift Card:
Enjoy wholesome, fully-cooked meals delivered straight to your doorstep. Annie's Home Delivery specializes in seasonal dishes crafted with local and organic ingredients, offering vegetarian and gluten-free options to suit diverse dietary needs. With a $75 gift card, experience the ease of healthy eating without the hassle of meal prep.
annieshomedelivery.com
Chelli Health – Pantry Review & Grocery Store Tour:
Partner with Certified Nutrition Specialist Sarah Menichelli of Chelli Health for a transformative two-part session:
Pantry Review: Gain insights into your current food choices and receive tailored recommendations to optimize your pantry for health and sustainability.
Grocery Store Tour: Learn to navigate the aisles with confidence, making informed decisions that align with your nutritional goals.
This personalized consultation empowers you to make lasting, healthful changes in your daily routine.
Embark on a path to better health with this unique combination of practical meal solutions and expert nutritional advice.
Generously donated by Annie's Home Delivery and Chelli Health
🚗 Westchester County Parks Turtle Parking Pass – 1-Year
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy convenient access to Westchester County's beautiful parks with the exclusive Turtle Parking Pass. This 1-year pass grants you discounted parking at various county park facilities, making your visits more enjoyable and hassle-free.
Pass Benefits:
Discounted Parking: With the Turtle Parking Pass, park for just $5 at participating Westchester County parks, compared to the standard $10 fee for non-pass holders.
parks.westchestergov.com
Wide Range of Parks: Access numerous parks throughout Westchester County, each offering unique recreational opportunities, scenic views, and family-friendly activities.
Year-Round Enjoyment: Whether you're into hiking, picnicking, or simply enjoying nature, the Turtle Parking Pass makes it easier to explore the great outdoors all year long.
This pass is a must-have for nature enthusiasts and families looking to make the most of Westchester County's park offerings.
Retail Value: $100. Generously donated by Westchester County Parks
Enjoy convenient access to Westchester County's beautiful parks with the exclusive Turtle Parking Pass. This 1-year pass grants you discounted parking at various county park facilities, making your visits more enjoyable and hassle-free.
Pass Benefits:
Discounted Parking: With the Turtle Parking Pass, park for just $5 at participating Westchester County parks, compared to the standard $10 fee for non-pass holders.
parks.westchestergov.com
Wide Range of Parks: Access numerous parks throughout Westchester County, each offering unique recreational opportunities, scenic views, and family-friendly activities.
Year-Round Enjoyment: Whether you're into hiking, picnicking, or simply enjoying nature, the Turtle Parking Pass makes it easier to explore the great outdoors all year long.
This pass is a must-have for nature enthusiasts and families looking to make the most of Westchester County's park offerings.
Retail Value: $100. Generously donated by Westchester County Parks
🎒 Sanrio Family Character Gift Basket – A Kawaii Collection
$40
Starting bid
Delight in the whimsical world of Sanrio with this charming gift basket, thoughtfully curated by Bell Incubo Artistry. Perfect for fans of all ages, this collection brings together beloved characters and practical items for everyday use.
Basket Includes:
Sanrio Character Backpack: A vibrant and functional backpack featuring popular Sanrio characters, ideal for school or casual outings.
School Supplies Set: A selection of themed stationery items, including pencils, erasers, and notebooks, to brighten up any desk.
Plush Toy: A cuddly plush of a favorite Sanrio character, perfect for snuggling or display.
This delightful basket offers a perfect blend of fun and function, making it an ideal gift for Sanrio enthusiasts.
Generously donated by Bell Incubo Artistry
Delight in the whimsical world of Sanrio with this charming gift basket, thoughtfully curated by Bell Incubo Artistry. Perfect for fans of all ages, this collection brings together beloved characters and practical items for everyday use.
Basket Includes:
Sanrio Character Backpack: A vibrant and functional backpack featuring popular Sanrio characters, ideal for school or casual outings.
School Supplies Set: A selection of themed stationery items, including pencils, erasers, and notebooks, to brighten up any desk.
Plush Toy: A cuddly plush of a favorite Sanrio character, perfect for snuggling or display.
This delightful basket offers a perfect blend of fun and function, making it an ideal gift for Sanrio enthusiasts.
Generously donated by Bell Incubo Artistry
🩰 1-Week Summer Dance Camp at Logrea Dance Academy
$150
Starting bid
Unleash your child's inner dancer with a week of immersive instruction at Logrea Dance Academy in Ossining, NY. This gift certificate entitles the bearer to one full week (Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–3:00 PM) of the 2025 Summer Dance Camp, offering a blend of creativity, movement, and fun.
Age Groups: Tailored for young dancers of various skill levels.
Logrea Dance Academy is renowned for its professional faculty and nurturing environment, making it an ideal place for aspiring dancers to flourish. This printed gift certificate is valid for any full-day session during the 2025 summer camp season. Please note that registration is subject to availability, and early enrollment is recommended.
Retail Value: $375. Generously donated by Logrea Dance Academy
Unleash your child's inner dancer with a week of immersive instruction at Logrea Dance Academy in Ossining, NY. This gift certificate entitles the bearer to one full week (Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–3:00 PM) of the 2025 Summer Dance Camp, offering a blend of creativity, movement, and fun.
Age Groups: Tailored for young dancers of various skill levels.
Logrea Dance Academy is renowned for its professional faculty and nurturing environment, making it an ideal place for aspiring dancers to flourish. This printed gift certificate is valid for any full-day session during the 2025 summer camp season. Please note that registration is subject to availability, and early enrollment is recommended.
Retail Value: $375. Generously donated by Logrea Dance Academy
Indulge in the sweet creations of Stacey’s Totally Baked, a beloved Ridgefield bakery known for its handcrafted cakes, cupcakes, babka, challah, and signature cake jars. This package includes a $50 gift card to use toward any of Stacey’s delectable offerings, whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself.
Visit Stacey’s Totally Baked at 113 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, CT, or explore their offerings online at staceystotallybaked.com.
Generously donated by Stacey’s Totally Baked
Indulge in the sweet creations of Stacey’s Totally Baked, a beloved Ridgefield bakery known for its handcrafted cakes, cupcakes, babka, challah, and signature cake jars. This package includes a $50 gift card to use toward any of Stacey’s delectable offerings, whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself.
Visit Stacey’s Totally Baked at 113 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, CT, or explore their offerings online at staceystotallybaked.com.
Generously donated by Stacey’s Totally Baked
🍦 Eco-Friendly Ice Cream Bus Party for 10
$125
Starting bid
Treat your group to a unique and sustainable ice cream experience with R & A Ice Cream's Eco-Friendly Ice Cream Bus. This mobile dessert party brings the fun directly to your doorstep, offering a delightful assortment of ice cream flavors served from a fully equipped, eco-conscious ice cream bus.
Package Includes:
Private Ice Cream Party: Enjoy a ice cream party for up to 10 people, complete with a variety of ice cream flavors and toppings.
Eco-Friendly Service: Experience the charm of a mobile ice cream parlor that emphasizes sustainability and community engagement.
Customizable Experience: Tailor the event to your preferences, making it perfect for birthdays, school events, or any special occasion.
R & A Ice Cream is known for its commitment to quality and community, making this a memorable and responsible choice for your next celebration.
Generously donated by R & A Ice Cream
Treat your group to a unique and sustainable ice cream experience with R & A Ice Cream's Eco-Friendly Ice Cream Bus. This mobile dessert party brings the fun directly to your doorstep, offering a delightful assortment of ice cream flavors served from a fully equipped, eco-conscious ice cream bus.
Package Includes:
Private Ice Cream Party: Enjoy a ice cream party for up to 10 people, complete with a variety of ice cream flavors and toppings.
Eco-Friendly Service: Experience the charm of a mobile ice cream parlor that emphasizes sustainability and community engagement.
Customizable Experience: Tailor the event to your preferences, making it perfect for birthdays, school events, or any special occasion.
R & A Ice Cream is known for its commitment to quality and community, making this a memorable and responsible choice for your next celebration.
Generously donated by R & A Ice Cream
✨ BFF Slumber Soirée – Sleepover Tent Setup for Two Besties
$75
Starting bid
Transform your living room or backyard into a magical slumber party with RooNee Tents & Events. This exclusive package includes a professionally styled sleepover setup for two guests, featuring:
Two Themed Tent Setups: Each tent is adorned with fairy lights, cozy bedding, decorative pillows, and a personalized name sign.
Event Styling: RooNee’s team will handle all setup and teardown, ensuring a stress-free experience for you.
Ideal for birthdays, special occasions, or simply celebrating friendship, this package offers a whimsical and memorable experience. Ability to add moire tents.
Retail Value: $250. Generously donated by RooNee Tents & Events
Transform your living room or backyard into a magical slumber party with RooNee Tents & Events. This exclusive package includes a professionally styled sleepover setup for two guests, featuring:
Two Themed Tent Setups: Each tent is adorned with fairy lights, cozy bedding, decorative pillows, and a personalized name sign.
Event Styling: RooNee’s team will handle all setup and teardown, ensuring a stress-free experience for you.
Ideal for birthdays, special occasions, or simply celebrating friendship, this package offers a whimsical and memorable experience. Ability to add moire tents.
Retail Value: $250. Generously donated by RooNee Tents & Events
🌿 Custom Outdoor Container of Summer Plants
$50
Starting bid
Enhance your outdoor space with a bespoke container garden designed by Potted Katonah. This personalized arrangement is crafted to suit your aesthetic preferences and environmental conditions, ensuring a vibrant and harmonious addition to your patio, porch, or garden.
Package Includes:
Customized Plant Selection: A thoughtfully curated mix of summer plants tailored to your specified light conditions.
Eco-Friendly Container: Planted in a sustainable, weather-resistant container that complements your outdoor decor.
Local Expertise: Designed and assembled by Potted Katonah, known for creating native pollinator gardens, container gardens, interior plant installations, and succulent arrangements.
pottedkatonah.com
Generously donated by Potted Katonah
Enhance your outdoor space with a bespoke container garden designed by Potted Katonah. This personalized arrangement is crafted to suit your aesthetic preferences and environmental conditions, ensuring a vibrant and harmonious addition to your patio, porch, or garden.
Package Includes:
Customized Plant Selection: A thoughtfully curated mix of summer plants tailored to your specified light conditions.
Eco-Friendly Container: Planted in a sustainable, weather-resistant container that complements your outdoor decor.
Local Expertise: Designed and assembled by Potted Katonah, known for creating native pollinator gardens, container gardens, interior plant installations, and succulent arrangements.
pottedkatonah.com
Generously donated by Potted Katonah
🌿 Kiehl’s Ultimate Skincare Collection
$50
Starting bid
Indulge in a comprehensive skincare regimen with this curated selection of Kiehl’s premium products. Each item has been chosen for its efficacy and luxurious formulation, ensuring a complete routine that addresses various skin and hair care needs.
Included in the Collection:
Ultra Facial Cleanser – A gentle, pH-balanced cleanser that effectively removes impurities without over-drying, suitable for all skin types.
Ultra Facial Cream – A lightweight yet deeply hydrating cream that provides 24-hour moisture, leaving skin feeling soft and smooth.
Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil – A soothing cleansing oil that gently removes makeup and impurities, leaving skin refreshed and balanced.
Amino Acid Shampoo – A mild, sulfate-free shampoo enriched with amino acids and coconut oil to cleanse and nourish hair without stripping natural oils.
Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+ – A lightweight, broad-spectrum sunscreen that provides high-level protection against UVA and UVB rays, enriched with collagen peptides to support skin elasticity.
nypost.com
Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque – A purifying mask formulated with Amazonian white clay to absorb excess oil and minimize the appearance of pores, leaving skin clear and smooth
Ferulic Brew Rejuvenating Facial Essence – An antioxidant-rich essence that revitalizes skin, enhancing radiance and preparing it for subsequent skincare treatments.
Liquid Hand Soap – Grapefruit – A refreshing hand soap with a zesty grapefruit scent, gently cleansing and invigorating the senses.
Midnight Recovery Concentrate – An overnight facial oil that replenishes and restores skin, promoting a radiant complexion by morning.
Avocado Eye Cream – A creamy, nourishing eye treatment that hydrates and de-puffs the delicate under-eye area.
Lip Balm #1 – A cult-favorite balm that helps soothe and relieve dry lips, providing lasting hydration.
Each product in this collection has been selected to work synergistically, providing a comprehensive skincare regimen that addresses various skin concerns.
Retail Value: $150. Generously donated by Kiehl’s Since 1851
Indulge in a comprehensive skincare regimen with this curated selection of Kiehl’s premium products. Each item has been chosen for its efficacy and luxurious formulation, ensuring a complete routine that addresses various skin and hair care needs.
Included in the Collection:
Ultra Facial Cleanser – A gentle, pH-balanced cleanser that effectively removes impurities without over-drying, suitable for all skin types.
Ultra Facial Cream – A lightweight yet deeply hydrating cream that provides 24-hour moisture, leaving skin feeling soft and smooth.
Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil – A soothing cleansing oil that gently removes makeup and impurities, leaving skin refreshed and balanced.
Amino Acid Shampoo – A mild, sulfate-free shampoo enriched with amino acids and coconut oil to cleanse and nourish hair without stripping natural oils.
Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+ – A lightweight, broad-spectrum sunscreen that provides high-level protection against UVA and UVB rays, enriched with collagen peptides to support skin elasticity.
nypost.com
Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque – A purifying mask formulated with Amazonian white clay to absorb excess oil and minimize the appearance of pores, leaving skin clear and smooth
Ferulic Brew Rejuvenating Facial Essence – An antioxidant-rich essence that revitalizes skin, enhancing radiance and preparing it for subsequent skincare treatments.
Liquid Hand Soap – Grapefruit – A refreshing hand soap with a zesty grapefruit scent, gently cleansing and invigorating the senses.
Midnight Recovery Concentrate – An overnight facial oil that replenishes and restores skin, promoting a radiant complexion by morning.
Avocado Eye Cream – A creamy, nourishing eye treatment that hydrates and de-puffs the delicate under-eye area.
Lip Balm #1 – A cult-favorite balm that helps soothe and relieve dry lips, providing lasting hydration.
Each product in this collection has been selected to work synergistically, providing a comprehensive skincare regimen that addresses various skin concerns.
Retail Value: $150. Generously donated by Kiehl’s Since 1851
🎶 $150 Gift Certificate to Good House Social Club
$60
Starting bid
Delight in a unique blend of dining, music, and community at Good House Social Club—a vibrant listening room and social hub located in the heart of our town. This $150 gift certificate invites you to experience their thoughtfully curated offerings, including:
Live Music Performances: Enjoy intimate concerts featuring local and touring artists across various genres.
Gourmet Dining: Savor a menu crafted with locally sourced ingredients, offering a fusion of flavors that cater to diverse palates.
Social Gatherings: Participate in community events that foster connection and creativity in a welcoming atmosphere.
Whether you're planning a night out with friends, a romantic evening, or a solo retreat, Good House Social Club provides an enriching environment to relax and unwind.
Generously donated by Good House Social Club. https://www.goodhouse.club/
Delight in a unique blend of dining, music, and community at Good House Social Club—a vibrant listening room and social hub located in the heart of our town. This $150 gift certificate invites you to experience their thoughtfully curated offerings, including:
Live Music Performances: Enjoy intimate concerts featuring local and touring artists across various genres.
Gourmet Dining: Savor a menu crafted with locally sourced ingredients, offering a fusion of flavors that cater to diverse palates.
Social Gatherings: Participate in community events that foster connection and creativity in a welcoming atmosphere.
Whether you're planning a night out with friends, a romantic evening, or a solo retreat, Good House Social Club provides an enriching environment to relax and unwind.
Generously donated by Good House Social Club. https://www.goodhouse.club/
Vintage America Home Decor
$50
Starting bid
Celebrate the summer season with our collection of patriotic porch decor. Each piece in this collection is meticulously crafted with love from quality reclaimed items. These items are then reimagined into stunning, in-season decor that will add a touch of charm to your outdoor space.
We’re thrilled to share our passion for vintage materials, meticulously sourced and reimagined into stunning, modern designs. Each piece we create is an homage to quality craftsmanship that has stood the test of time, breathing new life into forgotten treasures. Our mission is not just to celebrate the beauty of vintage finds, but to champion sustainability. By reducing waste and repurposing materials, we’re not only preserving history but also making a positive impact on our planet. Every item in our collection is thoughtfully crafted for practical use, ensuring that you can enjoy timeless elegance in your daily life! Generously donated by Anne Wetzel.
Celebrate the summer season with our collection of patriotic porch decor. Each piece in this collection is meticulously crafted with love from quality reclaimed items. These items are then reimagined into stunning, in-season decor that will add a touch of charm to your outdoor space.
We’re thrilled to share our passion for vintage materials, meticulously sourced and reimagined into stunning, modern designs. Each piece we create is an homage to quality craftsmanship that has stood the test of time, breathing new life into forgotten treasures. Our mission is not just to celebrate the beauty of vintage finds, but to champion sustainability. By reducing waste and repurposing materials, we’re not only preserving history but also making a positive impact on our planet. Every item in our collection is thoughtfully crafted for practical use, ensuring that you can enjoy timeless elegance in your daily life! Generously donated by Anne Wetzel.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!