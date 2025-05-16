Silent Auction

Indulge in the perfect blend of literature and leisure with this thoughtfully curated package, ideal for book lovers and wine enthusiasts alike. 📚 Summer Reading Selections: Immerse yourself in five captivating novels that promise to be the highlights of your summer reading list: What If I Never Get Over You by Paige Toon: A poignant tale of love and fate, where two hearts are bound by a promise made on the rugged Cornish coastline until a new potential love forces an impossible choice. Bad Summer People by Emma Rosenblum: A whip-smart, propulsive debut about infidelity, backstabbing, and murderous intrigue, set against an exclusive summer haven on Fire Island. Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez: A refreshingly modern fairy tale and instant New York Times bestseller that Love Hypothesis author Ali Hazelwood hails as "an uplifting, feel-good, romantic read." Summer Romance by Annabel Monaghan: The romantic and hilarious story of a professional organizer whose life is a mess, and the summer she gets unstuck with the help of someone unexpected from her past. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune: A radiant escape to the lake from #1 New York Times bestselling author of Every Summer After and This Summer Will Be Different. 🍷 Wine & Accessories: 2 Pourtions Wine Glasses: Enjoy your favorite vintages in these stylish glasses designed for perfect pours. Bottle of Wine: Savor a carefully selected wine that complements your reading experience. This package offers everything needed for a delightful summer of reading and relaxation. Generously donated by Bedford Books

Indulge in the perfect blend of literature and leisure with this thoughtfully curated package, ideal for book lovers and wine enthusiasts alike. 📚 Summer Reading Selections: Immerse yourself in five captivating novels that promise to be the highlights of your summer reading list: What If I Never Get Over You by Paige Toon: A poignant tale of love and fate, where two hearts are bound by a promise made on the rugged Cornish coastline until a new potential love forces an impossible choice. Bad Summer People by Emma Rosenblum: A whip-smart, propulsive debut about infidelity, backstabbing, and murderous intrigue, set against an exclusive summer haven on Fire Island. Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez: A refreshingly modern fairy tale and instant New York Times bestseller that Love Hypothesis author Ali Hazelwood hails as "an uplifting, feel-good, romantic read." Summer Romance by Annabel Monaghan: The romantic and hilarious story of a professional organizer whose life is a mess, and the summer she gets unstuck with the help of someone unexpected from her past. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune: A radiant escape to the lake from #1 New York Times bestselling author of Every Summer After and This Summer Will Be Different. 🍷 Wine & Accessories: 2 Pourtions Wine Glasses: Enjoy your favorite vintages in these stylish glasses designed for perfect pours. Bottle of Wine: Savor a carefully selected wine that complements your reading experience. This package offers everything needed for a delightful summer of reading and relaxation. Generously donated by Bedford Books

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