Meadow Pond Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Inc

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Meadow Pond Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Inc

About this raffle

MPES PTO Team Experience Raffle 2026

One ticket
$5

This ticket enters you for one chance of winning a prize in the MPES Team Experience Raffle. Buy a discount bundle if you want more chances to win!

5 tickets (20% savings!)
$20
This includes 5 tickets

This bundle gives you 5 chances to win a prize in the MPES Team Experience Raffle.

10 tickets (30% savings!)
$35
This includes 10 tickets

This bundle gives you 10 chances to win a prize in the MPES Team Experience Raffle.

20 tickets (40% savings!)
$60
This includes 20 tickets

This bundle gives you 20 chances to win a prize in the MPES Team Experience Raffle.

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