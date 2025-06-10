MPIRE Breakfast Series

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About this event
Includes 1 breakfast speaker session for 1 person
Includes breakfast series for 1 person (9 breakfasts)
(a $100 saving)
SEPTEMBER 2025-JUNE 2026
- Includes breakfast series for 4 people (9 breakfasts)
- Introduce company and speaker for one breakfast
- Reserved seating at speaker's table for two people
- 6 Tickets to the Magbit Foundation Gala
- Includes breakfast series for 2 people (9 breakfasts)
- Includes 4 Tickets to the Magbit Foundation Gala
- Includes breakfast series for 2 people (9 breakfasts)
- And 2 Tickets to the Magbit Foundation Gala.
- Includes breakfast series for 1 person (9 breakfasts)
- And 1 Ticket to the Magbit Foundation Gala.
- Includes 4 tickets to the sponsored breakfast
- Introduce company for one breakfast
$
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