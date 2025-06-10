Magbit Foundation

Hosted by

Magbit Foundation

About this event

MPIRE Breakfast Series

Beverly Hills

CA, USA

Ticket for Each Breakfast
$126

Includes 1 breakfast speaker session for 1 person

Ticket for the Entire Series
$1,000

Includes breakfast series for 1 person (9 breakfasts)
(a $100 saving)
SEPTEMBER 2025-JUNE 2026

Platinum Sponsor
$18,000

- Includes breakfast series for 4 people (9 breakfasts)
- Introduce company and speaker for one breakfast
- Reserved seating at speaker's table for two people
- 6 Tickets to the Magbit Foundation Gala

Gold Sponsor
$15,000

- Includes breakfast series for 2 people (9 breakfasts)
- Includes 4 Tickets to the Magbit Foundation Gala

Silver Sponsor
$10,000

- Includes breakfast series for 2 people (9 breakfasts)
- And 2 Tickets to the Magbit Foundation Gala.

Bronze Sponsor
$7,500

- Includes breakfast series for 1 person (9 breakfasts)
- And 1 Ticket to the Magbit Foundation Gala.

Single Breakfast Sponsor
$2,600

- Includes 4 tickets to the sponsored breakfast
- Introduce company for one breakfast

Add a donation for Magbit Foundation

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