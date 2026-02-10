MPLITFEST 2026 GEAR!

Comfort Colors Unisex 100% crewneck sweatshirt printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.





NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)

About Comfort Colors crewneck sweatshirt:

9.5 oz./yd² (US), 15.9 oz/L yd (CA), 80/20 ring-spun cotton/polyester, 30 singles

Garment-dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home.

Three-end cotton face fleece made with 100% cotton threads

Relaxed fit

1x1 rib collar, cuffs and waistband

Rolled forward shoulder

Back neck patch for easy customization

Back neck twill tape

Side seams

Signature twill label



