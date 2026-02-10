MPLITFEST 2026 GEAR!

About this shop
Comfort Colors Unisex 100% cotton t-shirt, printed with MPLITFEST small, front chest logo and 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-4XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl, $4 for 4xl)
About Comfort Colors:
Comfort Colors Unisex 100% cotton t-shirt, printed with MPLITFEST small, front chest logo and 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-4XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl, $4 for 4xl)
About Comfort Colors:
Comfort Colors Unisex 100% cotton t-shirt, printed with MPLITFEST small, front chest logo and 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-4XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl, $4 for 4xl)
About Comfort Colors:
Comfort Colors Unisex 100% cotton t-shirt, printed with MPLITFEST small, front chest logo and 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-4XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl, $4 for 4xl)
About Comfort Colors:
Comfort Colors Unisex 100% cotton t-shirt, printed with MPLITFEST small, front chest logo and 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-4XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl, $4 for 4xl)
About Comfort Colors:
Comfort Colors Unisex 100% cotton t-shirt, printed with MPLITFEST small, front chest logo and 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-4XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl, $4 for 4xl)
About Comfort Colors:
Comfort Colors Unisex 100% cotton t-shirt, printed with MPLITFEST small, front chest logo and 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-4XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl, $4 for 4xl)
About Comfort Colors:
Comfort Colors Unisex 100% crewneck sweatshirt printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)
About Comfort Colors crewneck sweatshirt:
Comfort Colors Unisex 100% crewneck sweatshirt printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)
About Comfort Colors crewneck sweatshirt:
Comfort Colors Unisex 100% crewneck sweatshirt printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)
About Comfort Colors crewneck sweatshirt:
Comfort Colors Unisex 100% crewneck sweatshirt printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)
About Comfort Colors crewneck sweatshirt:
Comfort Colors Unisex 100% crewneck sweatshirt printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)
About Comfort Colors crewneck sweatshirt:
Comfort Colors Unisex crewneck sweatshirt printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)
About Comfort Colors garment-dyed, crewneck sweatshirt:
Comfort Colors Hooded Sweatshirt, printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)
About Comfort Colors garment-dyed, hooded sweatshirt:
Comfort Colors Hooded Sweatshirt, printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)
About Comfort Colors garment-dyed, hooded sweatshirt:
Comfort Colors Hooded Sweatshirt, printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)
About Comfort Colors garment-dyed, hooded sweatshirt:
Comfort Colors Hooded Sweatshirt, printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)
About Comfort Colors garment-dyed, hooded sweatshirt:
Comfort Colors Hooded Sweatshirt, printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)
About Comfort Colors garment-dyed, hooded sweatshirt:
Comfort Colors Hooded Sweatshirt, printed with large, MPLITFEST front logo and the 2026 author lineup on back. Available in sizes S-3XL.
NOTE: Additional charge for sizes over XL ($2 for 2xl, $3 for 3xl)
About Comfort Colors garment-dyed, hooded sweatshirt:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!