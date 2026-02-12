Mission San Jose High School Parent And Faculty Club

Offered by

Mission San Jose High School Parent And Faculty Club

About this shop

MPPFA Marquee

Bronze - Logo Supporter
$900

Business logo or image + name

Short message (ex: “Proud Supporter of [School Name]”)

Rotates in standard loop

Displayed 1 week per month

Estimated impressions: 20k–30k per week

Great for: salons, cafes, local retail

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Silver - Featured Sponsor
$2,000

Logo + short tagline

Larger image size or cleaner layout

Displayed 2–3 weeks per month

Priority placement during peak hours (morning & after school)

Estimated impressions: 50k+ per month

Great for: restaurants, gyms, clinics, tutoring services

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Gold – Prime Visibility Partner
$4,000

High-resolution logo or branded image

Prominent placement in rotation (top third of loop)

Displayed daily during high-traffic times

Event-week boosts (games, graduations, fundraisers)

Category exclusivity (no competing businesses)

Estimated impressions: 100k+ per month

Great for: banks, car dealerships, real estate offices

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Platinum – Marquee Presenting Sponsor
$7,500

Presented by [Business Name]” or “Official Community Partner”

Largest logo/image size

Most frequent display (every rotation cycle)

Exclusive marquee takeover weeks (2–4 per inaugural cycle)

Featured during all major school events (Back to school night, Parent teacher

conferences)

Estimated impressions: 150k–250k+ per month

Great for: hospitals, utilities, large employers, regional brands, educational institutions

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!