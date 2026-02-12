MPPFA Marquee

About this shop
Business logo or image + name
Short message (ex: “Proud Supporter of [School Name]”)
Rotates in standard loop
Displayed 1 week per month
Estimated impressions: 20k–30k per week
Great for: salons, cafes, local retail
Logo + short tagline
Larger image size or cleaner layout
Displayed 2–3 weeks per month
Priority placement during peak hours (morning & after school)
Estimated impressions: 50k+ per month
Great for: restaurants, gyms, clinics, tutoring services
High-resolution logo or branded image
Prominent placement in rotation (top third of loop)
Displayed daily during high-traffic times
Event-week boosts (games, graduations, fundraisers)
Category exclusivity (no competing businesses)
Estimated impressions: 100k+ per month
Great for: banks, car dealerships, real estate offices
Presented by [Business Name]” or “Official Community Partner”
Largest logo/image size
Most frequent display (every rotation cycle)
Exclusive marquee takeover weeks (2–4 per inaugural cycle)
Featured during all major school events (Back to school night, Parent teacher
conferences)
Estimated impressions: 150k–250k+ per month
Great for: hospitals, utilities, large employers, regional brands, educational institutions
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!