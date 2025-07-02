MPRC Memberships and Donations

Criteria: Organizations that are not 51% or more peer-run, and interested individuals, that have a shared commitment to peer empowerment, in and outside the state of Michigan.

Annual Dues: $10



Benefits: Participation in MPRC Committees, access to MPRC website and Facebook group, State and National advocacy, connection to other Michigan peer-run organizations, white paper access and conferences & workshops, when available.



**If MPRC member is also a Board member, the Board dues will take the place of the general membership fee.**