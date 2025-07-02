MPRC Memberships and Donations

Valid for one year
Criteria: 51% or more control by mental health peers based in Michigan.
Annual Dues: $25
Benefits: Participation in MPRC Committees, access to MPRC website and Facebook group, State and National advocacy, access to state and national mailing lists, connection to other Michigan peer-run organizations, white paper access, listing on MPRC website, ability to nominate members to the MPRC Board of Directors, ability to attend MPRC Board meetings, and conferences & workshops, when available.
*Note: Anybody affiliated with the member organization is welcomed to participate in membership benefits.
Valid for one year
Criteria: Lived experience with mental health diagnosis.
Annual Dues: $5
Benefits: Participation in MPRC Committees, access to MPRC website and Facebook group, State and National advocacy, access to state and national mailing lists, connection to other Michigan peer-run organizations, white paper access, listing on MPRC website, ability to nominate members to the MPRC Board of Directors, ability to attend MPRC Board meetings, and conferences & workshops, when available.
Valid for one year
Criteria: Organizations that are not 51% or more peer-run, and interested individuals, that have a shared commitment to peer empowerment, in and outside the state of Michigan.
Annual Dues: $10
Benefits: Participation in MPRC Committees, access to MPRC website and Facebook group, State and National advocacy, connection to other Michigan peer-run organizations, white paper access and conferences & workshops, when available.
**If MPRC member is also a Board member, the Board dues will take the place of the general membership fee.**
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!