MPRC Memberships and Donations

Member Organization
$25

Valid for one year

Criteria: 51% or more control by mental health peers based in Michigan.
Annual Dues: $25

Benefits: Participation in MPRC Committees, access to MPRC website and Facebook group, State and National advocacy, access to state and national mailing lists, connection to other Michigan peer-run organizations, white paper access, listing on MPRC website, ability to nominate members to the MPRC Board of Directors, ability to attend MPRC Board meetings, and conferences & workshops, when available.

*Note: Anybody affiliated with the member organization is welcomed to participate in membership benefits.

Individual Membership
$5

Valid for one year

Criteria: Lived experience with mental health diagnosis.
Annual Dues: $5

Benefits: Participation in MPRC Committees, access to MPRC website and Facebook group, State and National advocacy, access to state and national mailing lists, connection to other Michigan peer-run organizations, white paper access, listing on MPRC website, ability to nominate members to the MPRC Board of Directors, ability to attend MPRC Board meetings, and conferences & workshops, when available.

Allied Partners
$10

Valid for one year

Criteria: Organizations that are not 51% or more peer-run, and interested individuals, that have a shared commitment to peer empowerment, in and outside the state of Michigan.
Annual Dues: $10

Benefits: Participation in MPRC Committees, access to MPRC website and Facebook group, State and National advocacy, connection to other Michigan peer-run organizations, white paper access and conferences & workshops, when available.

**If MPRC member is also a Board member, the Board dues will take the place of the general membership fee.**

